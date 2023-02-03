A property owner in the East Campus neighborhood is set to settle his lawsuit against the city of Columbia if it approves a replat it denied him in 2021. Mark Stephenson sued the city last year after the City Council voted against his applications three times — in May, August and November of 2021 — amid neighbors’ heavy opposition to the replats. Stephenson asked for them to accommodate his plans to build apartments.

