Columbia Missourian
Tigers hold off Gamecocks for home win
It was not the resounding victory for Missouri men’s basketball that fans might have expected against a struggling South Carolina team. However, the Tigers bounced back from their loss to Mississippi State on Saturday with an 83-74 win over the Gamecocks on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.
Columbia Missourian
MU soccer announces spring slate
Missouri soccer will play four matches at home this spring as it prepares for the 2023 season. Tigers coach Stefanie Golan announced a spring slate Tuesday which features three opponents who made the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Columbia Missourian
MU softball returns young roster, last year's entire pitching staff heading into 2023 season
Missouri softball is still itching to punch its ticket to the Women's College World Series, where the Tigers have not been since 2011. The Tigers fell short of the same goal last year after two sweeping losses to Arizona at home in the NCAA Regional tournament abruptly ended their season. Despite last year's outcome, head coach Larissa Anderson says her team's ambition hasn't wavered.
Columbia Missourian
Bowers powers Rock Bridge boys basketball past KC Central
Senior Brady Bowers scored 32 points in Rock Bridge boys basketball's 86-67 home win over KC Central on Tuesday night. The Bruins (16-4) weren’t shy when it came to shooting, and it paid dividends. Rock Bridge took control early, knocking down field goal after field goal with the help of the hot-handed Bowers. But KC Central didn't go away quietly.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman baseball coach Mershon resigns
Hickman baseball coach Mason Mershon has informed the school of his resignation, athletic director Jack Rubenstein confirmed to the Columbia Daily Tribune on Monday. There has been no information provided yet for the reason behind Mershon’s resignation.
Columbia Missourian
MU's Shaw, South Carolina's Jackson II provide glimpse at SEC's young talent
Trailing South Carolina 32-29 with 4:39 to play in the first half, Kobe Brown lobbed a pass to freshman Aidan Shaw, who completed the connection with a one-handed dunk to bring Missouri within one point and snap a scoring drought. More than a minute later, Shaw assisted Sean East II...
Columbia Missourian
Tolton boys wrestling sets new program record for dual victories
Tolton wrestling continued its winning ways Tuesday night, defeating Osage and South Callaway, 48-33 and 66-18, respectively, in Columbia. The two dual victories pushed the Trailblazers' total to 17, which is the most in a season in program history.
Columbia Missourian
'26 Pebbles,' the play prompts recollection of important historic dates
Many of us remember days when tragedy happens to us or our nation. Though I was quite young, I remember watching Lee Harvey Oswald being shot by Jack Ruby in the basement of the Dallas police department on my aunt’s television set on that late November day. About opinions...
Columbia Missourian
Fieldhouse expansion plan faces push for roller derby inclusion
Public input on plans to double the size of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse was gathered on Tuesday at a forum hosted by the the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department. The fieldhouse is a multi-use indoor sports facility that opened in 2019. It hosts sports tournaments for local youth and adult leagues. The first phase of the building cost about $5.5 million, according to a Parks and Recreation news release from Feb. 1.
Columbia Missourian
Mizzou Black Creatives hosts the Blackity Black Poetry Slam
Mizzou Black Creatives hosted the Blackity Black Poetry Slam on Monday at the Black Culture Center in Columbia. Nine students performed at the event. As Mizzou Black Creatives continues to celebrate Black History Month, students shared deeply personal stories about their lived experiences through poetry. Emcee Marjai Neal encouraged the...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri's champion trees still part of Botanic Garden even if criteria for award changes
In this neck of the woods, it may be correctly assumed that “the big tree”— as the magnificent, 350- to 400-year-old bur oak growing in a field near McBaine is commonly known — is the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) State Champion Quercus macrocarpa. Located on the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail, the stately sentinel was arguably historic even before those prominent early explorers passed within sight of it.
Columbia Missourian
Roll carts are eyesores that would make Columbia look trashy
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Science, economics, aesthetics, hygiene and social justice all argue against a solid waste disposal system involving waste containers on wheels, commonly called roll carts. In March 2016, Columbia residents voted by a 54% majority to ban roll carts. A determined group of Columbians and some city officials are now engaged in an effort to impose roll carts on the city.
Columbia Missourian
People of Columbia enjoy the nice weather
Residents of Columbia were out and about on Sunday for the nice weather. The day stayed consistently in the upper 50s, with a slight breeze and sunny sky. People walked around downtown, read their books, stopped to get something to eat, and enjoyed being outside.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia location among Bed Bath & Beyond store closures
NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores — including its Columbia location — as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs and works to stay afloat. The store, located at 205 N. Stadium Blvd, had window signs Wednesday...
Columbia Missourian
City extends grace period for late utility payments to those eligible
Eligible Columbia residents will soon have an additional 21 days to pay their utility bill without being charged late fees after the Columbia City Council approved an ordinance creating the extension on Monday night. The change takes effect March 1. Eligibility is based on income, and those who want to...
Columbia Missourian
Celebrate Valentine's Day with loved ones at events in Columbia
With Valentine's Day coming up next week, there are a variety of events and activities in Columbia for families, couples and friends.
Columbia Missourian
Council settles controversial East Campus replat lawsuit
A property owner in the East Campus neighborhood is set to settle his lawsuit against the city of Columbia if it approves a replat it denied him in 2021. Mark Stephenson sued the city last year after the City Council voted against his applications three times — in May, August and November of 2021 — amid neighbors’ heavy opposition to the replats. Stephenson asked for them to accommodate his plans to build apartments.
Columbia Missourian
Afghan student builds community in Columbia
Sayed Zabiullah Sadat was attending the American University of Afghanistan when the Taliban took control of the country. Uncertain of his future in the country, Sayed was met with an opportunity to continue his education. He now attends the University of Missouri. Sayed has been an active part of the...
Columbia Missourian
Recreational marijuana sales begin in city limits following ordinance approval
Cannabis dispensaries in Columbia started selling recreational marijuana to people over the age of 21 Tuesday. The dispensaries within Columbia city limits were set back a few days because the City Council did not approve an ordinance allowing medical marijuana facilities to convert their licenses to also sell recreational marijuana until its regular meeting Monday.
Columbia Missourian
City collecting opinions on how to spend federal money next year
If you've got ideas for how Columbia should spend $1.6 million in it expects to get from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in fiscal 2024, the city wants to hear from you. The city each year receives Community Development Block Grant and HOME money from HUD. The...
