Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Development project at Port Milwaukee nears completion

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A major development project at Port Milwaukee is just months away from completion. This is the largest one-time investment in Port Milwaukee history since the 1950s and officials say it will bring many benefits to the city, including the creation of new jobs. "This is presenting...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

SUV slams into house on north side, man dies

MILWAUKEE — An SUV slammed into a house just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday near 60th and Melvina streets. The Milwaukee County Medical Medical Examiner's Office told WISN 12 News a 23-year-old man died. The SUV left a massive hole in the home and knocked off most of the bricks...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Brookfield house fire: Two people sent to hospital

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Two people were sent to the hospital following a fire at a Brookfield home. Fire crews responded to the home Saturday morning, near 145th & Woodland Pl. Upon entry, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire on the second floor with extension into the attic. Crews were...
BROOKFIELD, WI
WISN

Car break-in spree, Milwaukee community activist a victim

MILWAUKEE — Overnight at least five cars were broken into and ransacked near Prospect and Brady streets. One of the victims is Tracey Dent. A community activist working with the nonprofit group Peace for Change Alliance Inc. to help the youth in Milwaukee. Dent and local leaders will meet...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Town of Caledonia fire destroys garage, melts side of house

Town of Caledonia, Wis. (WMTV) - The Portage Fire Department responded to a fire that destroyed a garage and damaged a house in the Town of Caledonia Saturday. Shortly after 4:20 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to N6709 Hillside Road to respond to a garage fire. Firefighters were notified that the garage was fully engulfed in flames, and the nearby house’s siding was beginning to melt.
CALEDONIA, WI
cwbradio.com

Concern Over Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program Ending

(Ted Ehlen, WRN) When January ended, so did opportunities to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Since its inception in 2021, the program paid out more than a half-billion dollar, going toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. The executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Amber Duddy tells WKOW-TV in Madison the initiative made a difference for a lot of renters.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Debate continues in Fox Point over fate of Mary Nohl home

FOX POINT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday night, a heated debate continued over the fate of a Fox Point landmark. Neighbors of artist Mary Nohl's home want to ensure it's preserved, but most oppose a plan that could bring more traffic to the area. The house on North Beach Road...
FOX POINT, WI
CBS 58

Police: 18-year-old fatally shot near Rogers and Forest Home Avenue

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to a fatal shooting near Rogers and Forest Home Avenue Monday evening, Feb. 6. Milwaukee police say an 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene just after 5 p.m. An investigation is ongoing. Police seek unknown suspects. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
whbl.com

Chimney Fire Strikes Town of Sheboygan Home

Fire crews respond to a report of a house fire in the Town of Sheboygan late Saturday night. Fire Chief Ed Biederwolf says they were notified via 911 shortly after 11 p.m. with the caller reporting flames coming from the chimney of the structure. Crews arrived at the home and deployed chimney chains to clean out the chimney while thermal imaging was used to monitor conditions in the home and make sure the fire didn’t begin to spread.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Joel Eisenberg

Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding Locations

One location has closed indefinitely; two others are permanently shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, TamaracTalk.com, PostCrescent.com, and JournalTimes.com.
RACINE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Mon, 6 Feb 2023

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that occurred in the 4000 block of N. 60th Street on 02/05/23 at about 10:00am. Vehicle #1 and Vehicle #2 were traveling together at a high rate of speed southbound on N. 60th Street. Vehicle #1 swerved to avoid hitting a third vehicle that was traveling northbound attempting to turn left at the intersection of 60th and Capitol. Vehicle #1 then lost control and collided into a residence. The 23-year-old male driver of Vehicle #1 did succumb to his injuries at the scene. The 44-year-old male driver of Vehicle #2 was taken into custody in connection with this incident. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Wisconsin deadliest roads are in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Several Milwaukee streets are named among the top nine most deadly in the state in a new analysis. The deadliest is a five-mile stretch of Capitol Drive between Hopkins Street and Mayfair Road. It’s likely no surprise to people who frequent that stretch of roadway. Twenty-three people...
MILWAUKEE, WI

