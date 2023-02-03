Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Tyler Hudson Scouting Report | Louisville WR | 2023 NFL Draft
Tyler Hudson’s journey to the 2023 NFL Draft began as a standout three-sport athlete at Klein Oak High School in Spring, TX. Participating in football, basketball, and track & field, Hudson excelled in all three sports but made his greatest impact on the football field. Before Hudson’s senior year began in the Fall of 2018, he had already garnered several scholarships from high-academic division one programs such as Rice, Yale, Columbia, Brown, Dartmouth, and Cornell. As a senior, Hudson was Klein Oak’s most productive receiver, accumulating 79 receptions, 1089 yards, and 13 touchdowns, and was named to Houston’s First-Team All-District team in 2018.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Devonni Reed, DB, University of South Carolina
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Growing up I would always watch Ohio State-Michigan rivalry and also playing football in the backyard pretending to be Ohio State versus Michigan and I’ve been loving it ever since. What are your favorite moments from your football...
Meet 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Nathan Karsjens, TE/LS, Western Illinois University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I feel that my versatility is my best quality. Being a TE and Long Snapper, and being able to do both well, allows me to contribute to teams more than other prospects can. My willingness to do whatever is needed out of me to better my team adds to that as well.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Corners Fly off the Board
A trade for the number one overall pick, plus corners flying off the board early in this 2023 NFL mock draft. With two head coaching vacancies being filled and Tom Brady announcing his retirement some big dominos have already started to fall for this offseason. Making this a good time for a 2023 NFL mock draft.
Could the Titans be a sleeper team for Rodgers?
As It appears that Aaron Rodgers time in a Packers Uniform is all over rumors are all over the place with where he would like to go. Vegas to team back up with Davante Adams & the New York Jets to team back up with his long time offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett lead the headlines as of late in the rumor mill.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Danny Corbett, OL, Georgia Southern
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My experience and knowledge of the game. I started for 3 years and have over 1500 snaps played. I’ve played in many different offensive schemes and have learned multiple playbooks. At what age were you...
Three Super Bowl Predictions You Can Bet On
The most anticipated sporting event of the year is quickly coming up as the Philadelphia Eagles take on Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. An easy Eagles victory over 49ers and a dramatic finish between the Chiefs and Bengals set the stage for February 12, with the game set to play out at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona.
Most Overhyped and Overlooked players in this year’s draft
Every draft there’s players that are overhyped and passed over simply because scouts overthink and allow the buzz to get to their talent evaluation. Weather its measurables, combine numbers or not taking into play the situation they were placed in college (for good or bad) they simply make the wrong call. Let’s go over who most likely will fit in each category that’s in this year’s draft.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jevin Frett, WR, University of Louisiana-Monroe
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I decided to be a football player when I was in 4th, 5th grade. I wanted to pursue in football because I saw myself stand out from other athletes and enjoyed it. What are you looking to achieve as...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Micah Vanterpool, OL, University of Hawai’i
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I always watched football growing up and dreamed of playing football. Then the first time I stepped on the field and got to hit someone as hard as I could it felt good. It made me feel at home when I stepped inside those white lines.
USports Player Spotlight of the Week: Kaseem Ferdinand, WR, Carleton
College: Carleton (Canada) Welcome back to another USports Player Spotlight of the Week! For this week, we spoke to Kaseem Ferdinand, a quick-twitch receiver out from Carleton University in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Here’s what he had to say in our interview:. Hello Kaseem! Thanks for taking the time to...
NFL Transactions for February 6, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Cardinals are down to Brian Flores, Mike Kafka, Lou Anarumo as their HC vacancy. Ravens interviewed Wisconsin OC Bobby Engram twice. Bengals QB Coach Dan Pitcher scheduled for second interview with Buccaneers. Denver Broncos. Broncos hired Zach Strief as their OL coach. Broncos hosted OL Bobby Evans for a visit.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Amir Siddiq, LB, UNC-Charlotte
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Growing up I was playing soccer and got alot of red cards. So I went the next route which was more physical and decided to play football. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. Getting all conference...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Te’Vailance Hunt, WR, Arkansas State
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. ⁃ I never look at the end results, I just trust the process to get me where I need to be. The Belief/confidence I have in myself and the humbleness is unmatched. The ability I have to handle and overcome adversity is top tier. All my life I never let anyone tell me how good I was or wasn’t, I just put my head down and worked and that is what got me this far and that is what makes me a standout in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Is Sean Payton not content with Russell Wilson as his starting quarterback?
Sean Payton sat down with his old friend Terry Bradshaw and said some interesting comments on the Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals and Russell Wilson. “Sat with Terry Bradshaw for a bit. Interesting comments on Sean Payton, his co-worker for the past year at FOX. Said Payton didn’t want to go to Arizona bc of the QB. Also said he didn’t want to go to Denver bc of the QB! Ultimately, he took that job in spite of Russ,” Rock tweeted.
How Did the Raiders Move to Las Vegas?
While it may be somewhat unheard of for a sports club to move into a new city in the rest of the world, American sports franchises move from city to city from time to time and it is a practice that may not be loved by the fans, but is accepted by most.
Josh Lugg, OL, Notre Dame | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview
Josh Lugg the standout offensive lineman from Notre Dame had a great week at the 2023 Hula Bowl, and our lead scout Jimmy Williams recently sat down with the massive lineman for this exclusive Hula Bowl Spotlight Interview. Check out our other Zoom Interviews on Draft Diamonds YouTube and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe Button Below!
Sean Payton throws shade at Jets new OC Nathaniel Hackett at his Press Conference
I love Sean Payton, after his comments on New York Jets new OC Nathaniel Hackett. Payton didn’t say his name specifically but damn did he throw some shade his way. Payton told reporters he is a really good game manager, and took a jab at former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett by saying, “I don’t anticipate the crowd having to count down the 30 second play clock”.
