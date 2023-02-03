ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Porterville Recorder

No. 3 Alabama hosts Florida after Castleton's 25-point game

Florida Gators (13-10, 6-4 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (20-3, 10-0 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: Florida plays the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide after Colin Castleton scored 25 points in Florida's 72-67 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats. The Crimson Tide have gone 11-0 at home. Alabama leads the SEC in rebounding,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Porterville Recorder

McCreary leads Mercer against Samford after 22-point outing

Samford Bulldogs (16-9, 10-2 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (12-13, 5-7 SoCon) BOTTOM LINE: Mercer hosts the Samford Bulldogs after Jalyn McCreary scored 22 points in Mercer's 80-54 victory against the VMI Keydets. The Bears are 6-5 in home games. Mercer has a 5-11 record against teams over .500. The Bulldogs...
MACON, GA
Porterville Recorder

Alabama St. 73, Southern U. 66

SOUTHERN U. (12-12) Reynolds 7-13 3-4 17, Williams 2-4 6-6 11, Byrd 0-4 0-0 0, Etienne 3-12 0-0 6, Whitley 1-9 0-0 3, Lyons 4-8 2-4 10, Ndumanya 4-5 0-0 8, Woods 0-2 0-0 0, Rollins 1-4 0-0 2, Allen 3-7 0-0 7, Jari.Wilkens 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 25-70 13-16 66.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

