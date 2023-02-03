ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

GRAMBLING STATE 66, ALABAMA A&M 60

Percentages: FG .367, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Cotton 2-4, Christon 2-6, Moton 1-2, Cowart 0-1, Munford 0-1, Murrell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gordon, J.Smith, Munford). Turnovers: 15 (Cotton 4, Aku 2, Cowart 2, J.Smith 2, Gordon, Lamin, Moton, Murrell, Phillips). Steals: 6...
GRAMBLING, LA
ALABAMA STATE 73, SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 66

Percentages: FG .357, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 3-27, .111 (Williams 1-3, Allen 1-4, Whitley 1-8, Woods 0-1, Byrd 0-3, Lyons 0-3, Etienne 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Byrd, Lyons, Reynolds). Turnovers: 13 (Byrd 3, Etienne 3, Reynolds 2, Woods 2, Allen, Ndumanya, Whitley). Steals: 6...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Buffalo hosts Eastern Michigan after Jones' 30-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-17, 3-7 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (11-12, 5-5 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -8; over/under is 161. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Curtis Jones scored 30 points in Buffalo's 85-76 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos. The Bulls are 8-3 in home...
BUFFALO, NY
Milwaukee 127, Portland 108

MILWAUKEE (127) Connaughton 4-7 0-0 11, G.Antetokounmpo 9-14 6-8 24, Lopez 9-12 7-9 27, Allen 1-3 0-0 3, Holiday 9-20 0-0 20, Beauchamp 2-4 0-0 5, Middleton 5-11 2-2 13, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 0-0 2-2 2, Ingles 2-4 0-0 5, Carter 4-7 0-0 11, Matthews 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 47-87 17-21 127.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TEXAS SOUTHERN 69, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 62

Percentages: FG .333, FT .941. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (French 5-7, Davis 2-5, Garrett 1-2, Dyson 0-1, Harmon 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Davis). Turnovers: 15 (Garrett 4, Dyson 3, French 3, Davis 2, Henderson 2, Gudavicius). Steals: 9 (Garrett 4, Henderson 2, Davis, Gudavicius,...
HOUSTON, TX
Sacramento 140, Houston 120

Percentages: FG .584, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 21-41, .512 (Murray 8-12, Monk 4-7, Ellis 2-2, Lyles 2-3, Huerter 2-7, Mitchell 1-1, Davis 1-2, Sabonis 1-2, Burton 0-1, Fox 0-1, Barnes 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Metu 2, Davis, Fox, Huerter). Turnovers: 10 (Fox 4, Monk...
WASHINGTON STATE
Butler and St. John's (NY) square off for conference showdown

St. John's (NY) Red Storm (14-10, 4-9 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-13, 3-10 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -1.5; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Jayden Taylor and the Butler Bulldogs host Joel Soriano and the St. John's (NY) Red Storm in Big East action. The Bulldogs are 8-4...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Toledo visits Akron after Castaneda's 24-point game

Toledo Rockets (17-6, 8-2 MAC) at Akron Zips (17-6, 9-1 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Akron -2; over/under is 148. BOTTOM LINE: Akron faces the Toledo Rockets after Xavier Castaneda scored 24 points in Akron's 67-55 victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes. The Zips have gone 12-0 in home games....
AKRON, OH
N. Colorado 88, Weber St. 54

WEBER ST. (12-12) Jones 4-12 6-6 15, Koehler 3-6 3-4 10, Tew 3-7 1-3 7, Cunningham 1-5 0-0 2, Verplancken 4-11 0-0 9, Porter 2-6 0-2 4, Ballard 0-2 0-1 0, Jordan 0-1 0-0 0, Rouzan 3-5 0-6 6, Dinwiddie 0-1 0-0 0, Tamba 0-0 0-0 0, Lake 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 20-57 11-24 54.
OGDEN, UT
Tyson leads Seattle U against Utah Tech after 24-point performance

Utah Tech Trailblazers (11-13, 3-8 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (16-8, 7-4 WAC) BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Cameron Tyson scored 24 points in Seattle U's 82-75 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies. The Redhawks are 9-1 in home games. Seattle U is eighth...
SEATTLE, WA
Walker leads No. 2 Houston against Tulsa after 23-point performance

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-17, 1-10 AAC) at Houston Cougars (22-2, 10-1 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston hosts the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Jarace Walker scored 23 points in Houston's 81-65 victory against the Temple Owls. The Cougars have gone 12-2 in home games. Houston is 0-1 in games decided...
TULSA, OK
Cleveland faces Detroit, looks for 4th straight win

Detroit Pistons (14-41, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (34-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland comes into a matchup against Detroit as winners of three straight games. The Cavaliers have gone 20-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 51.5...
DETROIT, MI

