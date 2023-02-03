Yvonne Johnson-Phillips, M.D. Makes History, First African American woman president of the Orange Bowl Committee

Read full article on original website
Dolphins: Five Free Agent TargetsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Miami man charged with stealing personal information of more than 50 customersUSA DiarioMiami, FL
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The 5 highest rated burger restaurants in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Editorial: Honor Black History by opposing adversity to diversity
Florida Atlantic University is celebrating Black History Month in one of our nation's finest traditions — protest. The school's Faculty Senate last week issued a statement calling out state officials for their politically-motivated attacks on higher education. On the eve of scheduled activities to promote this unique part of American history, what better way to honor the generations of African Americans who struggled to make America live up to its high ideals. ...
Miami should begin 'preparing for evacuation' due to climate change, Berkeley professor argues
The Nation offered a defense for evacuating the city of Miami on Friday to begin preparing the United States for incoming climate migration and prevent "racial apartheid."
islandernews.com
Bill Baggs: ‘Tell me what this civil rights business is all about’
Fifty-plus years ago, William Calhoun “Bill” Baggs and his cohort of white Southern newspaper editors worked and wrote with language we deem offensive and inappropriate today. When referring to African Americans, the word “Negro,” most often uncapitalized, was the prevailing journalistic style of the 1940s to 1970s. Baggs...
sflcn.com
Celebrating Black Media
SOUTH FLORIDA – The National Association of Black Journalists South Florida operates to serve, educate and empower communities within Broward and Miami-Dade counties. For nearly four decades, the regional chapter of NABJ has united journalists, media professionals, and students who seek diversity and excellence within the industry. We caught...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Black Affairs Advisory Board sends letter to DeSantis about his decision to block AP African American studies course
MIAMI (WSVN) - Members of the Miami-Dade County’s Black Affairs Advisory Board sent a letter to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after his recent decision to block an advanced placement class in African American studies from being taught in Florida. “Politics has no place in determining school curriculum,” said Pierre...
Controversy Surrounds Miami Police Department's Black History Month Cruiser
A police department's patrol cruiser designed to celebrate Black History Month is sparking controversy in South Florida.
As Miami’s Booming Real Estate Market Spills Over, Fort Lauderdale Sees Luxury Listings Spike
Few American cities continue to boom during the pandemic quite like Miami. From Golden Beach to South Beach, Indian Creek to Coral Gables, the South Florida metropolis saw a surge of newcomers lured by its open spaces and tax-friendly business environment. How big was Miami’s boom? Total home sales rose by around 50 percent in 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, with median prices up nearly 20 percent from April 2021 to April 2022 alone. Unsurprisingly, much of Miami’s market momentum has spilled over into neighboring cities, most notably Fort Lauderdale—the canal-filled boater haven just 30 miles north of Miami...
Trayvon Martin honored, remembered in South Florida
MIAMI -- South Florida residents gathered Saturday in northeast Miami-Dade to honor and remember the life of Trayvon Martin who was gunned down in the Orlando area 11 years ago. Hundreds of participants marched across Ives Estates Park on a rainy weekend day to honor the teen's life while also calling for change. "It's a real emotional day," said Tracy Martin, father of the slain teen. The rememberance was held on the eve of what would have been his 28th birthday, with his father and mother leading the group during the annual event. "You know it's an emotional time but...
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a couple from Miami and the good they are doing for the community.
floridapolitics.com
Lawmakers will again weigh paying $10M to Broward deputy who survived avoidable shooting
The man who shot him should have already been behind bars. More than 15 years after former Broward County Deputy Maury Hernandez suffered permanent injuries in an entirely preventable shooting, state lawmakers will again be asked to consider paying him damages. Port Orange Rep. Tom Wright and Hialeah Rep. Alex...
travelawaits.com
11 Fantastic Restaurants With A Water View In Fort Lauderdale
There’s nothing quite like enjoying a great meal while enjoying a beautiful view. You’re in luck if you’re looking for restaurants with a water view in Fort Lauderdale. Some overlook the ocean, while others have a view of the Intercoastal Waterway. An easy way to get to many restaurants is by using the Intercoastal Waterway Taxi.
communitynewspapers.com
Valentine’s Day Love Story : Reuniting octogenarian couple after 41 years
Aventura resident Frank Ures, 81, instantly knew he had met ‘the one’ the night of a fraternity social at the University of Florida in 1960. “Carol was 18, innocent, yet sophisticated with beauty queen potential,” Frank recalls. They quickly fell in love and after five years of dating, planned to wed. Unfortunately, their parents felt they were too young and did not approve.
WSVN-TV
Florida Renaissance Festival returns to Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Renaissance Festival has returned in classic medieval fashion to Deerfield Beach. Opening weekend brought with it swords, performers and attire fit for the event that takes guests back quite a few centuries. The event also features various tents full of unique vendors and...
Who will be Hurricanes’ new defensive coordinator? Here are nine candidates to consider
Mario Cristobal has an opportunity to reset his coaching staff this offseason. After a disappointing 5-7 season in the first year of his tenure, Cristobal has to replace both of his coordinators. Less than two weeks after Cristobal fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele left Miami to become the defensive coordinator at Alabama. Here are some options ...
Frustration mounts for Miami Gardens condo complex residents
MIAMI -- More than a week after a massive fire at a Miami Gardens condo complex forced hundreds of residents out of their homes, many of them voiced frustration Monday amid word that the property manager was handing out documents for those eligible for financial assistance.Several of the residents who live at the complex found out through word of mouth about the papers being handed out to some people who were at a shelter waiting to see how much help they may qualify for."Everyday you come here they keep telling you it's tomorrow (and) it's the next day (or) it's...
tamaractalk.com
Apply Now for $1,200 Scholarships Offered to Florida College Students
The Florida Supervisors of Elections Association is offering four scholarships worth $1,200 each to college students majoring in Political Science, Public Administration, Business Administration, or Journalism/Mass Communication. To be eligible, applicants must be registered Florida voters, have lived in the state for at least two years, be a college junior...
247Sports
By losing both coordinators, Mario Cristobal and Miami come out winners
Nearly a year after Mario Cristobal methodically and expertly built his first staff at Miami, he is back at square one. That's not a bad thing, either. The Hurricanes disappointed in Year 1 on the field and more frustrating was that growth seemed difficult under both offensive and defensive coordinators, particularly on offense. Cristobal fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after a dreadfully inconsistent performance just one year after the Michigan coordinator was lauded as the nation's best assistant coach as the winner of the Broyles Award.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
HCA Florida Northwest Hospital Completes First TCAR Procedure
Northwest Hospital provides patients with new option for clearing blockages, and opening narrowed carotid artery. February 6, 2023 – HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, a 289-bed facility, and part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest healthcare system in the state, is pleased to announce it has completed its first elective trans-carotid artery revascularization (TCAR) procedure.
mhstrail.org
Bringing back the Black- MHS celebrates Black History Month
Every February, the US celebrates the contributions and losses of African Americans through the annual observance of Black History Month. The month not only commemorates black excellence across the country but also brings light to the inequality and discrimination African Americans have been subjected to. Black History Month originally started...
WSVN-TV
Video released of former Dolphins QB’s arrest for DUI in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police video has been released after a crash that involved former Dolphins quarterback Vontae Davis, who was arrested for DUI as a result. On Saturday, at approximately 7 a.m., police was dispatched near the Florida Turnpike and Northwest 37th Avenue in Miramar after the crash that involved former Dolphins quarterback Vontae Davis.
