Meet AudioLDM: A Latent Diffusion Model For Audio Generation That Trains On AudioCaps With A Single GPU And Achieves SOTA Text-To-Audio (TTA) Performance

Salesforce AI Research Introduces BLIP-2: A Generic And Efficient Vision-Language Pre-Training Strategy That Bootstraps From Frozen Image Encoders And Frozen Large Language Models (LLMs)
Research on vision-language pretraining (VLP) has advanced quickly in the past few years. Pre-trained models of progressively bigger scale have been created to advance the state-of-the-art on numerous downstream tasks continually. However, due to end-to-end training with large-scale models and datasets, most cutting-edge vision-language models suffer a substantial computation cost during pretraining.
This New Method Trains AI Models With Multi-Label Classification Data Using Adaptive Resonance Theory-Based Clustering
With the recent developments of IoT technology, it has become relatively easy to obtain a large amount of data and use them for machine learning algorithms. Engaging in ongoing learning is becoming increasingly crucial for machine learning algorithms to use the data effectively. One of the machine learning algorithms is Classification. A classification algorithm is a supervised learning technique in which new data is classified based on the training data. The program learns from examples and categorizes the new data, such as the picture of a cat/dog, whether the mail is spam or not, etc. There can be two types of Classification:
An Enhanced Joint Generative And Contrastive Learning (GCL+) Framework For Unsupervised Person Re-Identification (ReID)
Unsupervised representation learning in person re-identification (ReID) is a task in computer vision that aims to identify a specific person across different camera views without using labeled training data. One approach to solving this problem is to use self-supervised contrastive learning methods that learn an invariant representation of the person’s identity by maximizing the similarity between two augmented views of the same image. However, traditional data augmentation techniques used in this approach may introduce undesirable distortions on identity features, which may not be favorable for tasks requiring high sensitivity to a person’s identity.
Google AI Open-Sources Flan-T5: A Transformer-Based Language Model That Uses A Text-To-Text Approach For NLP Tasks
Large language models, such as PaLM, Chinchilla, and ChatGPT, have opened up new possibilities in performing natural language processing (NLP) tasks from reading instructive cues. The prior art has demonstrated that instruction tuning, which involves finetuning language models on various NLP tasks organized with instructions, further improves language models’ capacity to carry out an unknown task given an instruction. By comparing their finetuning procedures and strategies, They evaluate the approaches and outcomes of open-sourced instruction generalization initiatives in this paper.
A New Artificial Intelligence (AI) Benchmark Called DeepPrivacy2 Provides Realistic Anonymization of Human Faces and Whole-Body
Many applications require collecting personally identifiable information, making image collection and storage commonplace. Recently enacted legislation in many jurisdictions makes it difficult to acquire such data without anonymization or individual authorization. Blurring images is a common method of traditional image anonymization. But it badly distorts the data, rendering it useless...
Google AI Open Sources Vizier: A Standalone Python Package Designed For Managing And Optimizing Machine Learning Experiments At Scale
A variant of the Vizier system called Google Open Source Vizier was created and made available as open-source software by Google. With Google’s cloud computing infrastructure, including products like Google Cloud AI Platform and Google Kubernetes Engine, this version of Vizier has been created and optimized for use. Google Open Source Vizier allows customers to expand their experiments to handle enormous volumes of data and computation and conveniently manage and monitor their workflows from a single web-based interface by using these robust cloud computing capabilities.
A New Artificial Intelligence Research Proposes Multimodal Chain-of-Thought Reasoning in Language Models That Outperforms GPT-3.5 by 16% (75.17% → 91.68%) on ScienceQA
Due to recent technological developments, large language models (LLMs) have performed remarkably well on complex and sophisticated reasoning tasks. This is accomplished by generating intermediate reasoning steps for prompting demonstrations, which is also known as chain-of-thought (CoT) prompting. However, most of the current work on CoT focuses solely on language modality, and to extract CoT reasoning in multimodality, researchers frequently employ the Multimodal-CoT paradigm. Multimodal-CoT divides multi-step problems into intermediate reasoning processes, generating the final output even when the inputs are in various modalities like vision and language. One of the most popular ways to carry out Multimodal-CoT is to combine the input from multiple modalities into a single modality before prompting LLMs to perform CoT. However, this method has several drawbacks, one being the significant information loss that occurs while converting data from one modality to another. Another way to accomplish CoT reasoning in multimodality is to fine-tune small language models by combining different features of vision and language.
Stanford Researchers Developed a Machine Learning Model Called POPDx to Predict Rare Diseases, Including Diseases That Aren’t Present in The Training Data
A rare disease affects a small proportion of the population. Most rare diseases are genetic and thus last throughout a human’s life, even if symptoms do not appear immediately. Many rare disorders manifest themselves early in life; approximately 30% of children with rare diseases die before age five. In...
