Missouri State

Columbia Missourian

Missouri governor denies clemency for man facing execution

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Monday he will not grant clemency and halt the execution of Leonard “Raheem” Taylor, who faces lethal injection for the deaths his girlfriend and her three children. Taylor, 58, is scheduled to be put to death Tuesday evening at...
Columbia Missourian

MU grad Malnati in second at Pebble going into a Monday

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Justin Rose was a steady presence on a day of weather that changed by the minute, playing 19 holes in 9-under par and leaving the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the dark Sunday with a two-shot lead. The final round of the wind-delayed tournament was...
