Meet AudioLDM: A Latent Diffusion Model For Audio Generation That Trains On AudioCaps With A Single GPU And Achieves SOTA Text-To-Audio (TTA) Performance

Due to recent technological developments, large language models (LLMs) have performed remarkably well on complex and sophisticated reasoning tasks. This is accomplished by generating intermediate reasoning steps for prompting demonstrations, which is also known as chain-of-thought (CoT) prompting. However, most of the current work on CoT focuses solely on language modality, and to extract CoT reasoning in multimodality, researchers frequently employ the Multimodal-CoT paradigm. Multimodal-CoT divides multi-step problems into intermediate reasoning processes, generating the final output even when the inputs are in various modalities like vision and language. One of the most popular ways to carry out Multimodal-CoT is to combine the input from multiple modalities into a single modality before prompting LLMs to perform CoT. However, this method has several drawbacks, one being the significant information loss that occurs while converting data from one modality to another. Another way to accomplish CoT reasoning in multimodality is to fine-tune small language models by combining different features of vision and language.

1 DAY AGO