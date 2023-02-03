Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
“We would have had more championships and more success if it wasn’t for him being selfish" - Stephen Jackson exposes the most selfish player he played with
Stephen Jackson exposes future Hall of Famer, Tony Parker as the most selfish player he played with.
Bleacher Report
Trade Deadline Panic Meter: How Desperate Is Every NBA Team for a Deal?
Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks has already poured gasoline on the 2023 NBA trade deadline fire, potentially setting us up for a lot more action. Of course, some teams shouldn't feel pressure to make a move. Others, like the Nets (following Irving's trade request) and the Mavs (eager to add a star to pair with Luka Dončić), were very much feeling pressure to get something done.
Bleacher Report
Clippers Trade Rumors: Luke Kennard, Terance Mann, More Were Offered for Kyrie Irving
Before the Brooklyn Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, the team reportedly had another offer on the table from the Los Angeles Clippers. "League sources say the Clippers offered Luke Kennard, Terance Mann, one future first, and two first-round pick swaps," The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor wrote. "An additional salary would've been required to complete the trade, but that was the gist of it."
Bleacher Report
Victor Wembanyama to Rockets in ESPN's 2023 NBA Mock Draft Before Trade Deadline
The Houston Rockets would pick French super prospect Victor Wembanyama in the latest NBA mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony. The draft order is far from set, but the Rockets have the worst record in the NBA at 13-39 entering Saturday. It would give them a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft.
Bleacher Report
NBA Execs Wonder If Luka Dončić Is Pushed Away From Mavs After Kyrie Irving Trade
The Dallas Mavericks finally gave Luka Dončić some help in the form of All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, but some NBA executives think it could lead to Dončić eventually asking for his own trade. John Hollinger of The Athletic broke down a potential impact of the...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Nets Haven't Ruled out Trading Spencer Dinwiddie After Kyrie Irving Deal
Spencer Dinwiddie's return to Brooklyn may be short-lived. NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Nets have "not ruled out" trading Dinwiddie before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline. Brooklyn acquired Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith as part of Sunday's trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. The Nets would not...
Bleacher Report
NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2023: Predictions for This Year's Contestants
The 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest isn't exactly filled with household names. Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe is the only lottery pick among the four youngsters who are set to participate in this year's contest. Sharpe will be joined by Houston Rockets forward KJ Martin, G League guard Mac McClung and New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy in the capper to NBA All-Star Saturday night.
Bleacher Report
Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Subject of Trade Calls Ahead of 2023 NBA Deadline
As Thursday's trade deadline draws nearer, the Boston Celtics are reportedly fielding interest for one of their young forwards. According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, "NBA executives say teams have made calls to Boston about Grant Williams, who has underwhelmed on defense ahead of entering restricted free agency this summer."
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Rumors: Timberwolves Did 'Due Diligence' with Nets Before Mavs Trade
The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly looked into the possibility of acquiring All-Star guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets before he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks this week. According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the T-Wolves "did some due diligence" on Irving before ultimately deciding against pursuing him. The...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Raptors' Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam Interest Nets in 3-Team Kyrie Trade
The Toronto Raptors may end up being involved with the Brooklyn Nets as a third team in the deal that will send Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, one of the "possibilities for expanding the Kyrie Irving-to-Dallas trade" before it becomes official would be Brooklyn "packaging Spencer Dinwiddie and draft capital to Toronto in an attempt to acquire Fred VanVleet."
Bleacher Report
Stephen A. Smith: Kevin Durant Could Be Traded by Nets; Celtics' Jaylen Brown Linked
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown might be shaking his head once again. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported Monday on First Take that the Celtics could once again launch a pursuit of Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. Per Smith, Brown could be part of Boston's outgoing package. Kyrie Irving's reported trade...
Bleacher Report
Report: Blazers Not Interested in Trading Anfernee Simons Ahead of 2023 NBA Deadline
Don't expect the Portland Trail Blazers to trade Anfernee Simons ahead of Thursday's deadline. ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Zach Lowe discussed such a notion during Monday's The Hoop Collective podcast (1:08:45), and the latter said the Trail Blazers "love Simons. He's their guy. He's the bridge to the future." Windhorst...
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: 'Clippers Made a Strong Offer to' Nets amid Lakers Buzz
The Los Angeles Clippers "made a strong offer" to the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Kyrie Irving, according to Law Murray of The Athletic. Murray also noted head coach Tyronn Lue is "ready to reunite with his former player." The news comes after Irving requested a trade on Friday following failed...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Trade Rumors: 'Nets Didn't Have Interest in' Russell Westbrook in Kyrie Deal
The Brooklyn Nets "didn't have interest in taking back" Russell Westbrook in a potential trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Los Angeles had been heavily linked to Kyrie Irving after he requested a trade last week, but the All-Star point guard was instead dealt to the Dallas Mavericks, as reported by Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.
Bleacher Report
5 Potential NBA Buyout Candidates After Feb. 9 Trade Deadline
While some players may get through Thursday's trade deadline unscathed, that doesn't mean they'll finish the season on their current squads. The NBA also has a waiver deadline on March 1, the last day players can be cut and still maintain postseason eligibility if they join a playoff team. Several...
Bleacher Report
Heat Rumors: Miami Open to Kyle Lowry Trade as PG Draws Interest Ahead of Deadline
If the Miami Heat make some changes before Thursday's trade deadline, don't be surprised if veteran point guard Kyle Lowry is on the move. According to Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, the Heat have "been receiving inquiries" regarding Lowry and he's "now among several Heat players in play" on the trade market.
Bleacher Report
Woj: Nets Exploring Ways to Include 3rd Team in Kyrie Irving Trade with Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks made the biggest splash ahead of Thursday's trade deadline by acquiring point guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets, but the deal reportedly isn't official. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are exploring ways to include a third team in the trade. Wojnarowski noted that the...
Bleacher Report
Mavericks' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap After Kyrie Irving Trade
The Dallas Mavericks just shook up the landscape of the NBA by acquiring point guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Dallas sent point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to Brooklyn in the deal. The Nets also reportedly sent veteran power forward Markieff Morris to Dallas.
Bleacher Report
Clippers Criticized by Fans in Tight Win over Nets After Failed Kyrie Trade Pursuit
It was anything but pretty, but the Los Angeles Clippers managed to escape Barclays Center with a 124-116 victory over the significantly shorthanded Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Los Angeles ended its six-game road trip against Eastern Conference foes with a 4-2 record and improved to 31-26 on the season behind 29 points from Paul George, 24 points from Kawhi Leonard and a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds from Ivica Zubac.
