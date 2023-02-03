Read full article on original website
Shorthorn
Lady Mavericks defeat Thunderbirds on buzzer-beater
As the clock ticked down, with the score tied at 58, the women’s basketball team (10-13, 4-7) set up their final play. Fifth year guard Kayla White drove to the basket, but was cut off by two Southern Utah University defenders. Chaos ensued with the ball, which ultimately ended...
Shorthorn
Editorial: UTA lacked clear communication throughout this year’s winter storm
In its third consecutive year handling a Texas winter freeze, UTA should have stuck to its well-organized playbook from the previous two years and instead created confusion. The Shorthorn Editorial Board understands that for any university, critical weather freeze conditions are challenging to communicate and keep its community safe while ensuring it doesn’t fall too far behind the planned semester schedule. However, UTA had done its job wonderfully in 2021 and 2022 with early announcements and consistent messaging that this year’s missteps feel puzzling.
Shorthorn
A look into cold snaps of years past in North Texas
Last week’s winter storm slowly melted from the Metroplex’s memory, marking the third consecutive year Texas has dealt with critical weather conditions. The storm this year didn’t lead to widespread power loss or snowfall, but its cold combination of sleet and freezing rain was deadly. Precipitation started Jan. 30 and continued for four days as temperatures lingered around freezing. This led to prolonged icy conditions, continued school cancellations and vehicles piled along freeways.
Shorthorn
CAPS expands across residence halls, aims to make counseling more accessible
UTA’s Counseling and Psychological Services has continued to expand its Residential Outreach Program, providing residence halls with mental health-related services including counseling, events and other outreach options. The program launched in fall 2021 under LaTonya Holmes, Residential Outreach counseling program manager. Students can work with counselors in different ways...
Shorthorn
A guide to UTA's Black History Month celebrations
February marks the start of Black History Month, an annual celebration of Black achievements, culture and heritage. The university is celebrating the month by holding diverse events that highlight Black culture through discussion panels, workshops and an end-of-month gala. Black Hair-itage Panel. Community members will have a panel lunch followed...
Shorthorn
As campus shut down during the winter storm, employees stepped up
Whenever a major winter storm rolls in, a group of university emergency operations leaders hunkers down. If life on campus will be affected — for commuters or for those who live here — the group needs to be ready. All aspects of campus life — parking, navigating sidewalks...
Shorthorn
The Campus Cat Coalition stays paw-sitive in winter weather
When cold weather like last week’s rolls through, the Campus Cat Coalition takes measures to keep UTA’s feline friends safe. The student organization cares for stray and feral cats around campus by providing the felines with food, water, shelter and medical care, according to its website. In December,...
