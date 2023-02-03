Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
chatsports.com
Texans News: Houston trading No. 1 pick to Bears?
If Texans traded with Bears for No. 1 overall, what would it cost Houston? (Texans Wire) Source: Texans interview Vikings assistant, former Texas A&M quarterback Jerrod Johnson for senior role on offense (Click2Houston) Texans GM Nick Caserio Believes Coach DeMeco Ryans Provides Groundwork For Success (Sports Illustrated) No. 3 Houston...
chatsports.com
Matt Miller 2-round mock draft: Giants get speedy wide receiver and a center
NFL 2023 mock drafts are now going to begin reflecting what draft analysts learned at the Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Game. On Monday, ESPN’s Matt Miller released what might be the first big post all-star game mock draft draft. [Subscriber only] Let’s go through his choices for the New York Giants in this two-round exercise.
chatsports.com
49ers Rumors are HOT: Keenan Allen Trade? Steve Wilks Next Defensive Coordinator? Brock Purdy News
Today’s San Francisco 49ers rumors are HOT as Chat Sports host Chase Senior is LIVE from radio row in Phoenix, AZ for Super Bowl 57. Could the Niners trade or sign Chargers WR Keenan Allen? Allen has emerged as an NFL trade candidate, but the chatter out of LA is that he might get cut. Could you imagine Allen, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle in the same 49ers offense? 49ers coachi.
chatsports.com
ESPN NFL Mock Draft: Browns snatch up vital defensive tackle in 2nd round
Matt Miller, Andrew Berry, Cleveland Browns, National Football League (NFL), NFL 2K. As we noted, the coverage of the NFL’s offseason is mainly backward but there is little that can be done to change that. For those of us who love the NFL draft, we wouldn’t want to either. In coverage, the NFL draft gets a majority early and often but, in reality, free agency actually kicks off the offseason.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
chatsports.com
How Michigan players performed at Senior Bowl
The Senior Bowl is a big deal for each and every prospect who decides to participate in the week festivities in Mobile, Alabama. Each NFL team has scouts, coaches, and general managers in attendance — how prospects perform throughout the week matters every bit as much as the game, as does how well they interview with teams. A prelude to the NFL Scouting Combine, the Senior Bowl presents an excellent opportunity for players to show what they can do for a professional team.
chatsports.com
Cowboys draft 2023: 3 mid-round running backs the team could target in April’s draft
There are plenty of questions that have yet to be addressed regarding the Cowboys backfield. At this very moment, running back Ezekiel Elliott and his $16.72 million dollar cap hit for 2023 are currently on the roster. This figure ranks second behind Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones for the highest cap hit for any running back in the NFL for this upcoming season. When Zeke signed this contract in 2019, the numbers seemed a little high but to that point he was arguably the best running back in the league. Since then however, he has had six documented lower body injuries which have seemingly taken the explosiveness he once had away from him.
chatsports.com
Which defense will have a better season in 2023, the Miami Dolphins or the Minnesota Vikings?
It was reported today by Adam Schefter of ESPN that the Minnesota Vikings intend to hire former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for their open defensive coordinator position. Flores was with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach last season after being dumped by Miami in favor of current head coach Mike McDaniel.
chatsports.com
Reacts: Will the Lakers regret not landing Kyrie Irving?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. Months and months of patience from the Lakers on...
chatsports.com
Lakers Rumors Are HOT: TRADE for Kevin Love After Kyrie Irving To Mavs? Latest On Anthony Davis
The Lakers did not acquire Kyrie Irving ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, with the Brooklyn Nets choosing the Dallas Mavericks’ offer OVER the Lakers’ offer of Russell Westbrook and two first round picks. LeBron James told ESPN that he was disappointed that Rob Pelinka and the Lakers didn’t pull off an Irving trade, but that doesn’t mean the Lakers are done! Could the Lakers pull off a Kevin Love trade ahead of the deadline and bolster their roster to make the 2023 NBA playoffs? Chat Sports host Marshall Green takes a look at the latest Lakers trade rumors on today’s show!
chatsports.com
Will the Celtics make a trade? (SBN Reacts)
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Boston Celtics fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. We’re heading down the stretch of the NBA Trade Deadline...
chatsports.com
Buffalo Rumblings Podcast Network manager change, staff addition
As we head into our 17th season of covering the Buffalo Bills — yes, you read that right, and yes, that makes me feel very old — we here at Buffalo Rumblings are gearing up for what should be another busy and highly scrutinized Bills offseason. There are...
chatsports.com
Nuggets Reacts Survey: who should Denver target in a trade?
Denver, Denver Nuggets, Jaden McDaniels, National Basketball Association (NBA), Saddiq Bey, Alex Caruso, Nah'Shon Hyland, Minnesota Timberwolves. As the NBA trade deadline approaches on Thursday, the Denver Nuggets seem poised to make a deal as talented second year guard Bones Hyland appears to be available. With that being said, who should the Nuggets target in a deal if they decide to trade Hyland?
chatsports.com
BREAKING: Dewayne Dedmon has been traded to the San Antonio Spurs
With less than 52 hours until the Feb. 9 NBA Trade Deadline, the Miami Heat have traded Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The Miami Heat are trading center Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round pick to the San...
chatsports.com
Live reaction following the Dallas Mavericks trading for Kyrie Irving
On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks completed a whirlwind of a trade that seemed inconceivable as recently as 5 days ago: trading for All Star guard Kyrie Irving. We learned within minutes that the trade would send long-time Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first round pick (unprotected), and second round picks.
chatsports.com
Good Morning San Diego: Padres looking to sign 3B Manny Machado to extension?
‘Looking Forward to Redeeming Myself’: Padres Tatis Jr. on His Suspension and Mending Fences in San Diego (NBC 7 San Diego) Padres have work to do if they want to keep Manny Machado beyond next season (San Diego Union-Tribune) MLB News. Who’s the team to beat in NL West?...
chatsports.com
Aiyuk: ‘If they want me to be a 49er, I’m sure we can get that done’
Brad Graham founded “The SF Niners” and has built a social brand, especially on Instagram and YouTube, that’s more than a fan page. Brad’s hosted multiple players, which shows you how respected he is, and recently sat down with 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The two...
chatsports.com
Report: The likely outcome for Brock Purdy is that he won’t require Tommy John surgery
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has yet to have elbow surgery to repair his UCL. The Athletic’s Matt Barrows tweeted the following:. No surgery yet for #49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Per an orthopedic surgeon not involved in this case, the idea is to make sure conditions are as good as possible — no swelling, etc. — before going in and making the repair.
chatsports.com
Chris Haynes reports Suns offered Chris Paul for Kyrie Irving
Yesterday, Kyrie Irving was officially traded to the Dallas Mavericks just two days after demanding a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. According to multiple reports, the Phoenix Suns popped up as a potential suitor throughout the weekend, and initially, it was difficult to tell whether or not their name was being used by Brooklyn as leverage or if there was legitimate interest.
Comments / 0