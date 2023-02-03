Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Left for Dead by Her Teacher: Ashley Reeves, a Survival StoryNikBelleville, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billionAsh JurbergMissouri State
Gruesome Murder From 1983 Has Left a St Louis Jane Doe Unidentified for 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Louis, MO
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint LouisEast Coast TravelerSaint Louis, MO
Related
Two dead in south St. Louis County house fire
Two adults died Wednesday morning in a south St. Louis County house fire.
St. Louis man sentenced for killing woman and her 8-year-old daughter
A St. Louis man, already serving life in prison for one murder, was sentenced Wednesday to additional life sentences for the murders of a woman and her 8-year-old daughter.
KMOV
Woman who lost grandson to accidental shooting teams up with SLMPD to push for more gun locks
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Four children were killed in accidental shootings in St. Louis in 2022, a number Francine Strain hopes to make zero. Strain’s grandson, 12-year-old Lefrance Johnson, was killed in North St. Louis last March after his 10-year-old brother found a loaded gun and shot him. “He...
KMOV
Thieves caught on camera stealing catalytic converter in broad daylight at St. Louis grocery store
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A bystander caught a man on cell phone video stealing a catalytic converter at a St. Louis grocery store. A woman contacted News 4 about a maroon Jeep following her into a Schnuck’s parking lot on Loughboro in South City. The woman stated she went into the grocery store for 10 minutes, and her catalytic converter was gone when she came out.
KMOV
Woman found dead in yard of North City home early Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was found dead in the backyard of a North City home overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Police tell News 4 they received a call about a burglary at a home in the 5100 block of Maffitt around 12:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead in a backyard. An initial police incident report said there was damage to the basement door of the house and possible signs of struggle inside.
St. Louis police recruit arrested, charged with stealing from beauty store
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police recruit has been charged with stealing after St. Louis County police say she stole from a beauty store and hit the manager who tried to stop her. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s Office charged Brittany Hamilton, 33, with one count of...
KMOV
Downtown security guard robbed at gunpoint
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man working security at a downtown St. Louis parking garage was robbed at gunpoint Monday night. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man working as a security guard at 911 Olive Street saw two men in ski masks casing vehicles in the parking garage just before 11 p.m. The security guard went to his office and called the police.
KMOV
Woman accused of berating South City Latino family in viral videos facing charges
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Viral videos had local police taking a second look at a string of 2022 incidents at a Princeton Heights home. The woman believed to be in the video is now facing charges. Judy Kline, 54, is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree property damage and unlawful...
Security guard robbed in St. Louis parking garage
An investigation is underway after two men robbed a security guard overnight in a St. Louis parking garage.
KMOV
St. Louis man admits to killing man in April 2020
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A St. Louis man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a man in April 2020. Brandon Campbell, 32, pleaded guilty shortly before opening statements were set to begin on Tuesday in a St. Louis City courtroom. Prosecutors reportedly made the deal with Campbell after the state’s only witness who could identify him as the gunman refused to testify.
KMOV
Man killed in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man in his 40s was shot and killed in North City Tuesday night. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing in the 1100 block of Riverview in the Baden neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, The homicide unit is investigating.
Man found shot, unresponsive in St. Louis Tuesday night
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Division was requested to a shooting Tuesday night in St. Louis. It happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Riverview Boulevard. Police said a 41-year-old man was found shot, unconscious and not breathing. Police did release...
St. Louis Woman Whose Racist Hammer Attack Went Viral Is Now Charged
A warrant for Judy Kline's arrest had languished in a "non-urgent" box, the Circuit Attorney said
'You don't belong on American property': Woman caught on doorbell camera terrorizing St. Louis family
ST. LOUIS — Editor's note: 5 On Your Side is not naming the woman and blurring her face because she has not yet been charged. "It was back on Jan. 7, 2022," 22-year-old Fatima Suarez said. Suarez said that's the day a complete stranger started terrorizing her family. Suarez's...
tspr.org
Person killed in deputy-involved crash identified
The man who died in a car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy was from the St. Louis area. James Mellenthin, 35, was the father of three. He was a floor covering installer specialist from Cottage Hills. The crash happened on Route 67 south of Macomb at...
KMOV
Missing Swansea man found dead inside car submerged in St. Elizabeth’s Hospital retention pond
SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV) – A missing man has been found dead in a retention pond in St. Clair County. On Monday, the O’Fallon, Illinois Police Department was alerted by a volunteer group called Brother’s Underwater Recovery that a car was underwater in a retention pond on the northwest side of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. The volunteer group specializes in searching for missing people near waterways and had recently begun investigating the disappearance of David Foster, who was reported missing out of Swansea on Jan. 13.
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto man allegedly breaks into home, fires gun inside
A 39-year-old De Soto man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home in the 3600 block of Flucom Road west of De Soto and firing a gun several times inside the home. No one was home at the time, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The homeowner called...
KMOV
2 dead, several others injured in Metro East fire
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) - Two people died and another was critically injured during a fire in Cahokia Heights, Illinois, Tuesday morning. The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. on 45th Street. Smoke could be seen from the Missouri side of the Mississippi River. The victims are identified as 82-year-old...
20-year-old shot and killed in north St. Louis
St. Louis City Police are looking into another homicide Wednesday morning.
17-year-old shot and killed in St. Louis City Saturday evening
A teen was shot and killed in St. Louis City Sunday evening.
Comments / 2