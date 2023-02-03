Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraftRoger MarshCalifornia State
Victorville begins installing modular units at $28 million Wellness Center for the homelessThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Spring Valley Lake marriage counselor helping couples keep the spark alive at May seminarThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Apple Valley to post reduced speed limit signs in SpringThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Man Drops Off Deceased Animal/Human Remains At Police Station Then LeavesWestmont Community NewsSan Bernardino, CA
Related
YAHOO!
San Bernardino sheriff's department says deputies fatally shot man on I-10 after chase
One or more San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies fired shots at a man and killed him on Interstate 10 on Sunday after deputies chased him there from Yucca Valley, the sheriff's department said Monday. The agency's acknowledgment of the incident came more than 24 hours after multiple lanes on the interstate were shut down starting at around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, leading to major traffic backups.
vvng.com
Man changing tire on 15 Freeway killed; Woman arrested in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was killed on the Interstate 15 Freeway while changing a tire Monday night. The incident was reported at 7:15 p.m., February 6, 2023, on the northbound 15 freeway just north of the Palmdale Road E. offramp in the City of Victorville. The crash...
Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is currently on scene surrounding a home in North Palm Springs. "At 9:19 am, deputies responded to the 19000 block of King Road regarding a domestic dispute," Says Sgt. Deirdre Vickers, of the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. "The male suspect fled the location with two juveniles. The Riverside Sheriff's Special The post Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue appeared first on KESQ.
Woman set on fire in Riverside County, suspect at large
Police are searching for a man who allegedly set a woman on fire in Riverside County on Friday. The suspect, Nicholas Norman, 38, from Beaumont, is wanted for attempted murder, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Officers were contacted by a woman who said her friend had been doused with lighter fluid and set on […]
Man critically wounded in possible road rage shooting in Riverside
A driver was hospitalized in critical condition Friday evening after he was shot in a possible road rage incident in Riverside with a woman and two children also inside the vehicle. The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. in front of a construction equipment company at 656 East La Cadena Drive, where the vehicle collided […]
Two in custody after car-to-car shooting at Palm Desert mall parking lot
Update 2/3/23 The Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. confirmed the shooting was gang-related. "Based on the investigation, it is believed the incident was a car-to-car, gang-related shooting, with over 40 rounds fired," the agency wrote in a news release on Friday. Two people of interest were taken into custody in Desert Hot Springs and several search The post Two in custody after car-to-car shooting at Palm Desert mall parking lot appeared first on KESQ.
Gunshot Victim Found Near Fast Food Restaurant
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: The Baldwin Park Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:35 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, of a gunshot victim at East Ramona Boulevard and North La Rica Avenue in the city of Baldwin Park. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters...
Fontana Herald News
Suspects are arrested during investigation of vandalism incident in Rialto
Police made arrests related to a vandalism incident in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. Officers responded to Rialto City Park and found four males during the investigation, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on Feb. 2. Two of the suspects initially fled from officers and discarded...
Man Found Dead in Crashed Pickup Truck in Pine Valley ID’d
Authorities have publicly identified a 27-year-old Orange County man who was found dead last week in a vehicle that had crashed off a roadway in the rural southeastern reaches of the San Diego area. A passing motorist spotted the wrecked Ford pickup truck Thursday afternoon on an embankment alongside Old...
onscene.tv
Car Bursts Into Flames After Colliding With Wall, Driver Killed | Riverside
On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 12:11 AM the City of Riverside Emergency Dispatch Center received calls of a vehicle fire in the area of 14th Street and Miramonte Place. Riverside Police and Fire Personnel responded to the scene and discovered the vehicle had been involved in a traffic collision.
Fontana Herald News
One teenager is shot to death and another teen is stabbed during incident at Montclair mall
A 15-year-old boy was shot to death and a 17-year-old juvenile was hospitalized after being stabbed during an incident at the Montclair Place mall on Feb. 2, according to the Montclair Police Department. Officers responded to a call of a possible gunshot victim and located the 15-year-old in the east...
KTLA.com
Sheriff shares safety tips after online sale ends with armed robbery in Palmdale
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is sharing safety tips for online sellers after a person was robbed at gunpoint while trying to sell a used cell phone. The armed robbery happened at an undisclosed location in Palmdale Thursday. The victim, the Sheriff’s Department said, met up with their...
IE family frustrated by court delays for man accused of killing Riverside mother at baby shower
"We want some peace of mind." An Inland Empire family has been waiting five years for the trial of the man accused of killing a 37-year-old mother.
San Bernardino police seeking help identifying man who brought human jawbone to station
Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a man who brought a human jawbone to a San Bernardino station on Thursday. The man allegedly brought the jawbone to the San Bernardino Police Department station located on N. D Street and "tried to put what appeared to be deceased animal remains and a lower jaw that resembled a human" at the front desk, police said. Officers attempted to locate the man outside of the station after he left, but were unsuccessful in doing so. After examination by the San Bernardino County Coroner's Office, the jawbone was determined to be that of a human. As they search for their man, officers are describing the man between the ages of 30 and 35 as 5' 7" tall, weighing around 160 pounds with black hair and a full beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt and blue jeans. Anyone who may recognize the man or locate him in public is asked to contact investigators at (909) 383-5311.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Blaze Erupts on North Side of Mt. Rubidoux
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A brush fire erupted Thursday at the bottom of Mt. Rubidoux in Riverside, scorching less than a quarter-acre before crews got it under control. The non-injury blaze was reported about 3:20 p.m. near the Carlson Dog Park at Scott Lane and Mission Inn Avenue, on the north side of the recreational site, according to the Riverside Fire Department.
foxla.com
Yucaipa officials searching for 2 suspects who stole keys from gym bag, broke into home
YUCAIPA, Calif. - Police in Yucaipa are searching for two women after they say one of them broke into a gym locker, stole a woman's keys, drove off with their car, then broke into her house with a second suspect later that night. The incident happened on Dec. 19, 2022....
Deputies investigating after 3 people found shot to death at Ontario home
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a Ontario home Monday night.
foxla.com
Riverside County officials give all clear after 2 Menifee schools go on lockdown
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Two schools in Menifee were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday after police received reports of the same "suspicious person" on both campuses. According to the Menifee Police Department, Santa Rosa Academy was placed on lockdown around noon as officers cleared the campus building by building out of an abundance of caution.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana officers arrest suspect who allegedly stole $750,000 worth of items from stores
Fontana officers arrested a suspect who has allegedly stolen about $750,000 worth of items from home improvement stores throughout Southern California over a span of several years, according to the Fontana Police Department. On Jan. 30, after an investigation lasting several months, officers from the Fugitive Apprehension Team and Multiple...
3 people found dead in San Bernardino County home
Three people were found dead inside a Montclair home Monday evening. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call near Romano Avenue and Olive Street around 9 p.m.
Comments / 0