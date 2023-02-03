Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
3 New Jersey men in custody after using gun in robbery
Feb. 6—SUNBURY — Three New Jersey men are in police custody after Sunbury Police said they used a handgun in a strong-arm robbery last month in Sunbury. According to Sunbury Police Sgt. Travis Bremigen police investigating the incident that occurred on Jan. 31 at 4:57 a.m. along the 1000 block of Fort Augusta Avenue.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged after assault of family member, shots fired in Lehighton home
LEHIGHTON, Pa. - A man is behind bars after assaulting his family member and firing a gun inside a Carbon County home, police say. Kristian Fritzinger, 25, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and other offenses in the incident Sunday night in Lehighton.
YAHOO!
Man kicked out of Scranton rooming house threw rock through landlord's car window, police said
Feb. 6—A Scranton rooming house operator accused a tenant he evicted of smashing his vehicle's rear window with a rock, city police said. Police officers took Roderick Jenkins into custody Friday on misdemeanor counts of propelling a missile into an occupied vehicle, simple assault, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, escape and evading arrest or detention on foot. He also was cited with harassment.
Man pleads guilty to arson charges in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man has admitted to purposely torching an apartment building in Scranton. Jody Tighe pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated arson and related charges. Tighe set the February 2018 fire at an apartment building along Willow Street. Nine people were forced from their homes. Investigators...
Woman’s front teeth knocked out during assault
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman walked into the Williamsport police station to report an assault she claimed knocked her front teeth out. Just before midnight on Dec. 18, the victim told Officer Ryan Brague about the assault that had taken place at approximately 2 a.m. in the 700 block of W. Third Street, investigators said. The accuser said Corey Tyron Stewart-Richardson, 23, of Williamsport had punched her with a closed fist, causing two teeth to break inside her mouth. ...
Convicted double murderer files appeal, cites parking meter
WILKES-BARRE — An argument made during the double homicide trial of Jayshawn Johnson about being taller than a parking meter is one of s
Man allegedly locks neighbor's dog in his barn
Muncy, Pa. — A man allegedly locked his neighbor's dog in his barn after the dog ran onto his property. Scott Argot, 45, of Muncy, now faces a misdemeanor charge of theft by unlawful taking and summary cruelty to animals for the incident that occurred on Aug. 31. Charges were filed on Jan. 27 at the Muncy magisterial office. Trooper Paul Beard of state police at Montoursville says the victim's...
YAHOO!
Sheriff's deputies: Fugitive found hiding in Hempfield hotel room
Feb. 7—Three people are facing drug and conspiracy charges after authorities said they found a fugitive hiding in a Hempfield hotel room last week. Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies were searching for Kelly W. Preacher Jr., 29, of Derry Township, on Jan. 31 when they were led to the hotel room and reported finding heroin, crack cocaine and methamphetamine, according to court papers.
Crews battle house fire in Duryea
DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A State Police Fire Marshal has determined the cause of a late afternoon fire in Duryea. Three people were inside the home on Marcy Street but got out safely. According to the fire chief, the fire started in the basement and quickly spread to the first and second floors. No […]
Police arrest man after alleged shooting
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On February 2, Scranton City Police Department arrested a man after a shooting. Public documents say 31-year-old James Lee Hankins was arrested after a previously reported non-fatal shooting. On February 1, Scranton City Police responded to a reported incident on the 1200 block of Pittston Avenue and discovered a man […]
Police, SWAT raid alleged drug dealer's house
Berwick, Pa. — A SWAT team raid on a Berwick home netted guns, psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana edibles, and large amounts of drug packaging materials, police say. Now Jon Dylan Seritsky, 28, is facing felony drug charges for the items reportedly found in his Iron Street home on Dec. 29. When members of the Berwick police department and the Columbia/Montour SWAT team raided the home, they found nearly $2,000 in cash,...
wkok.com
Five People in Sunbury Arrested in Stolen Vehicle Case
SUNBURY – Sunbury police have arrested five people as part of a stolen vehicle case. According to court documents, arrested were 36-year-old Jonathan Boardman of Northumberland and 42-year-old Adam Heim of Sunbury. There arrests came after Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County police located the stolen vehicle near Harrisburg. Police determined the vehicle had been stolen from a Sunbury business in late January.
Police arrest woman for abandoning dog in parking lot
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — State police arrested a woman who abandoned a malnourished dog Friday in the parking lot of Hobby Lobby. Miranda Waldman, 24, of Williamsport, is being charged with animal cruelty, according to Trooper Lauren Lesher, public information officer for PSP Montoursville. Someone found the dog around 8 p.m. on Feb. 3 in a locked crate behind the store at 1901 E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township. ...
‘Scared, worried’ apartment residents call police on neighbor
Sayre, Pa. — A Sayre man allegedly broke into an apartment in the Rosalyn Court apartment building in Sayre and harassed residents in another apartment in the same building. The night of Jan. 23, multiple calls came to police about a man loitering and banging outside one apartment window, and breaking and entering into a second. A resident of the apartment building told police that someone had hit and broken...
wkok.com
UPDATE: No Explosive Devices Found After Walmart Bomb Threat
HUMMELS WHARF – The Selinsgrove Walmart was evacuated after a bomb threat was reported Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. No injuries have been reported and state police say the store was searched for explosive devices with none being located. Troopers list a person involved...
Fire that damaged family home of Senator Bob Casey ruled accidental
SCRANTON, Pa. — Update:. The fire that damaged Senator Bob Casey's family home in Wayne County was an accident, according to state police. Investigators say the fire was discovered by an electrical crew working in the area on a power issue. The fire started near the electrical breaker and...
Vehicle window tint violation leads to drug bust
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A window tint violation led police to pull over a car on South Susquehanna Trail and ultimately find several hundred grams of methamphetamine and cocaine. Three men riding in a 2012 Audi sedan were pulled over at 2:40 p.m. Jan. 31 in Union Township, Snyder County. State police Cpl. Mark Conrad Jr. pulled the car over for a window tint violation, but soon discovered they had illegal substances. ...
Home left in ruin after Monroe County fire
TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two firefighters sustained minor injuries and a home is now considered a total loss following a Monroe County fire. Officials said crews were dispatched to the 100 block of State Route 940 at 1:10 p.m. in Tobyhanna Township for the report of a house fire. Chief Tyler Rispoli with […]
Video evidence a factor in quick guilty verdict
Williamsport, Pa. — A man accused of facilitating a deal for crack with undercover police officers was found guilty in Lycoming County Court this week by a jury. Video surveillance of Jackie Drummond delivering narcotics was played for the 12-person jury Tuesday morning at the Lycoming County Courthouse. Following the presentations, two undercover detectives testified to receiving crack from the 54-year-old Drummond and Mindy Berger. Equipped with an electronic surveillance...
Benefit held for victim of brutal assault
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— A Scranton community is rallying behind a man fighting for his life in a local hospital. He was severely beaten outside a Scranton bar and Saturday the bar and its patrons are coming to his aid. Many made their way to the Thirsty Elephant in Scranton, but not just to quench their […]
