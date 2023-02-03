Read full article on original website
KSN.com
Wichita Home Works
Our friends at Wichita Home Works are busy this winter! The crew is currently working on a project in east Wichita that involves the front and back exteriors of the house. The homeowners wanted easier access to the backyard and a smoother ride in to the front. Shaun Delmar tells us the weather is a huge factor this time of year when determining how long a project like this will take.
KSN.com
Mild Monday before cooler and damp changes
If you enjoyed the weekend then you will enjoy the start of the new week too. Most of us will be mild again with afternoon highs reaching the 50s and 60s. This will come at the price of a strong breeze. Northwest Kansas will begin to turn cooler as our...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild today, cold air and moisture return midweek
A cold front is cutting across the Sunflower State this afternoon. It is chasing out the cloud cover and ushering in cooler temperatures. Windy conditions previal through the afternoon with gusts up to 30 MPH possible. Those in eastern Kansas will see winds out of the south help temperatures surge this afternoon, while western Kansas will see colder air move in behind the front.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Toasty to end the weekend, rain chances return midweek
Highs today soared well above our seasonal average. Those closest to the Oklahoma Stateline reached into the mid-60s this afternoon, while those in northern Kansas stayed in the 40s and 50s. We fall back into the 20s tonight with winds out of the northwest. Mostly clear skies will make for...
KSN.com
Crime Stoppers seeking tips on Dollar General robbery
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information. regarding a robbery that occurred on Jan. 13. Around 8 p.m., police say a suspect entered the Dollar General in the 1900 block of E. Pawnee and began placing merchandise into his clothing. Store employees noticed and locked the front door to prevent the suspect from leaving.
KSN.com
Temps start to drop, slim rain/snow chances
A cold front has moved through the area over the last 24 hours and now sits to our east. Some showers have been around the boundary but most of the rain has missed us. Potential for wet weather today does not look promising and will likely impact only a small fraction of the area to the south and southeast so most of us will stay dry today.
KSN.com
Wichita Police Department says teen shot during southside robbery
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon is the result of a robbery. According to the WPD, at 1:55 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1400 block of S. Seneca. Upon arrival, officers say they found...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Recent warm spell turns cold, limited moisture chances
Today is the warmest out of the next week with many communities topping out in the 60s and 70s!. Winds have strengthened as temps climbed ahead of a cold front. This front works across the area today. Wind Advisories are in place for Greenwood, Elk, and Chautauqua counties until 6...
