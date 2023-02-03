Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Plan to cut Metro Council in half to be voted on Tuesday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The plan to cut Metro Council in half, from 40 to 20, is gaining steam as Tennessee state lawmakers take up the issue on Tuesday. Now, some Metro leaders say not only is this bad for Nashville, but they plan to fight back. While some...
fox17.com
New MNPD entertainment district unit plans to address homelessness on Broadway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are cracking down on the entertainment district in Music City with their designated police unit. Big Time Boots on Broadway sent surveillance video where they say a homeless man pushed on woman, chased her with a belt, then chased after another woman. The...
fox17.com
MNPD keeps silent amidst calls for police removal from traffic enforcement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In Operation Crime and Justice, The Black Nashville Assembly (BNA) is calling for change in Nashville after a Memphis man was beaten to death last month. Last month, a group of Memphis Police Officers beat 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after pulling him over for a traffic...
fox17.com
Nashville averaging more than a shooting per day in 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The latest data from Metro Nashville Police shows there’s been an average of at least one shooting per day in the new year, with 38 shootings in 36 days. It’s a heartbreaking statistic for community activist Clemmie Greenlee who lost her own son to gun violence in 2003.
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this historic spot in Tennessee.
fox17.com
Black Nashville Assembly wants Nashville police removed from traffic enforcement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Black Nashville Assembly wants to reduce the size and scope of police in Nashville. The group held a vigil in Nashville's public square for Tyree Nichols, a man who died after being stopped by police officers in Memphis, who have since been charged with murder. A...
fox17.com
Lebanon, Tennessee man arrested for Lawrenceburg motel fire
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Lebanon, Tennessee man has been arrested for a Lawrenceburg motel fire. Investigation shows that Shawn Buie is the individual responsible for setting a fire that occurred at the David Crockett Motel on East Gaines Street, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reports. Buie was...
Maury County barricade situation ends
An incident in Columbia ended after a man shot at officers and barricaded himself inside a home for hours Monday.
fox17.com
NFD battles fire at Hickory Creek Apartments Sunday night
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Nashville Fire Department battled flames late Sunday night and early Monday morning off Vultee Blvd at Hickory Creek Apartments. Crews on scene are now performing salvage and overhaul to the damaged area. Nobody was hurt during the fire. This is a breaking news story,...
fox17.com
Wilson County school cleared after 'harmful' threats prompt evacuations
UPDATE: Wilson Central High School has been cleared after "harmful" threats prompted evacuations Monday. The school has since reopened. The district posted the following update around noon:. We have received the ALL CLEAR from local law enforcement. The re-entry process at Wilson Central is complete. Thank you for your patience...
Tennessee Tribune
Statement From Mayor Cooper on Metro Council Approving the Adoption of a Commercial-Property Assessed Clean Energy and Resiliency (CPACER) Program
The following is a Statement From Mayor John Cooper on Metro Council Approving the Adoption of a C-PACER Program:. “Nearly half of Nashville’s greenhouse gas emissions come from energy consumption in buildings. By adopting a local commercial-property assessed clean energy and resiliency (CPACER) program to make commercial buildings more energy efficient, we are addressing the problem head on and taking a significant step toward achieving our goal of reducing Nashville’s greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2050. Building and maintaining commercial buildings that prioritize resiliency will result in reduced energy consumption costs, increased property values, new green jobs, and more. I’m grateful for the leadership and support of Metropolitan Trustee Erica Gilmore and her team, Metro’s Chief Sustainability and Resiliency Officer Kendra Abkowitz, and Council Members Allen, Murphy, Rhoten, Hurt and O’Connell for helping establish this program.”
fox17.com
Tennessee murder suspect arrested after human remains found near Florida highway
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Clarksville, Tennessee man was arrested after a missing 28-year-old's remains were found off of a South Florida highway in January, according to police. Police say 29-year-old Brandon Jenkins reportedly stabbed Gianni Coto to death on Jan. 21 in Tamarac, Florida. Coto was reported missing...
fox17.com
Occupants of stolen vehicle run after crashing into car that killed Clarksville woman
MADISON, Tenn. -- A Clarksville woman died in a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle in the Madison area. A 2020 Dodge Charger had been seen doing a donut in the middle of Dickerson Pike just before 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Metro Nashville police. The car took off, which police say they did not pursue.
Woman facing charges after deadly October hit-and-run along Charlotte Pike
Authorities said they have arrested a woman accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in Midtown Nashville back in late October.
fox17.com
Humane Society of Dickson County worried about welfare of future animals taken in
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Dickson County is ending its partnership with the local humane society that’s been helping the county’s animal control unit. The humane society said they’re concerned about the welfare of the animals taken in. Stray animals will now be housed in an older...
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
fox17.com
'Racist' graffiti found in dorms at MTSU as Black History Month starts
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — "Racist" graffiti was strewn across a message board in the student dorms at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Friday night, according to university president Sidney McPhee. He says the drawings do not fit in with MTSU culture and are not allowed in the university community.
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of Feb. 1
Three people wanted for crimes that are "violent in nature" were added to Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list this week, including a man accused of murdering his roommate.
WSMV
Daughter loses mom in Brentwood house fire
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wife is dead and her husband is in critical condition after their Brentwood house caught fire on Tuesday night. Brentwood Fire and Rescue said it got to the home on Bridlewood Lane, just off Old Hickory Boulevard, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman near the front door.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 31, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 31, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Homicide- Criminal, Theft of Vehicle- $2500 or Gr. But less than $10000, Probation Violation- Felony. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling...
