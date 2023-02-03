Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSUSports.net
Gymnastics Placed Ninth In Week Five Rankings
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team placed in the ninth spot to remain in the top-10 in the week 5 Road To Nationals rankings. This marks the fifth-consecutive week LSU has ranked among the top-10 teams in the nation. The Tigers defeated No. 17 Georgia with a season-high...
LSUSports.net
LSU Remains At No. 3 In AP Poll To Set Up Top Three Matchup
BATON ROUGE – LSU stayed steady at No. 3 in Monday’s AP Poll, setting up a top three matchup between the nation’s only two unbeaten teams when the Tigers travel to take on No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday on ESPN. After winning three games in six...
LSUSports.net
Track & Field Collects Personal Bests in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The LSU track and field program wrapped up the final day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Saturday. The weekend saw seven new personal bests, including four on the final day. Junior Leah Phillips started the day with by taking third in the women’s 60-meter...
LSUSports.net
No. 3 LSU Remains Unbeaten At Texas A&M, 72-66
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 3 LSU (23-0, 11-0 SEC) remained undefeated as it took down Texas A&M (6-15, 1-10 SEC) in a 72-66 win on Sunday afternoon inside Reed Arena. “We played three tough teams in seven days and won all three,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “I think for the last two weeks that the opponents are really playing extremely hard. They’re playing with a lot of energy and excitement. I asked the team, why do they think that’s taking place and I said, ‘understand what’s taking place here; You are becoming relevant in women’s basketball.’”
LSUSports.net
No. 3 LSU Travels To College Station To Face Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 3 LSU (22-0, 10-0 SEC) and Texas A&M (6-14, 1-9 SEC) will matchup on Sunday the second time this season at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN2 in Reed Arena for as the Tigers look to continue their best start in program history. The Tigers...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Fight Hard, Fall To Crimson Tide, 79-69
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team put a tremendous fight against No. 4 Alabama but couldn’t make enough plays to get the victory, falling 79-69, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Saturday afternoon. The Tigers fall to 12-11 overall, 1-9 in the SEC, while Alabama...
LSUSports.net
February 2023 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community. Here are the February 2023 CCACSA’s...
LSUSports.net
Women’s Tennis Geared for Away Match at No. 21 UCF
Orlando, Fla. – The LSU women’s tennis team (4-0) face its first away match of the dual season when they take on the No. 21-ranked UCF Knights at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday at the USTA National Campus. No. 21 UCF (Feb. 4) The Matchup. Sunday’s match will...
LSUSports.net
Lindblad, Stone Receive Invitations To Augusta National Women's Am
BATON ROUGE – Two of LSU’s best golfers have received the important envelope that contains their invitation to the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, set for Augusta, Georgia, March 29-April 1. Seniors Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone will represent the Tigers against some 70 players that will...
