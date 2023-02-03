Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Ohio According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPlain City, OH
Explore Ohio: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Next Road TripBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
Football: Hartline plans to ‘maximize’ opportunity as next offensive coordinatorThe LanternColumbus, OH
19 Date Ideas in Columbus, OhioSadie SmileyColumbus, OH
Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes sweep No. 6 Longhorns behind strong freshmen showingsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Porterville Recorder
NORTHERN COLORADO 88, WEBER STATE 54
Percentages: FG .351, FT .458. 3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Koehler 1-4, Verplancken 1-5, Jones 1-7, Ballard 0-1, Jordan 0-1, Porter 0-2, Cunningham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Tamba, Verplancken). Turnovers: 11 (Dinwiddie 2, Koehler 2, Ballard, Cunningham, Jones, Rouzan, Tamba, Tew, Verplancken). Steals: 6 (Dinwiddie...
Porterville Recorder
ALCORN STATE 81, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 70
Percentages: FG .462, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Collins 5-11, Mosley 4-5, Barber 1-1, Brown 0-1, Minton 0-1, Waller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Barber). Turnovers: 13 (Stredic 4, Collins 2, Waller 2, Washington 2, Barber, Brown, Mosley). Steals: 6 (Waller 2, Barber, Brown,...
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 141, Oklahoma City 114
Percentages: FG .484, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Aa.Wiggins 2-3, Joe 2-4, Waters III 2-4, Mann 2-6, Bazley 1-1, Jay.Williams 1-2, K.Williams 1-5, Giddey 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Omoruyi 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-2, Muscala 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Giddey, Jal.Williams, Muscala). Turnovers: 11 (Giddey 4,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 9 KANSAS 88, NO. 5 TEXAS 80
Percentages: FG .476, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Carr 3-8, Cunningham 1-2, Hunter 1-3, S.Rice 1-5, Morris 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Allen, Cunningham, Disu, Mitchell). Turnovers: 12 (Carr 4, Hunter 3, Bishop 2, Mitchell 2, Disu). Steals: 6 (Mitchell 2, Bishop, Carr, Disu,...
Porterville Recorder
GRAMBLING STATE 66, ALABAMA A&M 60
Percentages: FG .367, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Cotton 2-4, Christon 2-6, Moton 1-2, Cowart 0-1, Munford 0-1, Murrell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gordon, J.Smith, Munford). Turnovers: 15 (Cotton 4, Aku 2, Cowart 2, J.Smith 2, Gordon, Lamin, Moton, Murrell, Phillips). Steals: 6...
Porterville Recorder
GREEN BAY 80, MILWAUKEE 79, OT
Percentages: FG .394, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (Tucker 4-8, Zeigler 4-10, Wade 3-6, Heffner 3-8, Cummings 1-4, Jenkins 1-5, Meyer 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Heffner 2). Turnovers: 11 (Tucker 4, Meyer 2, Zeigler 2, Heffner, Jenkins, Wade). Steals: 6 (Tucker 2, Zeigler...
Porterville Recorder
ALABAMA STATE 73, SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 66
Percentages: FG .357, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 3-27, .111 (Williams 1-3, Allen 1-4, Whitley 1-8, Woods 0-1, Byrd 0-3, Lyons 0-3, Etienne 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Byrd, Lyons, Reynolds). Turnovers: 13 (Byrd 3, Etienne 3, Reynolds 2, Woods 2, Allen, Ndumanya, Whitley). Steals: 6...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 127, Portland 108
Percentages: FG .540, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (Carter 3-6, Connaughton 3-6, Matthews 2-4, Lopez 2-5, Holiday 2-8, Allen 1-3, Beauchamp 1-3, Ingles 1-3, Middleton 1-3, G.Antetokounmpo 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter, Matthews). Turnovers: 14 (G.Antetokounmpo 6, Mamukelashvili 2, Middleton 2, Allen, Beauchamp,...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 140, Houston 120
Percentages: FG .584, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 21-41, .512 (Murray 8-12, Monk 4-7, Ellis 2-2, Lyles 2-3, Huerter 2-7, Mitchell 1-1, Davis 1-2, Sabonis 1-2, Burton 0-1, Fox 0-1, Barnes 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Metu 2, Davis, Fox, Huerter). Turnovers: 10 (Fox 4, Monk...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 124, Utah 111
Percentages: FG .466, FT .871. 3-Point Goals: 15-39, .385 (Hardy 4-6, Green 3-6, Hardaway Jr. 3-7, Bullock 3-8, Pinson 1-2, Lawson 1-3, Wright IV 0-3, Wood 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bullock, McGee, Ntilikina, Powell). Turnovers: 13 (Powell 4, Hardy 3, Hardaway Jr. 2, Bullock,...
Porterville Recorder
Butler and St. John's (NY) square off for conference showdown
St. John's (NY) Red Storm (14-10, 4-9 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-13, 3-10 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -1.5; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Jayden Taylor and the Butler Bulldogs host Joel Soriano and the St. John's (NY) Red Storm in Big East action. The Bulldogs are 8-4...
Porterville Recorder
Toledo visits Akron after Castaneda's 24-point game
Toledo Rockets (17-6, 8-2 MAC) at Akron Zips (17-6, 9-1 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Akron -2; over/under is 148. BOTTOM LINE: Akron faces the Toledo Rockets after Xavier Castaneda scored 24 points in Akron's 67-55 victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes. The Zips have gone 12-0 in home games....
Porterville Recorder
Arizona 3, Minnesota 2
Second Period_1, Minnesota, Kaprizov 28 (Addison, Zuccarello), 3:39. 2, Arizona, Chychrun 6 (Hayton, Keller), 9:26 (pp). Third Period_3, Minnesota, Brodin 2 (Hartman, Eriksson Ek), 1:40. 4, Arizona, Chychrun 7 (Valimaki, Maccelli), 9:35. 5, Arizona, McBain 7 (Nemeth, Fischer), 13:13. Shots on Goal_Minnesota 5-14-16_35. Arizona 14-7-15_36. Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 4;...
Porterville Recorder
Indiana plays Miami on 9-game road skid
Indiana Pacers (25-30, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (29-25, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will aim to end its nine-game road losing streak when the Pacers take on Miami. The Heat are 13-16 in Eastern Conference games. Miami has an 11-7 record in one-possession...
Porterville Recorder
Tyson leads Seattle U against Utah Tech after 24-point performance
Utah Tech Trailblazers (11-13, 3-8 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (16-8, 7-4 WAC) BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Cameron Tyson scored 24 points in Seattle U's 82-75 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies. The Redhawks are 9-1 in home games. Seattle U is eighth...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland faces Detroit, looks for 4th straight win
Detroit Pistons (14-41, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (34-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland comes into a matchup against Detroit as winners of three straight games. The Cavaliers have gone 20-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 51.5...
Comments / 0