Baltimore Orioles CEO John Angelos and his brother Lou have agreed to end their fight over a lawsuit in which Lou accused John of seizing control of the team in defiance of their father Peter’s wishes. Lou Angelos sued John last year. He claimed John took control of the Orioles at his expense. Georgia Angelos, their mother, also was named as a defendant. John, Lou, Georgia and Peter Angelos called on “all claims, including all counterclaims and defenses" to be dismissed in a court filing in the case Friday.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO