Baton Rouge, LA

LSUSports.net

Gymnastics Placed Ninth In Week Five Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team placed in the ninth spot to remain in the top-10 in the week 5 Road To Nationals rankings. This marks the fifth-consecutive week LSU has ranked among the top-10 teams in the nation. The Tigers defeated No. 17 Georgia with a season-high...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Track & Field Collects Personal Bests in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The LSU track and field program wrapped up the final day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Saturday. The weekend saw seven new personal bests, including four on the final day. Junior Leah Phillips started the day with by taking third in the women’s 60-meter...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

No. 3 LSU Remains Unbeaten At Texas A&M, 72-66

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 3 LSU (23-0, 11-0 SEC) remained undefeated as it took down Texas A&M (6-15, 1-10 SEC) in a 72-66 win on Sunday afternoon inside Reed Arena. “We played three tough teams in seven days and won all three,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “I think for the last two weeks that the opponents are really playing extremely hard. They’re playing with a lot of energy and excitement. I asked the team, why do they think that’s taking place and I said, ‘understand what’s taking place here; You are becoming relevant in women’s basketball.’”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
LSUSports.net

No. 3 LSU Travels To College Station To Face Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 3 LSU (22-0, 10-0 SEC) and Texas A&M (6-14, 1-9 SEC) will matchup on Sunday the second time this season at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN2 in Reed Arena for as the Tigers look to continue their best start in program history. The Tigers...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Tigers Fight Hard, Fall To Crimson Tide, 79-69

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team put a tremendous fight against No. 4 Alabama but couldn’t make enough plays to get the victory, falling 79-69, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Saturday afternoon. The Tigers fall to 12-11 overall, 1-9 in the SEC, while Alabama...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

February 2023 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community. Here are the February 2023 CCACSA’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Women’s Tennis Geared for Away Match at No. 21 UCF

Orlando, Fla. – The LSU women’s tennis team (4-0) face its first away match of the dual season when they take on the No. 21-ranked UCF Knights at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday at the USTA National Campus. No. 21 UCF (Feb. 4) The Matchup. Sunday’s match will...
ORLANDO, FL
LSUSports.net

Lindblad, Stone Receive Invitations To Augusta National Women's Am

BATON ROUGE – Two of LSU’s best golfers have received the important envelope that contains their invitation to the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, set for Augusta, Georgia, March 29-April 1. Seniors Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone will represent the Tigers against some 70 players that will...
AUGUSTA, GA

