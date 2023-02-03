Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Broncos Lose CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Box truck sideswipes state trooper’s cruiser in Castle RockHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Pregnant inmates could be released from jail or prison under proposed lawJade Talks CrimeColorado State
Chipotle opens a Neapolitan pizza shop in Greenwood VillageBrittany AnasGreenwood Village, CO
Related
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant 'Hopeful' to Return from Knee Injury for Nets 'Very Soon'
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant could be back on the court in the near future. Appearing on Get Up, ESPN's Nick Friedell said the Nets will provide an official update on Durant's status at some point on Tuesday and they are "hopeful" he will be back "very soon." Durant had...
Bleacher Report
Clippers Trade Rumors: Luke Kennard, Terance Mann, More Were Offered for Kyrie Irving
Before the Brooklyn Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, the team reportedly had another offer on the table from the Los Angeles Clippers. "League sources say the Clippers offered Luke Kennard, Terance Mann, one future first, and two first-round pick swaps," The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor wrote. "An additional salary would've been required to complete the trade, but that was the gist of it."
Bleacher Report
NBA Execs Wonder If Luka Dončić Is Pushed Away From Mavs After Kyrie Irving Trade
The Dallas Mavericks finally gave Luka Dončić some help in the form of All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, but some NBA executives think it could lead to Dončić eventually asking for his own trade. John Hollinger of The Athletic broke down a potential impact of the...
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Rumors: Timberwolves Did 'Due Diligence' with Nets Before Mavs Trade
The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly looked into the possibility of acquiring All-Star guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets before he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks this week. According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the T-Wolves "did some due diligence" on Irving before ultimately deciding against pursuing him. The...
“We would have had more championships and more success if it wasn’t for him being selfish" - Stephen Jackson exposes the most selfish player he played with
Stephen Jackson exposes future Hall of Famer, Tony Parker as the most selfish player he played with.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Bleacher Report
Victor Wembanyama to Rockets in ESPN's 2023 NBA Mock Draft Before Trade Deadline
The Houston Rockets would pick French super prospect Victor Wembanyama in the latest NBA mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony. The draft order is far from set, but the Rockets have the worst record in the NBA at 13-39 entering Saturday. It would give them a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft.
Bleacher Report
Heat Rumors: Miami Open to Kyle Lowry Trade as PG Draws Interest Ahead of Deadline
If the Miami Heat make some changes before Thursday's trade deadline, don't be surprised if veteran point guard Kyle Lowry is on the move. According to Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, the Heat have "been receiving inquiries" regarding Lowry and he's "now among several Heat players in play" on the trade market.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Raptors' Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam Interest Nets in 3-Team Kyrie Trade
The Toronto Raptors may end up being involved with the Brooklyn Nets as a third team in the deal that will send Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, one of the "possibilities for expanding the Kyrie Irving-to-Dallas trade" before it becomes official would be Brooklyn "packaging Spencer Dinwiddie and draft capital to Toronto in an attempt to acquire Fred VanVleet."
Bleacher Report
Woj: Nets Exploring Ways to Include 3rd Team in Kyrie Irving Trade with Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks made the biggest splash ahead of Thursday's trade deadline by acquiring point guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets, but the deal reportedly isn't official. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are exploring ways to include a third team in the trade. Wojnarowski noted that the...
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: 'Clippers Made a Strong Offer to' Nets amid Lakers Buzz
The Los Angeles Clippers "made a strong offer" to the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Kyrie Irving, according to Law Murray of The Athletic. Murray also noted head coach Tyronn Lue is "ready to reunite with his former player." The news comes after Irving requested a trade on Friday following failed...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Analyzing Trade Reports on Ben Simmons, Kyle Lowry and More
The Brooklyn Nets are expected to have a much harder time finding a trade partner for Ben Simmons than they did for Kyrie Irving. According to ESPN's Bobby Marks (h/t ESPN's Nick Friedell), Simmons "has no value around the league right now in any potential deal." Simmons' value has plummeted...
Bleacher Report
Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Subject of Trade Calls Ahead of 2023 NBA Deadline
As Thursday's trade deadline draws nearer, the Boston Celtics are reportedly fielding interest for one of their young forwards. According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, "NBA executives say teams have made calls to Boston about Grant Williams, who has underwhelmed on defense ahead of entering restricted free agency this summer."
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Thanks Nets Fans After Mavs Trade: 'Grateful I Got to Live out My Dream'
Kyrie Irving posted a farewell message to Brooklyn Nets fans after his reported trade to the Dallas Mavericks:. The Mavericks acquired Irving and Markieff Morris in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move came after...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Trade Rumors: 'Nets Didn't Have Interest in' Russell Westbrook in Kyrie Deal
The Brooklyn Nets "didn't have interest in taking back" Russell Westbrook in a potential trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Los Angeles had been heavily linked to Kyrie Irving after he requested a trade last week, but the All-Star point guard was instead dealt to the Dallas Mavericks, as reported by Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.
Bleacher Report
Mavericks' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap After Kyrie Irving Trade
The Dallas Mavericks just shook up the landscape of the NBA by acquiring point guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Dallas sent point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to Brooklyn in the deal. The Nets also reportedly sent veteran power forward Markieff Morris to Dallas.
Bleacher Report
Trade Deadline Panic Meter: How Desperate Is Every NBA Team for a Deal?
Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks has already poured gasoline on the 2023 NBA trade deadline fire, potentially setting us up for a lot more action. Of course, some teams shouldn't feel pressure to make a move. Others, like the Nets (following Irving's trade request) and the Mavs (eager to add a star to pair with Luka Dončić), were very much feeling pressure to get something done.
Comments / 0