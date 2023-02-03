Read full article on original website
Detroit 85, Fort Wayne 52
FORT WAYNE (15-10) Kpedi 0-2 2-3 2, Planutis 4-8 0-0 11, Billups 2-5 0-1 5, Chong Qui 4-12 0-0 8, Godfrey 4-14 0-0 10, Morton-Robertson 2-6 1-1 6, Roberts 1-4 0-0 2, Mulder 0-0 1-2 1, Peterson 1-3 1-2 4, DeJurnett 0-1 0-0 0, R.Dunton 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 19-56 5-9 52.
Milwaukee 127, Portland 108
MILWAUKEE (127) Connaughton 4-7 0-0 11, G.Antetokounmpo 9-14 6-8 24, Lopez 9-12 7-9 27, Allen 1-3 0-0 3, Holiday 9-20 0-0 20, Beauchamp 2-4 0-0 5, Middleton 5-11 2-2 13, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 0-0 2-2 2, Ingles 2-4 0-0 5, Carter 4-7 0-0 11, Matthews 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 47-87 17-21 127.
Oakland 92, Cleveland St. 89, OT
CLEVELAND ST. (14-11) Johnson 3-3 1-2 7, Williams 2-9 2-2 6, Lowder 3-9 0-0 6, D.Parker 4-13 4-4 13, Enaruna 11-18 2-4 25, Woodrich 5-7 3-4 17, Hill 3-8 5-6 13, J.Price 0-1 0-0 0, Arnett 0-0 0-0 0, Pryor 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-69 17-22 89. OAKLAND (10-15) Hervey...
Phoenix 116, Detroit 100
PHOENIX (116) Craig 5-8 0-0 14, Johnson 7-9 3-3 20, Ayton 13-15 5-6 31, Bridges 9-15 3-5 24, Paul 0-7 2-2 2, Wainright 2-4 1-1 5, Saric 3-8 0-0 6, D.Lee 1-4 0-0 3, Landale 2-4 3-8 7, S.Lee 0-1 4-6 4. Totals 42-75 21-31 116. DETROIT (100) Bogdanovic 8-17...
Minnesota 128, Denver 98
DENVER (98) Cancar 2-5 2-2 6, Porter Jr. 7-16 6-8 22, Jordan 3-5 0-1 6, Braun 7-10 3-4 19, Brown 4-9 7-8 16, Green 1-7 3-4 5, Nnaji 4-5 1-2 10, Reed 0-4 2-2 2, Smith 5-9 0-0 10, Watson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-71 24-31 98. MINNESOTA (128) Anderson...
Illinois 69, Minnesota 62
MINNESOTA (9-14) Heyer 1-6 0-0 2, Micheaux 11-17 2-2 24, Battle 1-4 2-2 4, Braun 3-8 2-2 11, Czinano 1-3 3-4 5, Gradwell 3-6 2-2 9, Oberg 0-0 1-2 1, Borowicz 1-10 0-0 3, Cayton 1-4 0-0 3, Hammond 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 22-60 12-14 62. ILLINOIS (18-6) Bostic 5-13...
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:27 a.m. EST
James closes on NBA scoring record, Lakers fall to Pelicans. NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LeBron James moved 36 points away from breaking the NBA career scoring record in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 131-126 loss to New Orleans on Saturday night that ended the Pelicans’ losing streak at 10 games. James had 27 points to go with nine rebounds and six assists as he continued to close in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record total of 38,387 points. Brandon Ingram scored 35 points for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum had 23 points, highlighted by a late 3 to help New Orleans close out the final 3:14 on a 9-5 run that kept the Lakers at bay. Anthony Davis had 34 points and 14 rebounds for the Lakers.
Rutgers 73, Wisconsin 67
WISCONSIN (7-17) Williams 6-10 2-2 14, LaBarbera 6-12 0-0 16, Pospisilova 6-15 2-2 15, Schramek 2-6 3-4 7, Wilke 6-12 0-0 15, Copeland 0-2 0-0 0, Porter 0-0 0-0 0, Leuzinger 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-57 7-8 67. RUTGERS (10-14) Cornwell 6-8 4-4 16, Lafayette 1-4 0-0 2, Brown 5-11...
Arizona 3, Minnesota 2
Arizona012—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Chychrun, ARI (Holding), 6:03; Eriksson Ek, MIN (Tripping), 9:36; Merrill, MIN (Slashing), 12:09; Keller, ARI (High Sticking), 12:43; Boldy, MIN (Slashing), 18:28. Second Period_1, Minnesota, Kaprizov 28 (Addison, Zuccarello), 3:39. 2, Arizona, Chychrun 6 (Hayton, Keller), 9:26 (pp). Penalties_Hartman, MIN (Tripping), 8:57; Addison, MIN (Delay of...
