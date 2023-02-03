China Intelligent Logistics Expert Ms. FEI Chunke: Leading the Intelligent Transformation of International Logistics

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
BotXByte Acquires Novascotia Today: A Major Step Forward for the Media Industry
Novascotia Today, a leading news company has been acquired by BotXByte, a media house that is known for its innovative and cutting-edge technology. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in the media industry, as two of the most prominent names in the business come together. Novascotia Today has been a...
Woonsocket Call
Data Integrity and Document Management Training Course: Latest MHRA Data Integrity Guide and EMA TMF Guidelines (April 21, 2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Data Integrity and Document Management Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This concise course covers the background to data integrity, why it is important and how its requirements affect both paper-based and computer-based systems. Document management and data integrity are a key focus of regulatory inspections,...
Woonsocket Call
China nicotinamide manufacturers introduce the application, specifications of nicotinamide
Nicotinamide, Pyridine-3-Carboxyamide C6H6N2O 122.13. Solubility: Freely soluble in water and alcohol, soluble in glycerin. Niacinamide or nicotinamide (NAM) is a form of vitamin B3 found in food and used as a dietary supplement and medication. As a supplement, it is used by mouth to prevent and treat pellagra(niacin deficiency). While nicotinic acid (niacin) may be used for this purpose, niacinamide has the benefit of not causing skin flushing. As a cream, it is used to treat acne. It is a water soluble vitamin.
Woonsocket Call
Exact Systems Provides Quality Assurance Services for Automotive and Other Industries.
Exact Systems is a company that works to improve the quality of automotive and other industrial components and products. California - February 6th, 2023 - Testing, inspection, and certification are essential quality management processes that evaluate product samples against established standard criteria. These evaluations are used to ensure all goods meet certain specifications before being sold or put into use. Inspections determine if processes comply with requirements set by governing bodies such as ISO (the International Organization for Standardization). Certifications validate that products have gone through the necessary tests and assessments before shipment, ensuring they meet industry standards.
Woonsocket Call
Integrated DNA Technologies Debuts Collab Network
Inaugural program fuels new collaborations in genomics, with founding members including next generation sequencing providers such as Complete Genomics, Element Biosciences, and Ultima Genomics, along with other individual collaborators. With a mission to accelerate the pace of genomics, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) has launched Collab Network, a first-of-its-kind IDT program...
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
As Meat Shortages Loom, Supermarket Chain Will Stop Selling Meat Products and Move to Plant-Based Options
In 2023, it is anticipated that the availability of beef will decrease, leading Americans to seek alternative sources of protein and dietary staples. The USDA projects that the average American will consume 5.6% less beef in 2023, marking the largest decrease in consumption in almost four decades, as reported by Beef Magazine.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
New Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Location Opening February 22
The location will be the eighth in the state. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NJ.com.
Woonsocket Call
JAGGAER Enhances Integrated Search for Amazon Business Customers
Single search functionality optimizes the shopping experience, enabling buyers to view and compare Amazon Business items and prices within JAGGAER eProcurement. JAGGAER, the global leader in Autonomous Commerce, today announces new enhancements to its Amazon Business Integrated Search capability. The single search functionality makes shopping more convenient and seamless for buyers, providing them with the ability to easily view, filter and directly compare prices of products listed on Amazon Business within JAGGAER eProcurement.
Woonsocket Call
Springboard and Washington University in St. Louis Partner to Increase Pathways to High-Demand Data Careers
Partnership To Provide Technical Skills and Real-World Experience in Data Engineering and Data Science. Springboard, an industry-leading online learning platform preparing students for the tech industry’s most in-demand careers with comprehensive, mentor-led programs, announces it has partnered with Washington University in St. Louis, a leading private research university in Missouri, to deliver courses in Data Engineering and Data Science to students and prospective learners.
Woonsocket Call
Paradise Mobile Bringing New Communication Experiences to Bermuda powered by Mavenir’s End-To-End Cloud-Native 4G and 5G Network
Mavenir’s solution includes Converged Packet Core, BSS, Open vRAN and OpenBeam™ Radios. Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, today announced to be the technology provider powering Paradise Mobile’s 4G and 5G network. Paradise Mobile is a newly established cloud-native Communications Service Provider (CSP) that is creating agile and innovation driven communication experiences for Bermuda.
Woonsocket Call
Freudenberg Medical Expands Medical Tubing Production to Massachusetts
Freudenberg Medical, a global contract design and manufacturing provider to the medical device and pharmaceutical industry, has added custom silicone extrusion and tube processing to its new cleanroom manufacturing operation in Beverly, Massachusetts. Silicone tubing production started in January and additional capacity will be installed in Q1 to further support customers. The material focus is on platinum catalyzed addition-cured silicones in order to meet the very highest quality standards for medical and pharmaceutical applications.
Woonsocket Call
Worldwide Halal Food & Beverage Industry to 2027: Online Sales Channels are Proving to be Effective and Efficient - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Halal Food & Beverage Market Overview, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to this report the market was valued around USD 1690 Billion which is anticipated to cross over USD 2500 Billion during the forecast period. Further, the market is projected to grow with more than 7% CAGR for 2022-2027.
Woonsocket Call
VEON announces ratio change under its American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) program
VEON announces ratio change under its American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) program. Amsterdam, Netherlands, 6 February 2023 07:00 CET: VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON) (“VEON” or the “Company”), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved a change of ratio in the Company’s ADR program, comprising a change in the ratio of American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”) to VEON common shares (the “Shares”) from one (1) ADS representing one (1) Share, to one (1) ADS representing twenty-five (25) Shares (the “Ratio Change”). The effective date of the Ratio Change (the “Effective Date”) is expected to be 6 March 2023.
Woonsocket Call
Motorcar Parts of America to Report Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results; Host Conference Call
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPAA) today announced the company will issue results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and David Lee, chief financial officer, will host an investor conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time to discuss the company’s financial results and operations.
Woonsocket Call
Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market Is Developing at an Exceptionally Quick Pace to Reach CAGR of 5.90% by 2023-2030
Global Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market is segmented By Drug class ((ACE), Beta-blockers, Aldosterone antagonists, Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Online Channels, Others) Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2023 -- Market Scope & Overview. The market report is a great source...
