Food Truck Friday returns to Moncus Park on March 3 from 11am to 8pm. Attendees will get to enjoy local food vendors while hanging out at Moncus Park. Food Truck Friday is brought to the public by Home Bank. Keep in mind, Food Truck Friday will be canceled on April 28, 2023 so staff members can support the efforts of Festival International de Louisiane.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO