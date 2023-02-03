ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was found dead in the backyard of a North City home overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Police tell News 4 they received a call about a burglary at a home in the 5100 block of Maffitt around 12:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead in a backyard. An initial police incident report said there was damage to the basement door of the house and possible signs of struggle inside.

