'Enough is enough': Virginia Beach parent creates petition requesting metal detectors in schools
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As the investigation into the January shooting at Richneck Elementary School progresses, people are calling for better security in other school divisions. In Virginia Beach, a petition is floating around to get metal detectors inside public schools, with more than 200 signatures. “As a mother,...
Letter: Richneck administrator who was warned about student with gun identified
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – An intent-to-sue letter sheds new light on an administrators’ alleged “failure to act” and prevent a 6-year-old student from shooting his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in January. First grade teache, Abby Zwerner was seriously injured when her student shot her...
‘I was kicked, spit on’: Retired NNPS administrator recounts culture in schools
A former Newport News school administrator said during her time with the district, there was no support for teachers being assaulted daily.
Chesapeake deputy overwhelmed by community support after shooting
Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers received a hero's welcome at a local restaurant during a fundraiser Monday night. Chesapeake deputy overwhelmed by community support …. Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers received a hero's welcome at a local restaurant during a fundraiser Monday night. Federal funds to improve public transportation in...
Boy who Shot Teacher Allegedly Tried to Choke Another
Boy who Shot Teacher Allegedly Tried to Choke Another
VA Senate passes resolution dedicated to Newport News teacher shot by student
The resolution commended Abby Zwerner for her bravery and her devotion to the safety of her students during the shooting.
Cameras vs. criminals: Local police departments using technology to solve crime
Cameras versus criminals - local police departments are turning to technology when it comes to fighting crime, speeding up an investigation by hours, if not, days.
Chesapeake woman remains traumatized after hearing boyfriend's shooting death
A Chesapeake woman remains traumatized several months after hearing her boyfriend being shot while she was on the phone with him. Chesapeake woman remains traumatized after hearing …. A Chesapeake woman remains traumatized several months after hearing her boyfriend being shot while she was on the phone with him. Chesapeake...
America sees 648 mass shootings in 2022; 20 incidents happened in Virginia
Mass shootings in neighborhoods are more frequent than in public places according to a News 3 Investigates analysis of the data from the Gun Violence Archive.
Portsmouth residents 'terrified' after several weekend shootings
As Portsmouth Police continue to search for suspects after several separate shootings over the past few days and plan a walk in the area to call attention to them, neighbors say they are terrified and want to see things change for the better. Portsmouth residents ‘terrified’ after several weekend …...
Newport News teachers to school board: 'We need support now'
The shooting of a Richneck Elementary School teacher set off a flurry of emails from dozens of teachers from the school, the district and even from past educators, all speaking out about concerns.
Residents want Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney investigated
A Norfolk Circuit Court judge has to decide whether he should impanel a special grand jury to investigate Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi after some residents expressed concern about how his office has handled some recent high-profile cases.
Missing Virginia Beach man found safe
Virginia Beach Police are looking for 84-year-old Edward Shaw Jr. who went missing Monday.
City leaders hold prayer vigil following recent violence in schools
City leaders hold prayer vigil following recent violence …. Report: Virginia Beach has most expensive cup of …. VB Cultural Affairs Department, NSU extend partnership. Chesapeake deputy overwhelmed by community support …. Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers received a hero's welcome at a local restaurant during a fundraiser Monday night.
Man accused in fatal shooting claims victim was breaking into VB home
New details reveal what led up to a shooting that killed a man in Virginia Beach in early January.
JMU IDs Three Virginia Students Killed In Crash
Officials at James Madison University have identified the three Virginia students who were killed in a West Virginia crash last week.John “Luke” Fergusson, of Richmond, Nicholas Troutman, of Richmond, and Joshua Mardis, of Williamsburg, all died in the Thursday, Feb. 2 crash, when the driver lost c…
Community members to host fundraiser for Chesapeake deputy injured in deadly Hampton shooting
Community members in Chesapeake are coming together to host a fundraiser for a local deputy who was injured during a shootout.
SRO expert: ‘Troublesome’ that Richneck principal was not informed of gun on campus
The executive director of the National Association of School Resource Officers said Friday it was "troublesome" that the now-former Richneck Elementary School principal did not know that there was a gun on campus the day of the Jan. 6 shooting.
Person sent to Norfolk hospital following overnight shooting
Police in Norfolk are now investigating a shooting that injured one person overnight.
‘It’s discouraging’: Neighbors react following triple shooting on Nashville Avenue in Portsmouth
WAVY News 10's Raven Payne reports. ‘It’s discouraging’: Neighbors react following triple …. WAVY News 10's Raven Payne reports. Chesapeake deputy overwhelmed by community support …. Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers received a hero's welcome at a local restaurant during a fundraiser Monday night. Residents want Norfolk Commonwealth’s...
