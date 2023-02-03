Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Named an All-Star for Second Straight Season

The 33-year-old, who started in last season’s mid-season showcase, was voted into the 2023 All-Star Game as a coach’s reserve.

Alas, a bright spot in what’s been an otherwise rocky season for the Chicago Bulls. On Thursday, DeMar DeRozan was voted into the 2023 NBA All-Star Game as a coach’s reserve. It’s the second year in a row and the sixth time in the 33-year-old’s career he’s been selected to play in the mid-season exhibition.

View the original article to see embedded media.

DeRozan, now in his 14th season, told reporters the honor is “beyond exciting.”

“To still be playing, all the things I've accomplished in my career, I can't even lie to you, it's a lot of stuff I still don't believe I've accomplished being from Compton, Calif., and all the personal stuff I've been through.

"I just hope anybody out there, whatever field you work in, never listens to outside noise of people doubting you, counting you out. As long as you're true to yourself, believe in yourself, you keep putting in the work with a genuine heart and passion, you'll be rewarded.”

DeMar DeRozan, who started in last season’s All-Star Game, is averaging 26.3 points, five assists, 4.9 rebounds, and one steal for a Bulls team (23-27) that’s fighting to stay in contention for the play-in tournament.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Boston’s Jaylen Brown are among the other Eastern Conference players who will come off the bench for the game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19. Meanwhile, former Bull Lauri Markkanen will represent the Utah Jazz and is one of three first-time All-Stars from the Western Conference.

For the first time ever, the two leading vote-getters, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, will pick their teams from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves right before the game.

The draft starts at 6:30 PM CT on TNT and TBS.

Subscribe to On Tap Sports Net on YouTube and the Bulls On Tap podcast for more Bulls content, updates, and hot takes!