Green Bay, WI

ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
VikingsTerritory

Sean Payton Says “I Suppose” to Vikings

Minnesota Vikings fans don’t like Sean Payton, and he probably doesn’t like the Minnesota Vikings. So when Payton started interviewing all the Vikings prospective defensive coordinators this week after landing the Denver Broncos head coaching job, Vikings fans’ eyeballs rolled to the back of their skulls. Sean...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSAW

5th grader writes letter to Aaron Rodgers ahead of field trip to Lambeau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Marathon County Elementary Student has her fingers crossed that her favorite quarterback will see a note she wrote to him. This is after she seriously got injured and worried she might not make it to her school’s field trip to Lambeau Field. Fifth grader Maddie Myers broke her ankle going down the stairs at school.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
atozsports.com

The Packers will need to weigh options with their highest suitors

Depending who you ask, the two most likely suitors the Green Bay Packers have for QB Aaron Rodgers are the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders. But it’s not just which suitor wants the Packers quarterback the most, but rather which can provide them with the best possible avenue.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: PGA Tour Player Not Happy With Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers may have claimed victory at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but one of his opponents seemingly took issue with how he got the win. Speaking to the media, PGA Tour star Keith Mitchell - who finished fourth at the Pro-Am - appeared to dismiss Rodgers' win at the event. He ...
GREEN BAY, WI
big10central.com

Jim Polzin: Same offensive woes ailing Wisconsin men's basketball

There’s no magic wand that will make the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team we saw two months ago appear once again. That was really this season, but it feels like an eternity ago. That team was headed places. The one we saw Sunday night at the Kohl...
MADISON, WI
FlurrySports

Matt Miller Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft 2 High-IQ Players

We have finally arrived at Super Bowl week. While the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles still have their eyes on hoisting the trophy, 30 other teams have already shifted their focus to the offseason. Much of this offseason process will be focused on the 2023 NFL Draft. For the Green Bay Packers, it's almost exclusively on the draft, since they are allergic to outside free agents.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

How to watch Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Green Bay: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game

Current Records: Green Bay 2-22; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 16-7 The Green Bay Phoenix have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 15 of 2020. Green Bay is staying on the road on Monday to face off against Wisconsin-Milwaukee at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Panthers will be strutting in after a victory while the Phoenix will be stumbling in from a defeat.
GREEN BAY, WI

