China Intelligent Logistics Expert Ms. FEI Chunke: Leading the Intelligent Transformation of International Logistics

 4 days ago
Woonsocket Call

BotXByte Acquires Novascotia Today: A Major Step Forward for the Media Industry

Novascotia Today, a leading news company has been acquired by BotXByte, a media house that is known for its innovative and cutting-edge technology. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in the media industry, as two of the most prominent names in the business come together. Novascotia Today has been a...
Woonsocket Call

Data Integrity and Document Management Training Course: Latest MHRA Data Integrity Guide and EMA TMF Guidelines (April 21, 2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Data Integrity and Document Management Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This concise course covers the background to data integrity, why it is important and how its requirements affect both paper-based and computer-based systems. Document management and data integrity are a key focus of regulatory inspections,...
Woonsocket Call

China nicotinamide manufacturers introduce the application, specifications of nicotinamide

Nicotinamide, Pyridine-3-Carboxyamide C6H6N2O 122.13. Solubility: Freely soluble in water and alcohol, soluble in glycerin. Niacinamide or nicotinamide (NAM) is a form of vitamin B3 found in food and used as a dietary supplement and medication. As a supplement, it is used by mouth to prevent and treat pellagra(niacin deficiency). While nicotinic acid (niacin) may be used for this purpose, niacinamide has the benefit of not causing skin flushing. As a cream, it is used to treat acne. It is a water soluble vitamin.
Woonsocket Call

Exact Systems Provides Quality Assurance Services for Automotive and Other Industries.

Exact Systems is a company that works to improve the quality of automotive and other industrial components and products. California - February 6th, 2023 - Testing, inspection, and certification are essential quality management processes that evaluate product samples against established standard criteria. These evaluations are used to ensure all goods meet certain specifications before being sold or put into use. Inspections determine if processes comply with requirements set by governing bodies such as ISO (the International Organization for Standardization). Certifications validate that products have gone through the necessary tests and assessments before shipment, ensuring they meet industry standards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Woonsocket Call

Integrated DNA Technologies Debuts Collab Network

Inaugural program fuels new collaborations in genomics, with founding members including next generation sequencing providers such as Complete Genomics, Element Biosciences, and Ultima Genomics, along with other individual collaborators. With a mission to accelerate the pace of genomics, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) has launched Collab Network, a first-of-its-kind IDT program...
IOWA STATE
Woonsocket Call

JAGGAER Enhances Integrated Search for Amazon Business Customers

Single search functionality optimizes the shopping experience, enabling buyers to view and compare Amazon Business items and prices within JAGGAER eProcurement. JAGGAER, the global leader in Autonomous Commerce, today announces new enhancements to its Amazon Business Integrated Search capability. The single search functionality makes shopping more convenient and seamless for buyers, providing them with the ability to easily view, filter and directly compare prices of products listed on Amazon Business within JAGGAER eProcurement.
Woonsocket Call

Springboard and Washington University in St. Louis Partner to Increase Pathways to High-Demand Data Careers

Partnership To Provide Technical Skills and Real-World Experience in Data Engineering and Data Science. Springboard, an industry-leading online learning platform preparing students for the tech industry’s most in-demand careers with comprehensive, mentor-led programs, announces it has partnered with Washington University in St. Louis, a leading private research university in Missouri, to deliver courses in Data Engineering and Data Science to students and prospective learners.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Woonsocket Call

Paradise Mobile Bringing New Communication Experiences to Bermuda powered by Mavenir’s End-To-End Cloud-Native 4G and 5G Network

Mavenir’s solution includes Converged Packet Core, BSS, Open vRAN and OpenBeam™ Radios. Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, today announced to be the technology provider powering Paradise Mobile’s 4G and 5G network. Paradise Mobile is a newly established cloud-native Communications Service Provider (CSP) that is creating agile and innovation driven communication experiences for Bermuda.
Woonsocket Call

Freudenberg Medical Expands Medical Tubing Production to Massachusetts

Freudenberg Medical, a global contract design and manufacturing provider to the medical device and pharmaceutical industry, has added custom silicone extrusion and tube processing to its new cleanroom manufacturing operation in Beverly, Massachusetts. Silicone tubing production started in January and additional capacity will be installed in Q1 to further support customers. The material focus is on platinum catalyzed addition-cured silicones in order to meet the very highest quality standards for medical and pharmaceutical applications.
BEVERLY, MA
Woonsocket Call

Worldwide Halal Food & Beverage Industry to 2027: Online Sales Channels are Proving to be Effective and Efficient - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Halal Food & Beverage Market Overview, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to this report the market was valued around USD 1690 Billion which is anticipated to cross over USD 2500 Billion during the forecast period. Further, the market is projected to grow with more than 7% CAGR for 2022-2027.
Woonsocket Call

VEON announces ratio change under its American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) program

VEON announces ratio change under its American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) program. Amsterdam, Netherlands, 6 February 2023 07:00 CET: VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON) (“VEON” or the “Company”), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved a change of ratio in the Company’s ADR program, comprising a change in the ratio of American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”) to VEON common shares (the “Shares”) from one (1) ADS representing one (1) Share, to one (1) ADS representing twenty-five (25) Shares (the “Ratio Change”). The effective date of the Ratio Change (the “Effective Date”) is expected to be 6 March 2023.
Woonsocket Call

Motorcar Parts of America to Report Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results; Host Conference Call

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPAA) today announced the company will issue results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and David Lee, chief financial officer, will host an investor conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time to discuss the company’s financial results and operations.
TENNESSEE STATE
Woonsocket Call

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market Is Developing at an Exceptionally Quick Pace to Reach CAGR of 5.90% by 2023-2030

Global Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market is segmented By Drug class ((ACE), Beta-blockers, Aldosterone antagonists, Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Online Channels, Others) Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2023 -- Market Scope & Overview. The market report is a great source...

