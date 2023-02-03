ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley Lake, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

San Bernardino sheriff's department says deputies fatally shot man on I-10 after chase

One or more San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies fired shots at a man and killed him on Interstate 10 on Sunday after deputies chased him there from Yucca Valley, the sheriff's department said Monday. The agency's acknowledgment of the incident came more than 24 hours after multiple lanes on the interstate were shut down starting at around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, leading to major traffic backups.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is currently on scene surrounding a home in North Palm Springs. "At 9:19 am, deputies responded to the 19000 block of King Road regarding a domestic dispute," Says Sgt. Deirdre Vickers, of the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. "The male suspect fled the location with two juveniles. The Riverside Sheriff's Special The post Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Woman set on fire in Riverside County, suspect at large

Police are searching for a man who allegedly set a woman on fire in Riverside County on Friday. The suspect, Nicholas Norman, 38, from Beaumont, is wanted for attempted murder, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Officers were contacted by a woman who said her friend had been doused with lighter fluid and set on […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man critically wounded in possible road rage shooting in Riverside

A driver was hospitalized in critical condition Friday evening after he was shot in a possible road rage incident in Riverside with a woman and two children also inside the vehicle. The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. in front of a construction equipment company at 656 East La Cadena Drive, where the vehicle collided […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two in custody after car-to-car shooting at Palm Desert mall parking lot

Update 2/3/23 The Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. confirmed the shooting was gang-related. "Based on the investigation, it is believed the incident was a car-to-car, gang-related shooting, with over 40 rounds fired," the agency wrote in a news release on Friday. Two people of interest were taken into custody in Desert Hot Springs and several search The post Two in custody after car-to-car shooting at Palm Desert mall parking lot appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
Key News Network

Gunshot Victim Found Near Fast Food Restaurant

Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: The Baldwin Park Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:35 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, of a gunshot victim at East Ramona Boulevard and North La Rica Avenue in the city of Baldwin Park. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspects are arrested during investigation of vandalism incident in Rialto

Police made arrests related to a vandalism incident in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. Officers responded to Rialto City Park and found four males during the investigation, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on Feb. 2. Two of the suspects initially fled from officers and discarded...
RIALTO, CA
CBS LA

San Bernardino police seeking help identifying man who brought human jawbone to station

Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a man who brought a human jawbone to a San Bernardino station on Thursday. The man allegedly brought the jawbone to the San Bernardino Police Department station located on N. D Street and "tried to put what appeared to be deceased animal remains and a lower jaw that resembled a human" at the front desk, police said. Officers attempted to locate the man outside of the station after he left, but were unsuccessful in doing so. After examination by the San Bernardino County Coroner's Office, the jawbone was determined to be that of a human. As they search for their man, officers are describing the man between the ages of 30 and 35 as 5' 7" tall, weighing around 160 pounds with black hair and a full beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt and blue jeans. Anyone who may recognize the man or locate him in public is asked to contact investigators at (909) 383-5311.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Blaze Erupts on North Side of Mt. Rubidoux

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A brush fire erupted Thursday at the bottom of Mt. Rubidoux in Riverside, scorching less than a quarter-acre before crews got it under control. The non-injury blaze was reported about 3:20 p.m. near the Carlson Dog Park at Scott Lane and Mission Inn Avenue, on the north side of the recreational site, according to the Riverside Fire Department.
RIVERSIDE, CA
foxla.com

Riverside County officials give all clear after 2 Menifee schools go on lockdown

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Two schools in Menifee were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday after police received reports of the same "suspicious person" on both campuses. According to the Menifee Police Department, Santa Rosa Academy was placed on lockdown around noon as officers cleared the campus building by building out of an abundance of caution.
MENIFEE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy