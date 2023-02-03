Indiana Pacers (25-30, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (29-25, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will aim to end its nine-game road losing streak when the Pacers take on Miami. The Heat are 13-16 in Eastern Conference games. Miami has an 11-7 record in one-possession...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO