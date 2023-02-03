James Harden And Joel Embiid Are Pissed After Harden Was Snubbed From The 2023 All-Star Squad

James Harden and Joel Embiid both took to social media to express their displeasure with Harden being snubbed from the All-Star teams.

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

James Harden is not going to be a part of the NBA All-Star game after a string of 10 consecutive appearances over the last decade. He has been one of the best guards of his generation but has seen his production trim down in recent seasons, with Harden not being able to score as he did in his prime anymore.

Harden is leading the league in assists this season and has been crucial in the Philadelphia 76ers being the 3rd seed in the East right now. The coaches evidently preferred players like Tyrese Haliburton over Harden, with both him and his star teammate Joel Embiid taking to social media to let everyone know that they're upset with the decision.

The 2018 MVP posted a story on Instagram, calling the snub disrespectful.

Embiid said the NBA needed to explain how Harden didn't make it in.

Harden is averaging 21.4 points and 11.0 assists this season, numbers that could be considered All-Star level. However, he couldn't outvote Tyrese Haliburton, who has exceeded expectations with the Pacers, while Harden has seen another year where his counting stats are worse than the year prior.

Does James Harden Deserve To Be An All-Star?

The guards named to the reserves are Tyrese, Jrue Holiday, and Jaylen Brown . Harden didn't have an argument to make it over Brown, who has been sensational for the Celtics this season and narrowly missed out on being a starter. Haliburton also deserves his recognition, though he and Harden have very similar numbers.

Jrue Holiday hasn't made an All-Star game since Harden was named an All-Star for the first time in 2013. Holiday has carried a heavy burden on the injury-riddled Milwaukee Bucks and has been crucial in ensuring the team remains among the best in the East and is still ahead of the 76ers' in the standings.

Harden probably could've made it over Haliburton or Holiday, but it isn't an egregious snub. He is no longer the superstar he once was, and not being selected for this proves the league is moving ahead from the stars of yesteryear.

