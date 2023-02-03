Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar InjuryOnlyHomers
The Once Rich and Famous Who Would Be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
NFL Superstar Makes Decision On RetirementOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Retailers in San Francisco unite to increase efficiencyGeorge van EkerenSan Francisco, CA
Related
Porterville Recorder
GRAMBLING STATE 66, ALABAMA A&M 60
Percentages: FG .367, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Cotton 2-4, Christon 2-6, Moton 1-2, Cowart 0-1, Munford 0-1, Murrell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gordon, J.Smith, Munford). Turnovers: 15 (Cotton 4, Aku 2, Cowart 2, J.Smith 2, Gordon, Lamin, Moton, Murrell, Phillips). Steals: 6...
Porterville Recorder
ALABAMA STATE 73, SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 66
Percentages: FG .357, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 3-27, .111 (Williams 1-3, Allen 1-4, Whitley 1-8, Woods 0-1, Byrd 0-3, Lyons 0-3, Etienne 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Byrd, Lyons, Reynolds). Turnovers: 13 (Byrd 3, Etienne 3, Reynolds 2, Woods 2, Allen, Ndumanya, Whitley). Steals: 6...
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo hosts Eastern Michigan after Jones' 30-point game
Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-17, 3-7 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (11-12, 5-5 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -8; over/under is 161. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Curtis Jones scored 30 points in Buffalo's 85-76 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos. The Bulls are 8-3 in home...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 127, Portland 108
MILWAUKEE (127) Connaughton 4-7 0-0 11, G.Antetokounmpo 9-14 6-8 24, Lopez 9-12 7-9 27, Allen 1-3 0-0 3, Holiday 9-20 0-0 20, Beauchamp 2-4 0-0 5, Middleton 5-11 2-2 13, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 0-0 2-2 2, Ingles 2-4 0-0 5, Carter 4-7 0-0 11, Matthews 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 47-87 17-21 127.
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS SOUTHERN 69, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 62
Percentages: FG .333, FT .941. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (French 5-7, Davis 2-5, Garrett 1-2, Dyson 0-1, Harmon 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Davis). Turnovers: 15 (Garrett 4, Dyson 3, French 3, Davis 2, Henderson 2, Gudavicius). Steals: 9 (Garrett 4, Henderson 2, Davis, Gudavicius,...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 140, Houston 120
Percentages: FG .584, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 21-41, .512 (Murray 8-12, Monk 4-7, Ellis 2-2, Lyles 2-3, Huerter 2-7, Mitchell 1-1, Davis 1-2, Sabonis 1-2, Burton 0-1, Fox 0-1, Barnes 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Metu 2, Davis, Fox, Huerter). Turnovers: 10 (Fox 4, Monk...
Porterville Recorder
Butler and St. John's (NY) square off for conference showdown
St. John's (NY) Red Storm (14-10, 4-9 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-13, 3-10 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -1.5; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Jayden Taylor and the Butler Bulldogs host Joel Soriano and the St. John's (NY) Red Storm in Big East action. The Bulldogs are 8-4...
Porterville Recorder
Toledo visits Akron after Castaneda's 24-point game
Toledo Rockets (17-6, 8-2 MAC) at Akron Zips (17-6, 9-1 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Akron -2; over/under is 148. BOTTOM LINE: Akron faces the Toledo Rockets after Xavier Castaneda scored 24 points in Akron's 67-55 victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes. The Zips have gone 12-0 in home games....
Porterville Recorder
N. Colorado 88, Weber St. 54
WEBER ST. (12-12) Jones 4-12 6-6 15, Koehler 3-6 3-4 10, Tew 3-7 1-3 7, Cunningham 1-5 0-0 2, Verplancken 4-11 0-0 9, Porter 2-6 0-2 4, Ballard 0-2 0-1 0, Jordan 0-1 0-0 0, Rouzan 3-5 0-6 6, Dinwiddie 0-1 0-0 0, Tamba 0-0 0-0 0, Lake 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 20-57 11-24 54.
Porterville Recorder
Tyson leads Seattle U against Utah Tech after 24-point performance
Utah Tech Trailblazers (11-13, 3-8 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (16-8, 7-4 WAC) BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Cameron Tyson scored 24 points in Seattle U's 82-75 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies. The Redhawks are 9-1 in home games. Seattle U is eighth...
Porterville Recorder
Walker leads No. 2 Houston against Tulsa after 23-point performance
Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-17, 1-10 AAC) at Houston Cougars (22-2, 10-1 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston hosts the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Jarace Walker scored 23 points in Houston's 81-65 victory against the Temple Owls. The Cougars have gone 12-2 in home games. Houston is 0-1 in games decided...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland faces Detroit, looks for 4th straight win
Detroit Pistons (14-41, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (34-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland comes into a matchup against Detroit as winners of three straight games. The Cavaliers have gone 20-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 51.5...
Comments / 0