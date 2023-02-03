Read full article on original website
Milwaukee 127, Portland 108
MILWAUKEE (127) Connaughton 4-7 0-0 11, G.Antetokounmpo 9-14 6-8 24, Lopez 9-12 7-9 27, Allen 1-3 0-0 3, Holiday 9-20 0-0 20, Beauchamp 2-4 0-0 5, Middleton 5-11 2-2 13, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 0-0 2-2 2, Ingles 2-4 0-0 5, Carter 4-7 0-0 11, Matthews 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 47-87 17-21 127.
No. 9 Kansas 88, No. 5 Texas 80
TEXAS (19-5) Allen 6-12 6-8 18, Disu 1-4 0-0 2, Mitchell 2-2 0-0 4, Carr 10-21 6-7 29, Hunter 2-4 1-2 6, S.Rice 5-13 1-1 12, Bishop 3-4 0-0 6, Cunningham 1-2 0-0 3, Morris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 14-18 80. KANSAS (19-5) Adams 4-7 2-2 10, Wilson 1-7...
Dallas 124, Utah 111
Percentages: FG .466, FT .871. 3-Point Goals: 15-39, .385 (Hardy 4-6, Green 3-6, Hardaway Jr. 3-7, Bullock 3-8, Pinson 1-2, Lawson 1-3, Wright IV 0-3, Wood 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bullock, McGee, Ntilikina, Powell). Turnovers: 13 (Powell 4, Hardy 3, Hardaway Jr. 2, Bullock,...
NORTHERN COLORADO 88, WEBER STATE 54
Percentages: FG .351, FT .458. 3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Koehler 1-4, Verplancken 1-5, Jones 1-7, Ballard 0-1, Jordan 0-1, Porter 0-2, Cunningham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Tamba, Verplancken). Turnovers: 11 (Dinwiddie 2, Koehler 2, Ballard, Cunningham, Jones, Rouzan, Tamba, Tew, Verplancken). Steals: 6 (Dinwiddie...
GREEN BAY 80, MILWAUKEE 79, OT
Percentages: FG .394, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (Tucker 4-8, Zeigler 4-10, Wade 3-6, Heffner 3-8, Cummings 1-4, Jenkins 1-5, Meyer 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Heffner 2). Turnovers: 11 (Tucker 4, Meyer 2, Zeigler 2, Heffner, Jenkins, Wade). Steals: 6 (Tucker 2, Zeigler...
ALABAMA STATE 73, SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 66
Percentages: FG .357, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 3-27, .111 (Williams 1-3, Allen 1-4, Whitley 1-8, Woods 0-1, Byrd 0-3, Lyons 0-3, Etienne 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Byrd, Lyons, Reynolds). Turnovers: 13 (Byrd 3, Etienne 3, Reynolds 2, Woods 2, Allen, Ndumanya, Whitley). Steals: 6...
ALCORN STATE 81, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 70
Percentages: FG .462, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Collins 5-11, Mosley 4-5, Barber 1-1, Brown 0-1, Minton 0-1, Waller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Barber). Turnovers: 13 (Stredic 4, Collins 2, Waller 2, Washington 2, Barber, Brown, Mosley). Steals: 6 (Waller 2, Barber, Brown,...
Sacramento 140, Houston 120
Percentages: FG .584, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 21-41, .512 (Murray 8-12, Monk 4-7, Ellis 2-2, Lyles 2-3, Huerter 2-7, Mitchell 1-1, Davis 1-2, Sabonis 1-2, Burton 0-1, Fox 0-1, Barnes 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Metu 2, Davis, Fox, Huerter). Turnovers: 10 (Fox 4, Monk...
TEXAS SOUTHERN 69, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 62
Percentages: FG .333, FT .941. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (French 5-7, Davis 2-5, Garrett 1-2, Dyson 0-1, Harmon 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Davis). Turnovers: 15 (Garrett 4, Dyson 3, French 3, Davis 2, Henderson 2, Gudavicius). Steals: 9 (Garrett 4, Henderson 2, Davis, Gudavicius,...
GRAMBLING STATE 66, ALABAMA A&M 60
Percentages: FG .367, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Cotton 2-4, Christon 2-6, Moton 1-2, Cowart 0-1, Munford 0-1, Murrell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gordon, J.Smith, Munford). Turnovers: 15 (Cotton 4, Aku 2, Cowart 2, J.Smith 2, Gordon, Lamin, Moton, Murrell, Phillips). Steals: 6...
Golden State 141, Oklahoma City 114
Percentages: FG .484, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Aa.Wiggins 2-3, Joe 2-4, Waters III 2-4, Mann 2-6, Bazley 1-1, Jay.Williams 1-2, K.Williams 1-5, Giddey 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Omoruyi 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-2, Muscala 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Giddey, Jal.Williams, Muscala). Turnovers: 11 (Giddey 4,...
Indiana plays Miami on 9-game road skid
Indiana Pacers (25-30, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (29-25, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will aim to end its nine-game road losing streak when the Pacers take on Miami. The Heat are 13-16 in Eastern Conference games. Miami has an 11-7 record in one-possession...
Cleveland faces Detroit, looks for 4th straight win
Detroit Pistons (14-41, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (34-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland comes into a matchup against Detroit as winners of three straight games. The Cavaliers have gone 20-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 51.5...
Toledo visits Akron after Castaneda's 24-point game
Toledo Rockets (17-6, 8-2 MAC) at Akron Zips (17-6, 9-1 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Akron -2; over/under is 148. BOTTOM LINE: Akron faces the Toledo Rockets after Xavier Castaneda scored 24 points in Akron's 67-55 victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes. The Zips have gone 12-0 in home games....
Walker leads No. 2 Houston against Tulsa after 23-point performance
Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-17, 1-10 AAC) at Houston Cougars (22-2, 10-1 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston hosts the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Jarace Walker scored 23 points in Houston's 81-65 victory against the Temple Owls. The Cougars have gone 12-2 in home games. Houston is 0-1 in games decided...
Arizona 3, Minnesota 2
Second Period_1, Minnesota, Kaprizov 28 (Addison, Zuccarello), 3:39. 2, Arizona, Chychrun 6 (Hayton, Keller), 9:26 (pp). Third Period_3, Minnesota, Brodin 2 (Hartman, Eriksson Ek), 1:40. 4, Arizona, Chychrun 7 (Valimaki, Maccelli), 9:35. 5, Arizona, McBain 7 (Nemeth, Fischer), 13:13. Shots on Goal_Minnesota 5-14-16_35. Arizona 14-7-15_36. Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 4;...
Buffalo hosts Eastern Michigan after Jones' 30-point game
Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-17, 3-7 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (11-12, 5-5 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -8; over/under is 161. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Curtis Jones scored 30 points in Buffalo's 85-76 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos. The Bulls are 8-3 in home...
Monday's Scores
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
