Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Two Missouri Children Found Safe in Florida after Nearly a Year of AbductioncreteHigh Springs, FL
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent CrimePSki17Florida State
Stand Up and Holler for the Gator Nation and Get a Free Shirt.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
Independent Florida Alligator
Dahlstrom shines in Florida’s near sweep of Baylor
Florida junior Sara Dahlstrom continues her dominant season with another singles win. She earned her sixth victory of the season and extended her Gators singles win streak to 11 in a row, dating back to April 16, 2022. The No. 18 Florida Gators (3-1) traveled back to Waco, Texas, to...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators close out Auburn Invitational with eight total event wins
The Auburn Invitational was the last meet before the Southeastern Conference championships. Florida’s swimming and diving team sent 20 athletes to the James E. Martin Aquatic Center in Auburn, Alabama. Florida’s No. 3 men and No. 7 women ended the opening day with four wins. Florida freshman Edouard...
Independent Florida Alligator
BT Riopelle, Dale Thomas reunite on Gators baseball squad
Dale Thomas found himself at a crossroads after the 2022 college baseball season. The then-sophomore infielder had just completed his third season with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and found himself searching for a school closer to his home in De Leon Springs, Florida. He wanted to be closer to his father, Dennis, who was experiencing a difficult health period.
Independent Florida Alligator
Castleton, Gators falter on road against rivals Kentucky
Florida graduate student guard Myreon Jones launched a deep triple to cut the Kentucky Wildcats’ lead to three points with 38 seconds left in the game. Jones caught a pass on Florida’s next possession with a chance to tie the game. He was swarmed by two Wildcats defenders and forced up a shot that missed long, and the Gators fell on the road.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators men’s tennis drops second straight match against Stanford Cardinal
The Florida Gators lost their second match in a row to the Stanford Cardinal Sunday to end their four-game winning streak. No. 16 Stanford (5-2) beat No. 15 Florida (4-3) 4-1 in the Gators’ last of three matches at the United States Tennis Association National Campus. The doubles matches...
Independent Florida Alligator
UF graduate assistants seek more pay, better living conditions
Eva Garcia Ferres can’t afford a car, so her partner bikes to his job at Winn-Dixie while she takes the bus or bikes to UF, where she works as a graduate research assistant in the psychology department. While her doctor’s prescription deemed the purchase necessary, she mulled over buying...
Independent Florida Alligator
Protesters greet Sasse on first day, unveil demands for his presidency
Nearing her second hour at Tigert Hall, a protester sitting on the floor in front of the President’s Office leaned her phone speaker onto the mouth of a bullhorn and began to play “The Man” by Taylor Swift. A few minutes later, another began rattling off the digits of pi from memory to a cheering crowd.
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida House audits communications of UF diversity, equity and inclusion staffers
When Deah Lieurance found out her emails would be searched by the Florida House of Representatives for any communication about diversity, equity and inclusion, she felt mildly paranoid. “You immediately feel exposed and vulnerable,” she said. “We have protocols and ways that we communicate with our email knowing that at...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators men’s tennis team’s winning streak snapped after loss to Trojans
The Southern California Trojans snapped the Florida Gators’ four-match winning streak Saturday. The No. 7 Trojans (5-0) beat the No. 15 Gators (4-2) 5-2 to remain undefeated on their season. The match marked the Gators’ second of three games at the United States Tennis Association National Campus. Florida...
Independent Florida Alligator
City attempts to address East Gainesville needs with $14 million plan
Every day for 17 years, rain or shine, Tommie Johnson rode his bike to and from work on UF campus, despite Gainesville’s existing transit system. Using the bus system would have actually made his life harder than dealing with the elements on two wheels, he said. “They need a...
Independent Florida Alligator
Sobriety movement aided by alternative herbal joints, mocktails
Organic spearmint leaf, mullein leaf, red raspberry leaf, passion flower and calendula petals make up the Jade and Pearl Sacred Eagle blend — a nicotine-, tobacco- and additive-free smoking alternative. Jade and Pearl, owned by 80-year-old self-described hippie Gloria Star, pioneered the natural product and smoking alternatives industry from...
Independent Florida Alligator
Jewish students deserve your allyship, too
Ask any of the estimated 9,400 Jewish students on UF’s campus if they’re surprised by this week’s string of antisemitic events, and I’m sure you’ll receive the same answer. Not at all. Personally, I didn’t bat an eye when antisemitism was flaunted in our faces...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville community grieves Marcus Goodman’s death
Nearly 100 Gainesville residents marched University Avenue with banners and signs Feb. 2, all demanding justice for Marcus Goodman, an Alachua County Jail inmate whose death is under investigation. As protesters moved from corner to corner, officers followed, directing traffic. Herman Goodman, Marcus' father, soon approached officers and shouted in...
Comments / 0