FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10NEWS
South Florida student accused of beating young girl on school bus after viral video
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — A disturbing cell phone video captured on a school bus Wednesday in Homestead showed students from a K-8 school beating a 9-year-old girl. At around 4:10 p.m. in the area of 124th Avenue, a student from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy was seen repeatedly hitting the 9-year-old's head with his fists as she tried to defend herself, the Palm Beach Post reports. In the video, the student appeared to be a few years older than the girl.
WSVN-TV
‘This is heartless’: 2 horses stolen from SW Miami-Dade barn found slaughtered blocks away
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A barn break-in led to grisly discovery for a Southwest Miami-Dade horse owner. Speaking with 7News on Sunday, David Bradley said that the disturbing chain of events involving two of his horses have left him and his loved ones devastated. “For somebody to have the...
tamaractalk.com
Man Attempts to Settle Dog Poop Dispute with Dangerous Drive-by
A Tamarac man was arrested after allegedly attempting to run over a neighbor with his vehicle following a dispute over dog poop. On January 23, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office responded to a neighbor dispute at 8340 Black Olive Drive in Tamarac after receiving reports of a man acting erratically and attempting to strike neighbors with his vehicle.
NBC Miami
‘This Needs to Stop': Mom Removes Daughter From Homestead School After Fight
A parent who said her daughter was struck in the head by another student at her Homestead school claimed officials never notified her of the incident, but the district said that's not true. Sonia Monzon said on Jan. 24, her 9-year-old daughter Jazmine Ojeda came home with a lump on...
Florida Student Arrested After Video Shows Him Beating Up 9-Year-Old Girl
The mother was shocked the school bus driver or aide didn't intervene.
WSVN-TV
Police shut down roads on West Flagler in Little Havana due to investigation
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police gathered in a Miami area to investigate calls of a shooting, Monday. Around 5 a.m., Miami Police officers closed down the streets on West Flagler Street between Southwest Ninth and 11th avenues in Little Havana. 7News captured video of authorities canvassing the area and Crime Scene...
WSVN-TV
1 detained following deadly shooting in NW Miami-Dade neighborhood
(WSVN) - A man has been shot in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Police responded to the area of Northwest 81st Terrace and 24th Street, Monday morning. They found the man dead on the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. As a result of the investigation, authorities detained a man. The...
WSVN-TV
1 hospitalized following shooting in Little Havana; police investigation shuts down street
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police gathered in a Miami area to investigate calls of a shooting, Monday. According to officials, around 4:15 a.m., police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of numerous rounds fired in the area of West Flagler Street near Ninth Avenue in Little Havana. When police arrived a...
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in Miami Intersection: Police
Miami Police are investigation an early morning shooting Monday that sent one man to the hospital with critical injuries. Officers arrived at the scene in the 1000 block of West Flagler Street after a ShotSpotter alert of numerous rounds being fired in the area. Once they arrived, officers found a...
WSVN-TV
Police: Man who shot at Florida City officer arrested, charged
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested the man who, they said, opened fire at a Florida City Police officer during an attempted traffic stop. Detectives said they took Virgilio Salgado into custody without incident on Saturday night. On Sunday afternoon, the 28-year-old stood before a Miami-Dade Circuit judge.
Student arrested in beating of 3rd grader inside school bus in Homestead
MIAMI - Disturbing and alarming cell phone video captures the moment a 9-year-old girl is beaten by several older boys while riding on a bus from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead."Emotionally, I couldn't even last two minutes. I couldn't look at the video. Like any mother, I am destroyed. I fell to my knees and at that moment I said I have to do something," said Jenni, who is the mother of the young girl who was attacked. Jenni says her daughter was attacked while riding on the school bus Wednesday afternoon. Her 10-year-old son was also pummeled on the same...
WSVN-TV
At least 1 dead, 1 hospitalized following crash in Margate
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash turned deadly in a Margate neighborhood Monday morning. Calls for help rang in at 1:30 a.m. after the collision occurred on Rock Island Road and Northwest First Street. Debris was scattered as video footage showed the power of the wreckage. Police covered one body...
Video captures violent fight at Miami Killian Senior High, students cited
MIAMI - Another brawl at a Miami Dade Public school. Another incident of what one student says is excessive bullying."It's crazy because about a week prior to the incident, I've been begging my mom to switch me out, and we've been trying to switch out of this school before this happened," said the student, who wished to remain anonymous. This 16-year-old student says she was targeted and attacked at Killian High School last Friday.Cell phone video shows the moment she was pummeled to the ground."They actually pulled one of my braids out, and I hit my head on the back of...
WSVN-TV
Officer OK after shots fired at Florida City Police cruiser
FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A police officer came under fire as he patrolled the streets of Florida City, leaving residents concerned for their safety. Area residents were left shaken by the gunfire near Northwest Seventh Avenue and Second Street, early Saturday morning. “I heard screaming, fighting and then,...
WSVN-TV
Couple pictured in roll of film left behind at Vizcaya found
MIAMI (WSVN) - The couple on the photos in a roll of film that was left behind at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens has been located. Someone had recently spotted the roll of film at the waterfront estate in Miami, which was built in the early 20th century and is a national historic landmark.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 15-year-old girl reported missing from Wynwood
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, Ashanty Mariah Stewart was last seen on Saturday in an unspecified part of Wynwood. She stands 5 feet, 5 inches...
WSVN-TV
2 people, 1 dog displaced following Lauderhill house fire
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A home was deemed unlivable after going up in flames in Lauderhill, Monday morning. Rescue crews rushed to the home near Northwest 47th Avenue and 18th Court. Firefighters extinguished the blaze in 20 minutes. Two adults and a dog were able to escape. The cause of...
WSVN-TV
BSO investigating crash in Lauderdale Lakes leaving pedestrian dead
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Lauderdale Lakes and has triggered a search for a driver who fled the scene. According to investigators, deputies responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 19th Street and...
Click10.com
‘I don’t have my person’: Wife hopes husband wounded in Miami Gardens shooting will come home
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – As Miami Gardens police investigate a possible road rage shooting last Wednesday, the victim’s wife tells Local 10 News that she’s praying every day for her husband to return home. Someone shot Robert Gomes, a mechanic, as he was working on a client’s...
