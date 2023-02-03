China Intelligent Logistics Expert Ms. FEI Chunke: Leading the Intelligent Transformation of International Logistics

Exact Systems is a company that works to improve the quality of automotive and other industrial components and products. California - February 6th, 2023 - Testing, inspection, and certification are essential quality management processes that evaluate product samples against established standard criteria. These evaluations are used to ensure all goods meet certain specifications before being sold or put into use. Inspections determine if processes comply with requirements set by governing bodies such as ISO (the International Organization for Standardization). Certifications validate that products have gone through the necessary tests and assessments before shipment, ensuring they meet industry standards.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO