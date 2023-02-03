Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding LocationsJoel EisenbergRacine, WI
Growing grocer expands with new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Fugitive From the FBI Most Wanted List Captured in Mexico After 16 Years on the RunTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Milwaukee, WI
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
"Friend" Steals Car With 1-Year-Old Inside, Crashes, And Kills BabyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMilwaukee, WI
Related
wpr.org
In Fox Point, neighbors clash over a plan to allow access to a famous Wisconsin artist's home
For years, drivers would stop and gawk at the whimsical artwork outside Mary Nohl's home, dubbed by some the "Witch's House" of Fox Point, Wisconsin. But what's spooking some neighbors today is a proposal — advancing to a village board vote for the first time after years of opposition — that would formalize visitor access to the late artist's property.
CBS 58
Development project at Port Milwaukee nears completion
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A major development project at Port Milwaukee is just months away from completion. This is the largest one-time investment in Port Milwaukee history since the 1950s and officials say it will bring many benefits to the city, including the creation of new jobs. "This is presenting...
WISN
SUV slams into house on north side, man dies
MILWAUKEE — An SUV slammed into a house just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday near 60th and Melvina streets. The Milwaukee County Medical Medical Examiner's Office told WISN 12 News a 23-year-old man died. The SUV left a massive hole in the home and knocked off most of the bricks...
CBS 58
12 people displaced, 2 hospitalized after fire near 24th and Maple
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At least two people had to be hospitalized after a two-alarm fire at one home on Milwaukee's south side. The fire spread to neighboring homes. A total of 12 people need a new place to live. Crews were called to a home near 24th and Maple...
WISN
Brookfield house fire: Two people sent to hospital
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Two people were sent to the hospital following a fire at a Brookfield home. Fire crews responded to the home Saturday morning, near 145th & Woodland Pl. Upon entry, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire on the second floor with extension into the attic. Crews were...
WISN
Car break-in spree, Milwaukee community activist a victim
MILWAUKEE — Overnight at least five cars were broken into and ransacked near Prospect and Brady streets. One of the victims is Tracey Dent. A community activist working with the nonprofit group Peace for Change Alliance Inc. to help the youth in Milwaukee. Dent and local leaders will meet...
nbc15.com
Town of Caledonia fire destroys garage, melts side of house
Town of Caledonia, Wis. (WMTV) - The Portage Fire Department responded to a fire that destroyed a garage and damaged a house in the Town of Caledonia Saturday. Shortly after 4:20 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to N6709 Hillside Road to respond to a garage fire. Firefighters were notified that the garage was fully engulfed in flames, and the nearby house’s siding was beginning to melt.
cwbradio.com
Concern Over Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program Ending
(Ted Ehlen, WRN) When January ended, so did opportunities to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Since its inception in 2021, the program paid out more than a half-billion dollar, going toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. The executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Amber Duddy tells WKOW-TV in Madison the initiative made a difference for a lot of renters.
CBS 58
Debate continues in Fox Point over fate of Mary Nohl home
FOX POINT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday night, a heated debate continued over the fate of a Fox Point landmark. Neighbors of artist Mary Nohl's home want to ensure it's preserved, but most oppose a plan that could bring more traffic to the area. The house on North Beach Road...
CBS 58
Police: 18-year-old fatally shot near Rogers and Forest Home Avenue
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to a fatal shooting near Rogers and Forest Home Avenue Monday evening, Feb. 6. Milwaukee police say an 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene just after 5 p.m. An investigation is ongoing. Police seek unknown suspects. Anyone with...
Car break-in spree hits Prospect and Brady area, Milwaukee police say
Police say they were alerted about the break-ins, near the intersection of Prospect and Brady, by someone who called police around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
whbl.com
Chimney Fire Strikes Town of Sheboygan Home
Fire crews respond to a report of a house fire in the Town of Sheboygan late Saturday night. Fire Chief Ed Biederwolf says they were notified via 911 shortly after 11 p.m. with the caller reporting flames coming from the chimney of the structure. Crews arrived at the home and deployed chimney chains to clean out the chimney while thermal imaging was used to monitor conditions in the home and make sure the fire didn’t begin to spread.
CBS 58
Milwaukee DPW driver involved in deadly crash suffered from seizures 'for 20 years'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New reports released by Wauwatosa police show that a Milwaukee Department of Public Works driver had recently returned from extended medical leave and suffered from seizures for decades before a violent on-the-job crash that killed three people and injured at least three others. CBS 58 obtained...
Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding Locations
One location has closed indefinitely; two others are permanently shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, TamaracTalk.com, PostCrescent.com, and JournalTimes.com.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Mon, 6 Feb 2023
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that occurred in the 4000 block of N. 60th Street on 02/05/23 at about 10:00am. Vehicle #1 and Vehicle #2 were traveling together at a high rate of speed southbound on N. 60th Street. Vehicle #1 swerved to avoid hitting a third vehicle that was traveling northbound attempting to turn left at the intersection of 60th and Capitol. Vehicle #1 then lost control and collided into a residence. The 23-year-old male driver of Vehicle #1 did succumb to his injuries at the scene. The 44-year-old male driver of Vehicle #2 was taken into custody in connection with this incident. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
CBS 58
Local nonprofit to open first home for human trafficking victims in Southeast Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A local nonprofit is opening a first-of-its-kind home for human trafficking victims in Southeastern Wisconsin. Redeem and Restore Center bought a house in Waukesha last summer with the hopes of turning it into a restorative space for women who escape these dangerous situations. The house...
CBS 58
'The violence needs to stop!'; Milwaukee police chief addresses officer shot and killed early Tuesday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman addressed the media early Tuesday, Feb. 7 to discuss details about the Milwaukee officer who was shot and killed early Tuesday morning at 14th and Cleveland. Officers report that around 1:16 a.m., police were checking on a wanted suspect in connection...
Growing grocer expands with new location in Wisconsin
A growing grocery store chain recently opened its first location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. In late January 2023, Go Grocer, an Illinois-based grocery chain, opened its first Wisconsin store location in Milwaukee, according to local reports.
WISN
Wisconsin deadliest roads are in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Several Milwaukee streets are named among the top nine most deadly in the state in a new analysis. The deadliest is a five-mile stretch of Capitol Drive between Hopkins Street and Mayfair Road. It’s likely no surprise to people who frequent that stretch of roadway. Twenty-three people...
Comments / 0