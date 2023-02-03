ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Plan to cut Metro Council in half to be voted on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The plan to cut Metro Council in half, from 40 to 20, is gaining steam as Tennessee state lawmakers take up the issue on Tuesday. Now, some Metro leaders say not only is this bad for Nashville, but they plan to fight back. While some...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville averaging more than a shooting per day in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The latest data from Metro Nashville Police shows there’s been an average of at least one shooting per day in the new year, with 38 shootings in 36 days. It’s a heartbreaking statistic for community activist Clemmie Greenlee who lost her own son to gun violence in 2003.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Lebanon, Tennessee man arrested for Lawrenceburg motel fire

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Lebanon, Tennessee man has been arrested for a Lawrenceburg motel fire. Investigation shows that Shawn Buie is the individual responsible for setting a fire that occurred at the David Crockett Motel on East Gaines Street, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reports. Buie was...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
fox17.com

NFD battles fire at Hickory Creek Apartments Sunday night

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Nashville Fire Department battled flames late Sunday night and early Monday morning off Vultee Blvd at Hickory Creek Apartments. Crews on scene are now performing salvage and overhaul to the damaged area. Nobody was hurt during the fire. This is a breaking news story,...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Wilson County school cleared after 'harmful' threats prompt evacuations

UPDATE: Wilson Central High School has been cleared after "harmful" threats prompted evacuations Monday. The school has since reopened. The district posted the following update around noon:. We have received the ALL CLEAR from local law enforcement. The re-entry process at Wilson Central is complete. Thank you for your patience...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Statement From Mayor Cooper on Metro Council Approving the Adoption of a Commercial-Property Assessed Clean Energy and Resiliency (CPACER) Program

The following is a Statement From Mayor John Cooper on Metro Council Approving the Adoption of a C-PACER Program:. “Nearly half of Nashville’s greenhouse gas emissions come from energy consumption in buildings. By adopting a local commercial-property assessed clean energy and resiliency (CPACER) program to make commercial buildings more energy efficient, we are addressing the problem head on and taking a significant step toward achieving our goal of reducing Nashville’s greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2050. Building and maintaining commercial buildings that prioritize resiliency will result in reduced energy consumption costs, increased property values, new green jobs, and more. I’m grateful for the leadership and support of Metropolitan Trustee Erica Gilmore and her team, Metro’s Chief Sustainability and Resiliency Officer Kendra Abkowitz, and Council Members Allen, Murphy, Rhoten, Hurt and O’Connell for helping establish this program.”
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

'Racist' graffiti found in dorms at MTSU as Black History Month starts

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — "Racist" graffiti was strewn across a message board in the student dorms at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Friday night, according to university president Sidney McPhee. He says the drawings do not fit in with MTSU culture and are not allowed in the university community.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Daughter loses mom in Brentwood house fire

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wife is dead and her husband is in critical condition after their Brentwood house caught fire on Tuesday night. Brentwood Fire and Rescue said it got to the home on Bridlewood Lane, just off Old Hickory Boulevard, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman near the front door.
BRENTWOOD, TN

