ALCORN STATE 81, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 70
Percentages: FG .462, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Collins 5-11, Mosley 4-5, Barber 1-1, Brown 0-1, Minton 0-1, Waller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Barber). Turnovers: 13 (Stredic 4, Collins 2, Waller 2, Washington 2, Barber, Brown, Mosley). Steals: 6 (Waller 2, Barber, Brown,...
GRAMBLING STATE 66, ALABAMA A&M 60
Percentages: FG .367, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Cotton 2-4, Christon 2-6, Moton 1-2, Cowart 0-1, Munford 0-1, Murrell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gordon, J.Smith, Munford). Turnovers: 15 (Cotton 4, Aku 2, Cowart 2, J.Smith 2, Gordon, Lamin, Moton, Murrell, Phillips). Steals: 6...
NO. 9 KANSAS 88, NO. 5 TEXAS 80
Percentages: FG .476, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Carr 3-8, Cunningham 1-2, Hunter 1-3, S.Rice 1-5, Morris 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Allen, Cunningham, Disu, Mitchell). Turnovers: 12 (Carr 4, Hunter 3, Bishop 2, Mitchell 2, Disu). Steals: 6 (Mitchell 2, Bishop, Carr, Disu,...
ALABAMA STATE 73, SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 66
Percentages: FG .357, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 3-27, .111 (Williams 1-3, Allen 1-4, Whitley 1-8, Woods 0-1, Byrd 0-3, Lyons 0-3, Etienne 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Byrd, Lyons, Reynolds). Turnovers: 13 (Byrd 3, Etienne 3, Reynolds 2, Woods 2, Allen, Ndumanya, Whitley). Steals: 6...
Dallas 124, Utah 111
Percentages: FG .466, FT .871. 3-Point Goals: 15-39, .385 (Hardy 4-6, Green 3-6, Hardaway Jr. 3-7, Bullock 3-8, Pinson 1-2, Lawson 1-3, Wright IV 0-3, Wood 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bullock, McGee, Ntilikina, Powell). Turnovers: 13 (Powell 4, Hardy 3, Hardaway Jr. 2, Bullock,...
Milwaukee 127, Portland 108
MILWAUKEE (127) Connaughton 4-7 0-0 11, G.Antetokounmpo 9-14 6-8 24, Lopez 9-12 7-9 27, Allen 1-3 0-0 3, Holiday 9-20 0-0 20, Beauchamp 2-4 0-0 5, Middleton 5-11 2-2 13, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 0-0 2-2 2, Ingles 2-4 0-0 5, Carter 4-7 0-0 11, Matthews 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 47-87 17-21 127.
Arizona 3, Minnesota 2
Second Period_1, Minnesota, Kaprizov 28 (Addison, Zuccarello), 3:39. 2, Arizona, Chychrun 6 (Hayton, Keller), 9:26 (pp). Third Period_3, Minnesota, Brodin 2 (Hartman, Eriksson Ek), 1:40. 4, Arizona, Chychrun 7 (Valimaki, Maccelli), 9:35. 5, Arizona, McBain 7 (Nemeth, Fischer), 13:13. Shots on Goal_Minnesota 5-14-16_35. Arizona 14-7-15_36. Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 4;...
GREEN BAY 80, MILWAUKEE 79, OT
Percentages: FG .394, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (Tucker 4-8, Zeigler 4-10, Wade 3-6, Heffner 3-8, Cummings 1-4, Jenkins 1-5, Meyer 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Heffner 2). Turnovers: 11 (Tucker 4, Meyer 2, Zeigler 2, Heffner, Jenkins, Wade). Steals: 6 (Tucker 2, Zeigler...
NORTHERN COLORADO 88, WEBER STATE 54
Percentages: FG .351, FT .458. 3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Koehler 1-4, Verplancken 1-5, Jones 1-7, Ballard 0-1, Jordan 0-1, Porter 0-2, Cunningham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Tamba, Verplancken). Turnovers: 11 (Dinwiddie 2, Koehler 2, Ballard, Cunningham, Jones, Rouzan, Tamba, Tew, Verplancken). Steals: 6 (Dinwiddie...
