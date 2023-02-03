ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

3 New Jersey men in custody after using gun in robbery

Feb. 6—SUNBURY — Three New Jersey men are in police custody after Sunbury Police said they used a handgun in a strong-arm robbery last month in Sunbury. According to Sunbury Police Sgt. Travis Bremigen police investigating the incident that occurred on Jan. 31 at 4:57 a.m. along the 1000 block of Fort Augusta Avenue.
SUNBURY, PA
Sheriff's deputies: Fugitive found hiding in Hempfield hotel room

Feb. 7—Three people are facing drug and conspiracy charges after authorities said they found a fugitive hiding in a Hempfield hotel room last week. Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies were searching for Kelly W. Preacher Jr., 29, of Derry Township, on Jan. 31 when they were led to the hotel room and reported finding heroin, crack cocaine and methamphetamine, according to court papers.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

