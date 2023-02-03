In its third consecutive year handling a Texas winter freeze, UTA should have stuck to its well-organized playbook from the previous two years and instead created confusion. The Shorthorn Editorial Board understands that for any university, critical weather freeze conditions are challenging to communicate and keep its community safe while ensuring it doesn’t fall too far behind the planned semester schedule. However, UTA had done its job wonderfully in 2021 and 2022 with early announcements and consistent messaging that this year’s missteps feel puzzling.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO