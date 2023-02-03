ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Thieves caught on camera stealing catalytic converter in broad daylight at St. Louis grocery store

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A bystander caught a man on cell phone video stealing a catalytic converter at a St. Louis grocery store. A woman contacted News 4 about a maroon Jeep following her into a Schnuck’s parking lot on Loughboro in South City. The woman stated she went into the grocery store for 10 minutes, and her catalytic converter was gone when she came out.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman found dead in yard of North City home early Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was found dead in the backyard of a North City home overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Police tell News 4 they received a call about a burglary at a home in the 5100 block of Maffitt around 12:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead in a backyard. An initial police incident report said there was damage to the basement door of the house and possible signs of struggle inside.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Downtown security guard robbed at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man working security at a downtown St. Louis parking garage was robbed at gunpoint Monday night. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man working as a security guard at 911 Olive Street saw two men in ski masks casing vehicles in the parking garage just before 11 p.m. The security guard went to his office and called the police.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis man admits to killing man in April 2020

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A St. Louis man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a man in April 2020. Brandon Campbell, 32, pleaded guilty shortly before opening statements were set to begin on Tuesday in a St. Louis City courtroom. Prosecutors reportedly made the deal with Campbell after the state’s only witness who could identify him as the gunman refused to testify.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man killed in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man in his 40s was shot and killed in North City Tuesday night. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing in the 1100 block of Riverview in the Baden neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, The homicide unit is investigating.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tspr.org

Person killed in deputy-involved crash identified

The man who died in a car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy was from the St. Louis area. James Mellenthin, 35, was the father of three. He was a floor covering installer specialist from Cottage Hills. The crash happened on Route 67 south of Macomb at...
MACOMB, IL
KMOV

Missing Swansea man found dead inside car submerged in St. Elizabeth’s Hospital retention pond

SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV) – A missing man has been found dead in a retention pond in St. Clair County. On Monday, the O’Fallon, Illinois Police Department was alerted by a volunteer group called Brother’s Underwater Recovery that a car was underwater in a retention pond on the northwest side of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. The volunteer group specializes in searching for missing people near waterways and had recently begun investigating the disappearance of David Foster, who was reported missing out of Swansea on Jan. 13.
SWANSEA, IL
myleaderpaper.com

De Soto man allegedly breaks into home, fires gun inside

A 39-year-old De Soto man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home in the 3600 block of Flucom Road west of De Soto and firing a gun several times inside the home. No one was home at the time, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The homeowner called...
DE SOTO, MO
KMOV

2 dead, several others injured in Metro East fire

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) - Two people died and another was critically injured during a fire in Cahokia Heights, Illinois, Tuesday morning. The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. on 45th Street. Smoke could be seen from the Missouri side of the Mississippi River. The victims are identified as 82-year-old...
CAHOKIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy