Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin City Council regular scheduled meeting for February 6, 2023
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin City Council meet in person at 6 p.m. every other Monday on the 5th floor of Joplin City Hall, 602 S Main. The public is welcome to attend. We provide this feed courtesy the city of Joplin via social media so as many as possible can participate in local city government. It is available to the public to view on the city of Joplin website the day following the live broadcast.
koamnewsnow.com
Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce's 2023 Biz Expo
PITTBURG, Kan. -- The Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Biz Expo! This year the theme is "Walk of Fame" and the Chamber encourages businesses who are participating to decorate their booth. There are going to be 25 booths this year! It provides the opportunity for businesses to show off community products, services, and even show case employment opportunities! If you want to stop by and see what businesses have to offer...Here are the details:
koamnewsnow.com
Brett Hamilton (Columbus) signs to Coffeyville CC football
Columbus senior Brett Hamilton signs Monday to play football at Coffeyville CC. Seven Columbus senior student-athletes sign Monday morning to continue their careers in college.
koamnewsnow.com
Seth Stover (Columbus) signs to Emporia State baseball
Columbus standout pitcher Seth Stover signs Monday to continue his baseball career at Emporia State. Seven Columbus senior student-athletes sign Monday morning to continue their careers in college.
koamnewsnow.com
PEO Chapter GQ's annual Chocolate Bowl
JOPLIN, Mo. -- Do you have a sweet tooth and want to stock up on some chocolate? Well, there's some good news for you: the PEO Chapter GQ is hosting a Chocolate Bowl. What is it exactly? It's a place where you can get pies, cookies, and other sweets such as chocolates. They're also having a salad luncheon that costs $8! Kids 10 & under are free. This is perfect for your Super Bowl party and Valentine's Day!
Comments / 0