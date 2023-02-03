ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Commentary: Why the Debate Between Advocates and Gov. Newsom Over Black Student Funding Is Heating Up

By California Black Media
Black Voice News
Black Voice News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

Rules for thee: How California Legislature skirts its own laws

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by Calmatters. California legislators pass hundreds of laws every year. But sometimes, they free themselves from following them. On one emblematic issue, however, this may be the session when that changes: Lawmakers, who have pushed through major bills to support unions...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo Co-Authors Legislation to Strengthen Gun Safety Laws – Would Include Establishing Safe Community Places Where Firearms Aren’t Permitted

February 6, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo joined Governor Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta, Senator Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank) and California legislators last week in announcing Senate Bill 2, new gun safety legislation to modernize and strengthen California’s public carry laws. Assemblywoman Carrillo, a member of the Gun Violence Prevention Working Group issued the following statement:
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Newsom’s Retort to Smittcamp Reflects Blame-Shifting Style

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s obvious efforts to raise his national profile have taken two forms – touting California as a societal model and criticizing red states such as Florida and Texas for their supposed shortcomings. Increasingly, Newsom employs a third tactic – shifting blame for California’s less seemly aspects....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mountain Democrat

Solar companies brace for big changes in industry

El Dorado County solar companies are preparing for harder times on the horizon as a result of changes made to solar energy rules by the California Public Utilities Commission Dec. 15. The Net Energy Monitoring solar tariff will see its third significant revision, NEM 3.0, go into effect April 15....
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KABC

California giving you another reason to move to Mexico.

(San Diego, CA) — Assemblymember David Alvarez has introduced a measure which would make it easier for students who live in Mexico to attend college in California. The bill would create a five-year pilot program allowing low-income students who live in Mexico within 45 miles of the California border to pay in-state tuition to attend one of seven campuses in the San Diego and Imperial Valley Counties Community College Association. Under the bill, each participating college would host up to 200 binational students during the pilot phase of the program.
CALIFORNIA STATE
davisvanguard.org

Bill to Ban ‘Willful Defiance’ School Suspensions Authored by CA State Senator Nancy Skinner

BERKELEY, CA – East Bay State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) announced her SB 274 legislation late last week, which would ban the practice of suspending students for minor behavior issues — or “willful defiance” — in public and charter schools in California, grades TK-12. In a prepared statement, Skinner claimed, “SB 274 puts the needs of students first. Instead of kicking them out of school, we owe it to students to figure out what’s causing them to act out and help them fix it.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

California’s Cannabis Advisory Committee Holding Subcommittee Meetings

This is a press release from the Department of Cannabis Control:. The Cannabis Advisory Committee (CAC) will hold three subcommittee meetings during the month of February:. Monday, February 13, 2023 – 1 p.m. View the meeting agenda and information about the meeting. Cultivation Subcommittee. Wednesday, February 15, 2023 –...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Proposition 13: Protecting Homeowners and Providing Stable Tax Revenue in California for over Four Decades

Proposition 13, which was passed in California in 1978, is still working after all these years. This groundbreaking legislation has helped to protect homeowners from the sharp rise in property taxes that is common in most other states, and it continues to provide a stable, predictable, and growing source of tax revenue for local governments.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The HD Post

Nonprofit says almond and alfalfa crops depleting California water resources

STATEWIDE – Big Ag, Big Oil, and the California Water Crisis reports that most of California’s water goes not for individual use, but instead to fossil fuel interest and corporate agriculture – including alfalfa and almond crops. The Food and Water Watch group released the updated report to acknowledge that although California received heavy rain and snow in January 2023, the state remains in drought and long-term water issues persist.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

More police records released under SB-16, but full transparency is a ways off

Since the beginning of the year, California law enforcement agencies have been required to release records involving police misconduct, specifically discrimination. The state law, SB-16 went into effect last year, but agencies had a one-year grace period. It was designed to make policing in the state more transparent. A story...
SAN DIEGO, CA
knewsradio.com

Utilities Credits Coming Early

Stack of Folded US Currency Notes on White background, with a 100 dollar bill on top. Photo from Alpha Media USA Portland OR. The California Public Utilities Commission has voted to fast track more than 1.3 billion dollars in credits to California utilities customers. It is the California Climate Credit....
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaagnet.com

Almond Board Announces 2023 Almond Leadership Class

The Almond Board of California (ABC) is proud to announce the Almond Leadership Program class of 2023, a group of 18 exceptional professionals expected to help lead the industry into the future. This next generation of leaders was chosen from nearly 50 highly qualified applicants. They come from diverse backgrounds...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Black Voice News

Black Voice News

Riverside, CA
895
Followers
732
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

The Black Voice News has given voice to the voiceless and shined a light on systemic inequities and disparities since 1972. With a focus on advocacy, solutions-oriented and data-driven reporting, the Black Voice has addressed issues from disparities in health, education and wealth to police violence, social justice, and civil rights battles. And for over four decades the dedicated team of journalists and community reporters have commented on and chronicled some of the most important stories impacting the lives of Black Californians, and given “voice” to the community while expanding its scope of civic involvement. A property of Voice Media Ventures, The Black Voice News is legally adjudicated in the County of Riverside and is published by Brown Publishing Co. LLC.

 https://blackvoicenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy