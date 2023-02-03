'We need to maintain our presence:' Indigenous representation increases in Washington State Capitol

Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Proposed bill would pay incarcerated workers minimum wage
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state lawmaker who has spent time in prison wants the state to pay incarcerated workers minimum wage for doing their jobs. State Rep. Tarra Simmons, D-Bremerton, is sponsoring House Bill 1024, called the “Real Labor, Real Wages Act,” to raise the wages to the state minimum of $15.74 per hour, The Seattle Times reported.
Flying Magazine
Washington Bill Seeks Statewide Ban of 100LL
According to the bill’s language, restrictions would initially be placed on airports in areas of greatest population with a complete ban of 100LL for the entire state by 2030. [Credit: Meg Godlewski]. A bill that would ban the sale of leaded avgas has been introduced in the Washington state...
Washington Examiner
BLM week in schools to 'celebrate globalism' and discuss disruption of nuclear family
Public schools across the country are beginning Black History Month with Black Lives Matter week in schools, which includes a national panel on "celebrating globalism" and a discussion on disrupting the nuclear family in one Washington school district. The organization National Black Lives Matter at School's BLM Week of Action...
Chronicle
How a Washington Bill Could Help Caregiver Shortage Ahead of ‘Silver Tsunami’
To become certified, prospective home care workers in Washington must be tested on what they’ve learned in their 75 required hours of training. But many face challenges even before they get to the test — a would-be caregiver might have to drive several hours to a site at a scheduled time they didn’t choose.
Chronicle
Religious Health Care Restrictions Prompt Call for Washington Merger Oversight
Suffering from a cancerous mass in his jaw, he waited months to ask his regular oncologist about accessing life-ending medication through the state's Death with Dignity Act. He knew that physician, from a Catholic-affiliated health system on the Kitsap Peninsula, was bound by rules against providing such medication. When the...
nbcrightnow.com
The annual Tri-Cities pride festival canceled for 2023 and planning to be back strong in 2024
PASCO, Wash. - There are some big changes in store for the Tri-Cities Pride organization. In 2022 the Tri-Cities Pride Festival had its biggest turnout to date. The pride festival started in the Tri-Cities in 2016 and is the only pride festival locally. The 2023 pride celebration is on hold.
nbcrightnow.com
Why Washington needs more Black teachers
SPANAWAY, Wash. — How many black teachers have you had?. Ask yourself or your children, and data shows, the answer is likely "one" or "none." Across the country, and especially here in Washington, there’s a critical shortage of diverse teachers. In a Spanaway Middle School classroom, there’s something...
KHQ Right Now
Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north...
thatoregonlife.com
The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries
Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
Red light, don't turn right bill introduced to Washington Legislature
(The Center Square) – Under legislation proposed in the Washington state Senate, drivers would face new limits on when it’s permissible to make a right turn at red lights. Senate Bill 5514 would prohibit drivers from making a right turn on a red light when they are within 1,000 feet of a child care center, public park or playground, recreation center, library, public transit center, hospital, or senior center. Were...
informnny.com
Lucky player in Washington wins $754.6M Powerball prize
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds to win a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers Monday night were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. Lottery officials said in a statement early Tuesday that a single ticket matched all six...
spokanepublicradio.org
"Medicaid unwinding" and its effect in Washington and Idaho
On April 1, many people now on Medicaid in Washington and Idaho will lose their federally-subsidized care. That’s the day when Covid pandemic era rules that have allowed people to stay on the Medicaid rolls will lapse. “What happened during the pandemic was that, in order to ensure that...
State Rep: ‘None of these locations are suitable’ for a future airport
Washington state elected officials have narrowed the location of a new two-runway airport to three rural areas in either Pierce or Thurston County, sparking intense opposition from locals, including a rally of approximately 100 residents at the Olympia Capitol Building last week pleading for new location proposals. According to Jason...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Update On Fish-, Wildlife-, WDFW-related Bills In WA Legislature
The Olympia Outsider™ wishes he could cover every bill dropped in the Washington legislature – from one banning octopus farming to another declaring a state cactus to far, far, faaaaaar weightier matters – but alas, ol’ Oly Outs is l-a-z-y. Also, he has other responsibilities today,...
texasbreaking.com
Update on the 2023 Stimulus Check: Some Americans to receive $1,200
The advantage of stimulus payments is no longer a thing of the past, at least for Washington’s eligible families. The Working Families Tax Credit was officially introduced by Washington’s Department of Revenue on Wednesday after more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative work. For individuals that qualify, the credit may result in a return of up to $1,200.
Tri-City Herald
An incarcerated man with legal training weighs in on Legislature’s prison reform ideas
Daniel Simms was a teenager the first time he was institutionalized in the correctional system. As an abused foster child who later became homeless, he stole to survive, landing him in what some call the “foster care-to-prison pipeline.”. In his late teens, Simms was incarcerated again until he was...
nbcrightnow.com
$250K in state arts commission grants will support art programming in veterans homes
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA) and the Washington Department of Veteran Affairs (WDVA) have partnered to distribute $250,000 in grants for arts-based programming at the four State Veterans Homes and the Transitional Housing Program. “We’re passionate about improving quality of life through the arts, and I cannot...
Chronicle
Expired Tab? Bill in Washington Legislature Would Prevent Police From Pulling You Over
OLYMPIA — Traffic stops for a broken taillight or expired tabs would be a thing of the past under a proposal in the Washington Legislature. A bill sponsored by Rep. Chipalo Street, D-Seattle, would further limit reasons law enforcement officers have for pulling over motorists. Officers would no longer stop or detain people for nonmoving violations, such as broken equipment, suspended licenses or misdemeanor warrants, unless it poses an immediate, serious threat to safety. An example of an immediate threat would be a shattered windshield that affects the driver's ability to see. Under the proposal, officers would need to receive written consent before searching a vehicle or a passenger.
Is the Pacific Northwest prepared for an earthquake?
As the world watches the damaging effects of the 7.8 earthquake in Turkey and Syria on Monday, many are wondering if Oregon and Washington are prepared for an earthquake.
Reappeared report admits lower fatality drop off under Washington police pursuit law
(The Center Square) – The study cited by legislators to support Washington’s current police pursuit law, which makes police pursuits hard to justify legally, has reappeared on the website hosting it, but in an altered form. This new version admits the fall in fatalities of innocent parties from police chases wasn’t as dramatic as the original finding. As previously reported by The Center Square, for about 24 hours, the URL...
