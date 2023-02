BERKELEY – The 20th-ranked California women's tennis team travels to Florida to play No. 16 Miami and No. 10 North Carolina State – in a neutral-site match at Miami – this weekend. The Golden Bears (2-1) face the host Hurricanes (3-1) on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET and take on the Wolfpack (4-1) on Sunday at 11/10 a.m. ET at Miami's Neil Schiff Tennis Center.

