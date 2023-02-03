Read full article on original website
NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade DestinationOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Rob's Import Repair Relocates to Appleton, WI for Better Customer ServiceJot BeatAppleton, WI
Matt Miller Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft 2 High-IQ PlayersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Green Bay Packers Lose CoachOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Aaron Rodgers has message for former teammate Davante Adams as the receiver tries to recruit him to Raiders
If Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to reunite with star receiver Davante Adams, he's going to need some help from the current Las Vegas Raider.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Sean Payton Says “I Suppose” to Vikings
Minnesota Vikings fans don’t like Sean Payton, and he probably doesn’t like the Minnesota Vikings. So when Payton started interviewing all the Vikings prospective defensive coordinators this week after landing the Denver Broncos head coaching job, Vikings fans’ eyeballs rolled to the back of their skulls. Sean...
WSAW
5th grader writes letter to Aaron Rodgers ahead of field trip to Lambeau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Marathon County Elementary Student has her fingers crossed that her favorite quarterback will see a note she wrote to him. This is after she seriously got injured and worried she might not make it to her school’s field trip to Lambeau Field. Fifth grader Maddie Myers broke her ankle going down the stairs at school.
atozsports.com
The Packers will need to weigh options with their highest suitors
Depending who you ask, the two most likely suitors the Green Bay Packers have for QB Aaron Rodgers are the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders. But it’s not just which suitor wants the Packers quarterback the most, but rather which can provide them with the best possible avenue.
Look: PGA Tour Player Not Happy With Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers may have claimed victory at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but one of his opponents seemingly took issue with how he got the win. Speaking to the media, PGA Tour star Keith Mitchell - who finished fourth at the Pro-Am - appeared to dismiss Rodgers' win at the event. He ...
There’s a New Favorite in Rodgers’ Next-Team Odds, And It’s Not Packers
The Green Bay Packers had been the betting favorite to be Aaron Rodgers' team for Week 1 of the 2023 season. Not anymore.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Icon Troy Polamalu Was Intentionally Targeted By Green Bay Packers In Super Bowl 45
The Pittsburgh Steelers have not played in a Super Bowl since they lost Super Bowl XLV to the Green Bay Packers 31-25. The game featured the Steelers falling way behind 21-3 after playing just about as bad as they could play with a little over two minutes left in the first half.
Former Badger basketball player gets first win as head coach
Former Badger guard Freddie Owens got his first win as a collegiate head coach Monday after UW-Green Bay defeated UW-Milwaukee 80-79 in overtime. Owens replaced Will Ryan, son of Wisconsin great Bo Ryan, after Ryan was fired on January 24. The victory was Green Bay’s third of the season as...
big10central.com
Jim Polzin: Same offensive woes ailing Wisconsin men's basketball
There’s no magic wand that will make the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team we saw two months ago appear once again. That was really this season, but it feels like an eternity ago. That team was headed places. The one we saw Sunday night at the Kohl...
Matt Miller Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft 2 High-IQ Players
We have finally arrived at Super Bowl week. While the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles still have their eyes on hoisting the trophy, 30 other teams have already shifted their focus to the offseason. Much of this offseason process will be focused on the 2023 NFL Draft. For the Green Bay Packers, it's almost exclusively on the draft, since they are allergic to outside free agents.
CBS Sports
How to watch Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Green Bay: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game
Current Records: Green Bay 2-22; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 16-7 The Green Bay Phoenix have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 15 of 2020. Green Bay is staying on the road on Monday to face off against Wisconsin-Milwaukee at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Panthers will be strutting in after a victory while the Phoenix will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Wisconsin, Northwestern out to boost tourney credentials
With just a month left in the regular season, visiting Northwestern and Wisconsin each will be jockeying for possible postseason
