Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who you may know from just about any great action film in the last 30 years or as a very hench politician, has just suggested that all gym goers would do well to read a book called Stolen Focus by Johann Hari. He says it could help people push harder in the gym, and you know what? He’s probably right. It’s no big surprise that Arnie would be giving out good fitness advice, but this book, in particular, is one...

11 HOURS AGO