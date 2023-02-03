Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wccbcharlotte.com
Super Bowl Snacks Day 1: Lawrence’s Sausage Dip
CHARLOTTE – Join the Rising crew each day this week as they make their favorite Super Bowl Party dishes! Today, Lawrence shares his recipe for sausage dip!. Brown the sausage before adding it to the crock pot. Then, add all ingredients to the crockpot and cook it on low so it stays warm for your tailgate!
wccbcharlotte.com
Spring-Like Temps Arrive this Week
Dense Fog Advisory until 7am for Richmond, Chesterfield Co. A dense fog advisory is in effect for the far eastern fringe of the region this morning with visibility less than 1/4 of a mile. It will be windy across the mountains today with winds out of the NW 10-20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible. The rest of the area will enjoy a dry and mild day with sunny skies making a comeback. High pressure will keep things quiet for the start of the week with highs reaching the low 60s this afternoon. Temps will jump 10-15 degrees above average by mid-week with highs nearly 70 degrees by Wednesday. Our next cold front arrives late week. This will bring the return of rain chances by Wednesday night. Soggy outlook for the end of the week with rain chances lingering through Friday. Cooler temps arrive this weekend. Highs will fall back into the mid 50s with overnight lows tumbling into the low 30s by Sunday morning.
wccbcharlotte.com
CATS Announces Temporary Bus Detour
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (NEWS RELEASE) – The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will temporarily adjust route 16 for a detour due to crane work. Where: S. Tryon Street between Brooklyn Village Avenue and Good Samaritan Way. When: Feb. 5 at 6 a.m. until Feb. 13 at 6 a.m. Bus stops...
wccbcharlotte.com
Suspects Sought After Shots Fired At Northlake Mall
UPDATE (02/06/23):. CHARLOTTE — CMPD has picture of three people they say were involved in the shooting at Northlake Mall on Sunday. Anyone with information on the people pictured are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. —————————————————————————————————————————...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: Police Conducting Investigation Of Shots Fired At Northlake Mall
CHARLOTTE — Northlake Mall is closed after reports of shots fired inside the mall. CMPD says it happened after a fight broke out between two people. Officers rushed to the mall around 2 p.m. Police say a fight broke out between two people in front of a shoe store. One of them fired a gun. No one was hit.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots February 5th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, February 5th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wccbcharlotte.com
Rising Egg Prices Impacting Local Bakeries
CHARLOTTE, N.C — Burney’s Sweets and More is home of the glazed croissants along with several other sweet treats. Kimberly Johnson has been running the bakery for four years, but the recent spike in egg prices has made keeping the business open a challenge – especially when eggs are a key ingredient in many of the desserts.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 5th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, February 5th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wccbcharlotte.com
Developer Now Scaling Back Plans For Birkdale Village Expansion
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – Developers are scaling back plans to expand Birkdale Village in Huntersville. The changes come after outcry in the community over traffic congestion in the area. There are no longer plans for a hotel and 350 apartments. But neighbors are still voicing strong opposition to plans for...
wccbcharlotte.com
Central Avenue WasteWater OverFlow
CHARLOTTE, N.C. ( NEW RELEASE ) –Charlotte Water crews are responding to a wastewater overflow near Central Avenue. Crew members are setting up pumps and pipes. CLTwater will send out an update once gallons are estimated. How You Can Help:. Toss in the trash: paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton...
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: Electric Vehicle Price Cuts
CHARLOTTE – Good news and bad news about electric vehicles. The good: they are starting to cut prices. The bad news; finding out you just overpaid!. John Matarese shows why some owners are unhappy so you don’t waste your money.
Comments / 0