ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBA Awards Odds 2023: Favorites, sleepers for Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, Defensive Player of the Year

By Jovan Alford
ng-sportingnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Stephen Curry's injury and its domino effect on Warriors, All-Star Game & West playoff picture

The Warriors' title defense has taken yet another hit in the form of an injury to reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry. After an emotional run to the 2022 NBA title, Golden State has hovered around .500 throughout the first half of the 2022-23 season. And on Sunday, Feb. 5, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Curry would be out "multiple weeks" with a left leg injury, which the Warriors have diagnosed as "partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his lower leg."
ng-sportingnews.com

Why Lakers didn't complete Kyrie Irving trade: Contract issues, Mavericks offer blocked LeBron James reunion

The Mavericks and Nets kicked off what could be a landscape-altering week in the NBA on Sunday afternoon. Dallas has reportedly acquired Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris as part of a blockbuster deal that will send Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and 2027 and 2029 second-round picks to Brooklyn. The two sides reached an agreement only days after Irving requested a trade.
DALLAS, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers vs. Thunder time, TV channel and live stream for Tuesday NBA game

LeBron James is on the brink of history, set to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer any game now. After going for 27 points against the Pelicans on Saturday, James is only 36 points away from passing Abdul-Jabbar. While his 30.0 points per game scoring average suggests James will need two more games to take the scoring crown, he has gone for 36 or more points nine times this season. It should come as no surprise if he erupts for the needed total in front of a rocking Lakers home crowd on Tuesday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ng-sportingnews.com

Kyrie Irving trade a massive gamble for Mavericks: On-court fit with Luka Doncic, contracts complicate future

Now that the initial shock of Kyrie Irving's trade to the Mavericks has subsided (full details here), the conversation shifts to what happens next in Dallas. More specifically, how will Irving slot in next to Luka Doncic? The Mavs' 23-year-old superstar is an ultra high-usage heliocentric star that's never played alongside anyone as talented with the ball as Irving.
DALLAS, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

Raptors trade deadline tracker: Latest rumors, news, updates on 2023 deadline day

Will the Raptors be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline? We'll soon find out. This season's trade deadline falls on Thursday, Feb. 9. Teams will have until 3:00 p.m. ET to make deals. We've already had one big trade ahead of the deadline, with Kyrie Irving being traded from...
ng-sportingnews.com

Lakers vs. Thunder ticket prices for LeBron James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record

LeBron James is on the brink of making history and the ticket market has taken notice. James is only 36 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, meaning he could take the scoring crown any game now. The Lakers' next game is set for Tuesday, Feb. 7 against the Thunder at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and all eyes will be on James to see if he can reach his scoring benchmark to set the record.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy