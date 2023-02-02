NBA Awards Odds 2023: Favorites, sleepers for Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, Defensive Player of the Year

Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Stephen Curry's injury and its domino effect on Warriors, All-Star Game & West playoff picture
The Warriors' title defense has taken yet another hit in the form of an injury to reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry. After an emotional run to the 2022 NBA title, Golden State has hovered around .500 throughout the first half of the 2022-23 season. And on Sunday, Feb. 5, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Curry would be out "multiple weeks" with a left leg injury, which the Warriors have diagnosed as "partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his lower leg."
ng-sportingnews.com
2023 NBA Rising Stars draft results, rosters: Paolo Banchero goes No. 1, Scottie Barnes falls in draft
2023 NBA All-Star Weekend is almost here, set for Friday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 19. The first event of All-Star Weekend will be the 2023 Rising Stars Game, where fans will be able to see some of the most talented young rookies, sophomores and G Leaguers on display. Last...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Raptors say yes and no: Pascal Siakam trade to Nets for Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton, draft picks
The Nets have already made one big move ahead of the trade deadline, but they might not be done. Before the Kyrie Irving trade was made official on Monday, there were talks of the Nets looking to expand the deal to include a third team. It sounds like the Raptors were involved.
ng-sportingnews.com
What number will Kyrie Irving wear for the Mavericks? Dallas' new star to revert to old roots
Kyrie Irving is officially a member of the Dallas Mavericks. As reality sets in and we begin to envision Irving in a Mavs uniform next to Luka Doncic, there's just one thing missing from the vision… the digit or digits on Irving's Mavs jersey. Over the course of his...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Lakers didn't complete Kyrie Irving trade: Contract issues, Mavericks offer blocked LeBron James reunion
The Mavericks and Nets kicked off what could be a landscape-altering week in the NBA on Sunday afternoon. Dallas has reportedly acquired Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris as part of a blockbuster deal that will send Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and 2027 and 2029 second-round picks to Brooklyn. The two sides reached an agreement only days after Irving requested a trade.
ng-sportingnews.com
Kyrie Irving trade grades: Mavericks get Luka Doncic help, Nets retool around Kevin Durant
Dallas, help is on the way. According to reports from The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Mavericks have swooped in to acquire eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving from the Nets in a deal that sends Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and multiple draft picks to Brooklyn. The news of...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers vs. Thunder time, TV channel and live stream for Tuesday NBA game
LeBron James is on the brink of history, set to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer any game now. After going for 27 points against the Pelicans on Saturday, James is only 36 points away from passing Abdul-Jabbar. While his 30.0 points per game scoring average suggests James will need two more games to take the scoring crown, he has gone for 36 or more points nine times this season. It should come as no surprise if he erupts for the needed total in front of a rocking Lakers home crowd on Tuesday.
ng-sportingnews.com
What does the Kyrie Irving trade, addition of Dorian Finney-Smith mean for Yuta Watanabe's role and future on the Nets?
Kyrie Irving rocked the NBA landscape by demanding a trade on Friday afternoon. The Nets obliged quickly, moving him on Friday to the Mavs for a package that included Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, and draft compensation. The big takeaway from the trade is obviously Irving's departure. But it will have...
ng-sportingnews.com
Yes, LeBron James is the GOAT scorer: Why career points & stats make case over Jordan, Kareem, Kobe, Wilt & more
Death, taxes and LeBron James haters. Even after James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points in NBA history, TV shows, podcasts, feature articles, TikToks and ChatGPT blog posts will attempt — poorly — to diminish this historic accomplishment. They'll say he's a compiler and that it speaks...
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James vs. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: First points, signature shots and more from top scorers in NBA history
LeBron James has nearly reached the mountaintop. Heading into the Lakers' matchup with the Thunder on Tuesday night, James is only 36 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record for more than three decades. Now, James will likely stand at...
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Stephen Curry out? Leg injury timeline, return updates on Warriors star
The Warriors have run into another setback as they work to turn their season around. Stephen Curry, who has already missed extended time this season with an injury, left Golden State's Feb. 4 win over Dallas with a left leg injury. The Warriors' ability to continue to rise in the West standings largely depends on the severity of Curry's injury.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Joel Embiid playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for 76ers vs. Knicks
The 76ers are coming off a 137-125 win over the Spurs as they march into Madison Square Garden to take on the Knicks. James Harden struggled for energy in San Antonio, saying “tonight was one of those games where it was difficult to get up,” but the 76ers still made light work of the Spurs.
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James disappointed Lakers did not trade for Kyrie Irving, citing 'great chemistry'
LeBron James has weighed in on the Kyrie Irving trade. In a conversation with ESPN's Michael Wilbon, James made it clear that he was "disappointed" the Lakers didn't acquire Irving from the Nets, but he says his focus has already shifted. "Well, definitely disappointing," James said. "I can't sit here...
ng-sportingnews.com
Kyrie Irving trade a massive gamble for Mavericks: On-court fit with Luka Doncic, contracts complicate future
Now that the initial shock of Kyrie Irving's trade to the Mavericks has subsided (full details here), the conversation shifts to what happens next in Dallas. More specifically, how will Irving slot in next to Luka Doncic? The Mavs' 23-year-old superstar is an ultra high-usage heliocentric star that's never played alongside anyone as talented with the ball as Irving.
ng-sportingnews.com
How to stop LeBron James: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and others share scouting reports on legendary scorer
The question of how to stop LeBron James is one that has been asked for 20 years. Nobody has found a good answer, which is precisely why James is about to become the leading scorer in NBA history. That hasn't stopped some of the greatest players of all time from...
ng-sportingnews.com
Kyrie Irving trade to Mavericks: Spencer Dinwiddie had priceless reaction to learning of return to Nets
When trades go down in professional sports, things move quickly. Sometimes so quickly that players involved find out the news with the rest of the world. The Athletic's Shams Charania remains the most plugged-in person in the NBA -- even more than the players. After the Mavericks traded Spencer Dinwiddie...
ng-sportingnews.com
Raptors trade deadline tracker: Latest rumors, news, updates on 2023 deadline day
Will the Raptors be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline? We'll soon find out. This season's trade deadline falls on Thursday, Feb. 9. Teams will have until 3:00 p.m. ET to make deals. We've already had one big trade ahead of the deadline, with Kyrie Irving being traded from...
ng-sportingnews.com
Alex Caruso trade rumors: Every playoff team should be targeting Bulls guard ahead of 2023 deadline
Could a 6-4 guard who has started in only one-fifth of his career games and averaged under six points per game this year be one of the most pivotal pieces moved before the 2023 trade deadline?. That idea might seem absurd, but watch a few minutes of Alex Caruso's frenetic...
ng-sportingnews.com
Kyrie Irving trade details: Mavericks acquire 8-time All-Star from Nets in blockbuster deal
Kyrie Irving's time with the Nets has come to an end. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Irving and Markieff Morris have been traded to the Mavericks in a blockbuster deal that sends Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith to Brooklyn. Also included in the deal are multiple future picks that...
ng-sportingnews.com
Lakers vs. Thunder ticket prices for LeBron James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record
LeBron James is on the brink of making history and the ticket market has taken notice. James is only 36 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, meaning he could take the scoring crown any game now. The Lakers' next game is set for Tuesday, Feb. 7 against the Thunder at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and all eyes will be on James to see if he can reach his scoring benchmark to set the record.
Comments / 0