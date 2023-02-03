ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake deputy overwhelmed by community support after shooting

Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers received a hero's welcome at a local restaurant during a fundraiser Monday night. Chesapeake deputy overwhelmed by community support …. Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers received a hero's welcome at a local restaurant during a fundraiser Monday night. Federal funds to improve public transportation in...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake woman remains traumatized after hearing boyfriend's shooting death

A Chesapeake woman remains traumatized several months after hearing her boyfriend being shot while she was on the phone with him. Chesapeake woman remains traumatized after hearing …. A Chesapeake woman remains traumatized several months after hearing her boyfriend being shot while she was on the phone with him. Chesapeake...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth residents 'terrified' after several weekend shootings

As Portsmouth Police continue to search for suspects after several separate shootings over the past few days and plan a walk in the area to call attention to them, neighbors say they are terrified and want to see things change for the better. Portsmouth residents ‘terrified’ after several weekend …...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

City leaders hold prayer vigil following recent violence in schools

City leaders hold prayer vigil following recent violence …. Report: Virginia Beach has most expensive cup of …. VB Cultural Affairs Department, NSU extend partnership. Chesapeake deputy overwhelmed by community support …. Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers received a hero's welcome at a local restaurant during a fundraiser Monday night.
NORFOLK, VA
Daily Voice

JMU IDs Three Virginia Students Killed In Crash

Officials at James Madison University have identified the three Virginia students who were killed in a West Virginia crash last week.John “Luke” Fergusson, of Richmond, Nicholas Troutman, of Richmond, and Joshua Mardis, of Williamsburg, all died in the Thursday, Feb. 2 crash, when the driver lost c…
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

‘It’s discouraging’: Neighbors react following triple shooting on Nashville Avenue in Portsmouth

WAVY News 10's Raven Payne reports. ‘It’s discouraging’: Neighbors react following triple …. WAVY News 10's Raven Payne reports. Chesapeake deputy overwhelmed by community support …. Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers received a hero's welcome at a local restaurant during a fundraiser Monday night. Residents want Norfolk Commonwealth’s...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy