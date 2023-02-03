Read full article on original website
Exact Systems Provides Quality Assurance Services for Automotive and Other Industries.
Exact Systems is a company that works to improve the quality of automotive and other industrial components and products. California - February 6th, 2023 - Testing, inspection, and certification are essential quality management processes that evaluate product samples against established standard criteria. These evaluations are used to ensure all goods meet certain specifications before being sold or put into use. Inspections determine if processes comply with requirements set by governing bodies such as ISO (the International Organization for Standardization). Certifications validate that products have gone through the necessary tests and assessments before shipment, ensuring they meet industry standards.
Integrated DNA Technologies Debuts Collab Network
Inaugural program fuels new collaborations in genomics, with founding members including next generation sequencing providers such as Complete Genomics, Element Biosciences, and Ultima Genomics, along with other individual collaborators. With a mission to accelerate the pace of genomics, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) has launched Collab Network, a first-of-its-kind IDT program...
BotXByte Acquires Novascotia Today: A Major Step Forward for the Media Industry
Novascotia Today, a leading news company has been acquired by BotXByte, a media house that is known for its innovative and cutting-edge technology. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in the media industry, as two of the most prominent names in the business come together. Novascotia Today has been a...
Sumaoptix GmbH Launches Innovative Online Marketing Services for Business Success
Gieboldehausen, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2023) - Sumaoptix GmbH, a leading digital marketing agency, is proud to announce the launch of their innovative online marketing services aimed at helping businesses reach new heights in the digital space. The company's core mission is to provide the best results to clients by using data-driven strategies and tactics, with their motto "Success through Results" serving as a testament to their commitment.
JAGGAER Enhances Integrated Search for Amazon Business Customers
Single search functionality optimizes the shopping experience, enabling buyers to view and compare Amazon Business items and prices within JAGGAER eProcurement. JAGGAER, the global leader in Autonomous Commerce, today announces new enhancements to its Amazon Business Integrated Search capability. The single search functionality makes shopping more convenient and seamless for buyers, providing them with the ability to easily view, filter and directly compare prices of products listed on Amazon Business within JAGGAER eProcurement.
Xendee Releases New Offering for the Rapid Design of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure
Optimally size your EV charging infrastructure for predictable returns using Xendee’s MOBILITY offering. Optimize designs to avoid exposure to time-of-use consumption and demand charges. Compare different Charging-as-a-Service models and investment strategies to meet organizational goals of added resiliency, reduced costs, and reduced emissions. Xendee, a provider of microgrid design...
BioRepublic Announces Retail Expansion Into Target
The first USDA Organic Certified Skincare Brand will Launch in Target Starting February 5th. BioRepublic announces the retail expansion of its organic skincare line into Target. The brand’s clinically designed, vegan, cruelty free and USDA Certified Organic T-Zen Activated Charcoal Mask will launch at select stores starting on February 5th.
Paradise Mobile Bringing New Communication Experiences to Bermuda powered by Mavenir’s End-To-End Cloud-Native 4G and 5G Network
Mavenir’s solution includes Converged Packet Core, BSS, Open vRAN and OpenBeam™ Radios. Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, today announced to be the technology provider powering Paradise Mobile’s 4G and 5G network. Paradise Mobile is a newly established cloud-native Communications Service Provider (CSP) that is creating agile and innovation driven communication experiences for Bermuda.
Addex Strategic Partner Completes Enrollment in ADX71149 Epilepsy Phase 2 Study Part 1
Data to be reviewed by independent interim review committee (IRC) to keep study blinded. Geneva, Switzerland, February 6, 2023 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, today announced that enrollment into Part 1 of the Phase 2 clinical study of ADX71149 (JNJ-40411813) for the treatment of epilepsy has been completed. ADX71149 is a selective metabotropic glutamate type 2 (mGlu2) receptor positive allosteric modulator (PAM). The trial is being conducted by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. Data from Part 1 will now be evaluated by an independent interim review committee (IRC) to ensure the study remains blinded. Based on the outcome of this review and recommendations from the IRC, Janssen will evaluate next steps for the program.
Springboard and Washington University in St. Louis Partner to Increase Pathways to High-Demand Data Careers
Partnership To Provide Technical Skills and Real-World Experience in Data Engineering and Data Science. Springboard, an industry-leading online learning platform preparing students for the tech industry’s most in-demand careers with comprehensive, mentor-led programs, announces it has partnered with Washington University in St. Louis, a leading private research university in Missouri, to deliver courses in Data Engineering and Data Science to students and prospective learners.
What Is Important In Selecting Pressure And Temperature Transmitters
Liquid compositions, temperature and pressure ranges, the flow, the location of an installation and the need for certificates are usually the basis for selection criteria. Chemical injection skids are often used on offshore platforms, where weight is very important. Since the chances of over-pressurization are minimal, a compact pressure transducer with a 4-20mA analogue signal is more than enough for single line use. The signal goes to the system DCS and the operator thereby monitors the individual line pressures. When selecting the transmitter, vendor support and services, ease of installation and commissioning and delivery performance are most relevant.
Modular Instruments Market Share 2022 Growth Strategy, Key Players, Analysis by Type, Application and Business Opportunities to 2028
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2023 -- Modular Instruments Industry Overview and Market Scope. Modular instruments are used to configure automated test and measurement equipment. They have seen widespread adoption in industries such as telecommunications, mobile device manufacturing, network equipment manufacturing, and telecommunication services, driving growth in the modular instruments market globally. The communication modular instruments market is expected to be dominated by telecommunications service providers, who are projected to have the highest market share during the forecast period.
VEON announces ratio change under its American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) program
VEON announces ratio change under its American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) program. Amsterdam, Netherlands, 6 February 2023 07:00 CET: VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON) (“VEON” or the “Company”), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved a change of ratio in the Company’s ADR program, comprising a change in the ratio of American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”) to VEON common shares (the “Shares”) from one (1) ADS representing one (1) Share, to one (1) ADS representing twenty-five (25) Shares (the “Ratio Change”). The effective date of the Ratio Change (the “Effective Date”) is expected to be 6 March 2023.
Aldec Releases Automated Static Linting and CDC Analysis for Microchip FPGA and SoC FPGA Designs
Aldec, Inc., a pioneer in mixed HDL language simulation and hardware-assisted verification for FPGA and ASIC designs, has updated its popular linting tool ALINT-PRO to enhance the support of Microchip Technology’s Libero® SoC Design Suite. The new release supports automatic conversion of Libero projects into ALINT-PRO’s environment for static linting and clock domain crossing (CDC) analysis of hardware designs in VHDL, Verilog or SystemVerilog.
Razorfish Promotes Dani Mariano to President, Sets Sights on Scaling Client Services
Promotions of Michael Burgess to Chief Client Officer and Scott Holmes to Chief Growth Officer round out leadership elevations for the agency. Marketing transformation leader Razorfish today announced the elevation of Dani Mariano to President as the company demonstrates strong momentum entering 2023. Mariano will be accountable for scaling the agency through advanced offerings, and empowering client growth through innovative initiatives focused on client business outcomes.
Data Integrity and Document Management Training Course: Latest MHRA Data Integrity Guide and EMA TMF Guidelines (April 21, 2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Data Integrity and Document Management Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This concise course covers the background to data integrity, why it is important and how its requirements affect both paper-based and computer-based systems. Document management and data integrity are a key focus of regulatory inspections,...
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.0 Billion of Senior Notes
T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) (“T-Mobile”) announced today that T-Mobile USA, Inc., its direct wholly-owned subsidiary (“T-Mobile USA” or the “Issuer”), has agreed to sell $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.950% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes”), $1,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.050% Senior Notes due 2033 (the “2033 Notes”) and $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.650% Senior Notes due 2053 (the “New 2053 Notes,” and collectively with the 2028 Notes and the 2033 Notes, the “notes”) in a registered public offering. The New 2053 Notes will constitute an additional issuance of T-Mobile USA’s 5.650% Senior Notes due 2053, of which $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount was issued on September 15, 2022.
Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market Is Developing at an Exceptionally Quick Pace to Reach CAGR of 5.90% by 2023-2030
Global Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market is segmented By Drug class ((ACE), Beta-blockers, Aldosterone antagonists, Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Online Channels, Others) Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2023 -- Market Scope & Overview. The market report is a great source...
CSC Named a 2023 Top Workplace in the USA
CSC, the world's leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services, has been named a Top Workplaces USA national award recipient in the 2,500-plus employee category for the second consecutive year. This award celebrates nationally recognized companies that make the world a better place to work by prioritizing a people-centered culture and giving employees a voice. The Top Workplaces USA award is based entirely on anonymous employee feedback from CSC employees across the country gathered through Energage, a third-party employee engagement partner, and measures various culture drivers, including alignment, execution, and connection.
Innate Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:. SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference. Event Date:. February 14 - 16, 2023 (virtual) Citi's 2023...
