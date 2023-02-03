Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Toddlers Die In House Fire After Being Left Home Alone And 4-Year-Old Had Cocaine In His SystemThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Chapel Hill, NC
Related
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 140, Houston 120
Percentages: FG .584, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 21-41, .512 (Murray 8-12, Monk 4-7, Ellis 2-2, Lyles 2-3, Huerter 2-7, Mitchell 1-1, Davis 1-2, Sabonis 1-2, Burton 0-1, Fox 0-1, Barnes 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Metu 2, Davis, Fox, Huerter). Turnovers: 10 (Fox 4, Monk...
Porterville Recorder
NORTHERN COLORADO 88, WEBER STATE 54
Percentages: FG .351, FT .458. 3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Koehler 1-4, Verplancken 1-5, Jones 1-7, Ballard 0-1, Jordan 0-1, Porter 0-2, Cunningham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Tamba, Verplancken). Turnovers: 11 (Dinwiddie 2, Koehler 2, Ballard, Cunningham, Jones, Rouzan, Tamba, Tew, Verplancken). Steals: 6 (Dinwiddie...
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS SOUTHERN 69, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 62
Percentages: FG .333, FT .941. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (French 5-7, Davis 2-5, Garrett 1-2, Dyson 0-1, Harmon 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Davis). Turnovers: 15 (Garrett 4, Dyson 3, French 3, Davis 2, Henderson 2, Gudavicius). Steals: 9 (Garrett 4, Henderson 2, Davis, Gudavicius,...
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 141, Oklahoma City 114
Percentages: FG .484, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Aa.Wiggins 2-3, Joe 2-4, Waters III 2-4, Mann 2-6, Bazley 1-1, Jay.Williams 1-2, K.Williams 1-5, Giddey 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Omoruyi 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-2, Muscala 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Giddey, Jal.Williams, Muscala). Turnovers: 11 (Giddey 4,...
Porterville Recorder
ALABAMA STATE 73, SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 66
Percentages: FG .357, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 3-27, .111 (Williams 1-3, Allen 1-4, Whitley 1-8, Woods 0-1, Byrd 0-3, Lyons 0-3, Etienne 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Byrd, Lyons, Reynolds). Turnovers: 13 (Byrd 3, Etienne 3, Reynolds 2, Woods 2, Allen, Ndumanya, Whitley). Steals: 6...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 124, Utah 111
Percentages: FG .466, FT .871. 3-Point Goals: 15-39, .385 (Hardy 4-6, Green 3-6, Hardaway Jr. 3-7, Bullock 3-8, Pinson 1-2, Lawson 1-3, Wright IV 0-3, Wood 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bullock, McGee, Ntilikina, Powell). Turnovers: 13 (Powell 4, Hardy 3, Hardaway Jr. 2, Bullock,...
Porterville Recorder
GREEN BAY 80, MILWAUKEE 79, OT
Percentages: FG .394, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (Tucker 4-8, Zeigler 4-10, Wade 3-6, Heffner 3-8, Cummings 1-4, Jenkins 1-5, Meyer 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Heffner 2). Turnovers: 11 (Tucker 4, Meyer 2, Zeigler 2, Heffner, Jenkins, Wade). Steals: 6 (Tucker 2, Zeigler...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 9 KANSAS 88, NO. 5 TEXAS 80
Percentages: FG .476, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Carr 3-8, Cunningham 1-2, Hunter 1-3, S.Rice 1-5, Morris 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Allen, Cunningham, Disu, Mitchell). Turnovers: 12 (Carr 4, Hunter 3, Bishop 2, Mitchell 2, Disu). Steals: 6 (Mitchell 2, Bishop, Carr, Disu,...
Porterville Recorder
GRAMBLING STATE 66, ALABAMA A&M 60
Percentages: FG .367, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Cotton 2-4, Christon 2-6, Moton 1-2, Cowart 0-1, Munford 0-1, Murrell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gordon, J.Smith, Munford). Turnovers: 15 (Cotton 4, Aku 2, Cowart 2, J.Smith 2, Gordon, Lamin, Moton, Murrell, Phillips). Steals: 6...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 127, Portland 108
MILWAUKEE (127) Connaughton 4-7 0-0 11, G.Antetokounmpo 9-14 6-8 24, Lopez 9-12 7-9 27, Allen 1-3 0-0 3, Holiday 9-20 0-0 20, Beauchamp 2-4 0-0 5, Middleton 5-11 2-2 13, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 0-0 2-2 2, Ingles 2-4 0-0 5, Carter 4-7 0-0 11, Matthews 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 47-87 17-21 127.
Porterville Recorder
Walker leads No. 2 Houston against Tulsa after 23-point performance
Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-17, 1-10 AAC) at Houston Cougars (22-2, 10-1 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston hosts the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Jarace Walker scored 23 points in Houston's 81-65 victory against the Temple Owls. The Cougars have gone 12-2 in home games. Houston is 0-1 in games decided...
Porterville Recorder
Toledo visits Akron after Castaneda's 24-point game
Toledo Rockets (17-6, 8-2 MAC) at Akron Zips (17-6, 9-1 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Akron -2; over/under is 148. BOTTOM LINE: Akron faces the Toledo Rockets after Xavier Castaneda scored 24 points in Akron's 67-55 victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes. The Zips have gone 12-0 in home games....
Comments / 0