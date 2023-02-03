Liquid compositions, temperature and pressure ranges, the flow, the location of an installation and the need for certificates are usually the basis for selection criteria. Chemical injection skids are often used on offshore platforms, where weight is very important. Since the chances of over-pressurization are minimal, a compact pressure transducer with a 4-20mA analogue signal is more than enough for single line use. The signal goes to the system DCS and the operator thereby monitors the individual line pressures. When selecting the transmitter, vendor support and services, ease of installation and commissioning and delivery performance are most relevant.

22 HOURS AGO