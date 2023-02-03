Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Monday's Scores
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder
Butler and St. John's (NY) square off for conference showdown
St. John's (NY) Red Storm (14-10, 4-9 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-13, 3-10 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -1.5; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Jayden Taylor and the Butler Bulldogs host Joel Soriano and the St. John's (NY) Red Storm in Big East action. The Bulldogs are 8-4...
Porterville Recorder
N. Colorado 88, Weber St. 54
WEBER ST. (12-12) Jones 4-12 6-6 15, Koehler 3-6 3-4 10, Tew 3-7 1-3 7, Cunningham 1-5 0-0 2, Verplancken 4-11 0-0 9, Porter 2-6 0-2 4, Ballard 0-2 0-1 0, Jordan 0-1 0-0 0, Rouzan 3-5 0-6 6, Dinwiddie 0-1 0-0 0, Tamba 0-0 0-0 0, Lake 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 20-57 11-24 54.
Comments / 0