mustang1071.com
Opelousas Kiwanis Announces Krewe Des Chienes
The Kiwanis Club of Opelousas will hold its 3rd annual Krewe Des Chienes this Saturday, February 11th. The parade will be in the town square at noon. Girl Scout troop 465 will lead the parade. Dog owners are encouraged to dress their pooch in festive attire for the event. You...
mustang1071.com
Food Truck Fridays Returns in March
Food Truck Friday returns to Moncus Park on March 3 from 11am to 8pm. Attendees will get to enjoy local food vendors while hanging out at Moncus Park. Food Truck Friday is brought to the public by Home Bank. Keep in mind, Food Truck Friday will be canceled on April 28, 2023 so staff members can support the efforts of Festival International de Louisiane.
mustang1071.com
Lafayette has been awarded the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trails — Boxing
The USA Boxing and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee made the announcement on Tuesday morning. The trails are scheduled for Dec. 1-9, 2023, and will be held at the CAJUNDOME & Convention Center. In conjunction with the trials, the 2023 USA Boxing National Championships will be held to determine USA Boxing’s junior and youth high-performance teams for 2024.
