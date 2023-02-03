Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
Monday's Scores
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 88, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 51. Hills-Beaver Creek 63, Elkton-Lake Benton, S.D. 55. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 73, LeSueur-Henderson 49. Clearbrook-Gonvick vs. Sacred Heart, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
WJFW-TV
Saturday's Scores
Kalamazoo Phoenix 88, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 73. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 59, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 52. Detroit Ford vs. Grand Rapids Union, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
WJFW-TV
Detroit 85, Fort Wayne 52
FORT WAYNE (15-10) Kpedi 0-2 2-3 2, Planutis 4-8 0-0 11, Billups 2-5 0-1 5, Chong Qui 4-12 0-0 8, Godfrey 4-14 0-0 10, Morton-Robertson 2-6 1-1 6, Roberts 1-4 0-0 2, Mulder 0-0 1-2 1, Peterson 1-3 1-2 4, DeJurnett 0-1 0-0 0, R.Dunton 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 19-56 5-9 52.
WJFW-TV
Buffalo 85, W. Michigan 76
BUFFALO (11-12) Adams 1-5 0-2 2, Hardnett 9-14 6-9 27, Jack 5-7 0-0 10, Blocker 0-1 0-0 0, C.Jones 10-21 5-6 30, Foster 3-8 6-8 12, Powell 0-0 2-2 2, Smith 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 29-58 19-28 85. W. MICHIGAN (6-17) Hastings 0-2 0-0 0, Wright 5-7 1-1 11, Hannah...
Comments / 0