Bakersfield Now
At least 1 injured in 3-truck crash on Empire Drive, Truxtun Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three trucks crashed on Empire Drive at Truxtun Avenue Monday evening, injuring at least one person in a rollover crash, according to a Bakersfield Police Department official. One of the trucks rolled over. At least one person suffered minor to moderate injuries. Traffic was backed...
Bakersfield Now
Man hit by train, suffers feet amputation: BFD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man is in the hospital after getting hit by an Amtrak train in downtown Bakersfield, losing both his feet. The Bakersfield Fire Department said it happened on Monday, February 6, at around 3:47 p.m. on L Street and Truxtun Avenue. Officials said the man...
Bakersfield Californian
15-year-old Bakersfield boy dies in east Bakersfield collision
A 15-year-old boy died Saturday after a man driving a reportedly stolen car ran a stop sign and drove into another car in east Bakersfield, the California Highway Patrol said Monday in a news release. Timothy Leal, 18, was driving a stolen Kia Optima going west on Irene Street and...
Bakersfield Now
BPD investigating possible shooting in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a possible shooting in east Bakersfield Monday night. Around 8 p.m. several officers and Hall Ambulance were seen on Pershing Street near California Avenue, according to an Eyewitness News crew. The incident is still being investigated. Calls to Bakersfield...
BPD search for at-risk missing 15-year-old
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating an at-risk juvenile. Alexandra Chavez,15, was last seen on Feb. 5 in the 4200 block of Parker Avenue, just east of Stine Road. She is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away. She is described as […]
1 person dead in rollover crash on Alta Vista Drive
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fatality occurred on Alta Vista Drive on Saturday at 7:21 a.m. when a grey vehicle rolled over and crashed into a building, claiming the life of at least one of the occupants. According to the Bakersfield Fire Department, the vehicle carrying three individuals rammed into a house on 2200 Alta […]
CHP: Alleged drunken driver ran stop sign, left scene of deadly crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 18-year-old driver ran a stop sign in a stolen vehicle on Saturday and was hit by a pickup, killing a passenger in the stolen car, according to California Highway Patrol. Officers released more details Monday about the deadly crash that occurred over the weekend. According to a CHP release, Timothy […]
5 Hospitalized After 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision
California City, Kern County, CA: Five people were injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision Sunday evening, Feb. 5, at approximately 6:25 p.m. in the city of California City. California City Police Department responded to a traffic collision on the 6700 block of California City Boulevard where officers discovered two SUVs...
2 bodies found at Lake Isabella home, homicide investigation underway: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation after two bodies were found at a residence in Lake Isabella on Sunday, according to a release from the office. KCSO deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 3000 block of Erskine Creek Road, in Lake Isabella for a welfare […]
KGET 17
BPD seeks help in finding adult male suspect in Kern Street standoff
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A standoff occurred between the Bakersfield Police and an adult male Sunday at 3:37 a.m. that involved shots being fired between the officers and the suspect. According to a release by the BPD, officers were called to the scene by a gunfire activation in the...
UC Daily Campus
‘Killing County:’ Is Bakersfield victim to strange things or bad people?
We all know a city that has “mixed ratings.” Some people will say that they love living there and others will tell you that they fear for their lives just walking outside. You could live in a calm and quiet neighborhood that is known to be a safe place, but just around the corner, there is gang violence endangering the lives of innocent passersby.
Conflicting views after release of docuseries “Killing County”
BAKERSFIELD Calif. (KGET) — You may or may not have had a chance to watch “Killing County,” but a few people have the Bakersfield Police Department and the Ramirez family, whose son’s death is one of the series focuses. However, their response to the docuseries is very different. The series examines police violence in Kern […]
Police arrest 2 suspects in Baker Street homicide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — Two suspects were arrested in connection to a homicide that took place Saturday in the 600 block of Baker Street, said the Bakersfield Police Department According to a release by the BPD, officers arrested Rafael Lopez, 37, and Geovanny Garcia, 19 on 1500 Lincoln St. on Saturday at 5 p.m. Investigators […]
Bakersfield Now
1 Man dead after shooting on Baker Street
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — One man is dead after a shooting at the 600 block of Baker Street on February 4th. Bakersfield Police responded to a shooting at about 1:30 AM when they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was provided medical aid, but he...
BPD seeks help in finding at-risk teen
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a runaway at-risk teenage girl. According to a release by the BPD, Jazell Paredez, 16, was last seen on Feb. 3 in the 10800 block of Vista Del Rancho Drive and has a medical condition and no history of running away. […]
Bakersfield Now
Five drivers arrested in Bakersfield Police DUI checkpoint
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit released the results of the DUI/Driver's License Checkpoint conducted on February 3rd. The checkpoint happened at the 300 block of E. Truxtun Ave from 6:00 PM to 1:00 AM. Police say a total of 604 vehicles were screened by...
6-month-old had fentanyl, cocaine in system: warrant
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 6-month-old boy came into contact with fentanyl after his mother reported she used the drug then fell asleep, according to a warrant filed by Bakersfield police. The boy was taken to a hospital where a toxicology screening found fentanyl and cocaine in his blood, the warrant says. The 26-year-old mother […]
2 arrested after shooting in Corcoran, police say
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested following a shooting in Corcoran last week which put a 23-year-old in the hospital, according to police. Officers announced Monday that 20-year-old Gregory Barrera and 22-year-old Jessica Renteria were arrested on Friday; Barrera was found in Fresno and Renteria was found in Corcoran. According to police, the […]
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Omni Family Health Pharmacies with Dr Bassim Said
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Join Dr. Bassim Said, RPH from Omni Family Health and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as they discuss Omni Family Health and the various Omni pharmacies across Kern County, including a new one with a drive-thru in East Bakersfield! They also discuss Omni's sliding cost scale and pharmacy delivery.
Arvin child dies after being struck by vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child died after being struck by a vehicle while riding a dirt bike in Arvin Thursday afternoon, Arvin Police said. According to officials, the 10-year-old boy was hit around 3:45 p.m. on El Camino Real and Tarver Way. Paramedics attempted to save the boy’s life, but he later died. The […]
