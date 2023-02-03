Wisconsin Badgers (13-9, 5-7 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts the Wisconsin Badgers after Seth Lundy scored 24 points in Penn State's 72-63 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Nittany Lions have gone...

MADISON, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO