Lost dog returns to shelter in Canutillo from El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A husky-mix dog managed to return to her temporary home, which was nearly 10 miles away. Bailey, who had been at Animal Rescue League and was adopted to her new owner, got lost. Bailey's owner notified the shelter about her disappearance. Once Bailey's disappearance...
West El Paso to get a McAlister’s Deli restaurant
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – West El Paso will soon be getting a McAlister’s Deli. According to the company’s Instagram account, the popular and growing restaurant chain will open a location at 7040 N. Mesa where Schlotzsky’s and Cinnabon used to be located. The Westside location is slated to open sometime in the spring and […]
New Mexico pot shop near El Paso pushing to decriminalize Texas cannabis
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico pot shop is getting involved in the fight to decriminalize marijuana in the state of Texas since a majority of their customers are from there. High Horse Cannabis Company in Chaparral, New Mexico is just down the road from El Paso, Texas. A lot of people living in […]
Northeast El Paso convenience store clerk shoots attempted armed robber, police say
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 32-year-old Hispanic man was shot while attempting to rob a convenience store in northeast El Paso Monday, according to El Paso police sergeant Robert Gomez. The shooting took place at the DK convenience store at 5201 Fairbanks Drive around 12:28 p.m. Officers were...
Concern over Las Cruces car thefts
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Law enforcement officials in Las Cruces say they are concerned about a rising trend of vehicle thefts in the city. The Dona Ana Sheriffs Office said in 2022, 353 vehicles were reported stolen from the county's unincorporated areas, more than double the year prior. Officials said thieves are stealing vehicles The post Concern over Las Cruces car thefts appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso police respond to viral video showing officer slamming, punching teen against unit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department issued a response Monday to an incident involving officers that was caught on video in far east El Paso Saturday night. The viral video posted on Twitter by the social media account FitFam showed police responding on the 3100...
Texas Roadhouse opens 4th location in El Paso — this time in far East Side
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Roadhouse has opened a new location in El Paso — its fourth in the Sun City. The new Texas Roadhouse is at 3180 Joe Battle Blvd. next to The Hospitals of Providence East Campus. The other locations are in West and East El Paso and on Fort Bliss. The […]
One person dead after crash in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died after a car crash in downtown El Paso, according to police. The crash happened at the intersection of Stanton St. and Missouri Ave. The call for the crash came in at 1:22 a.m. Sunday morning. According to emergency preliminary reports, a car crashed into a parking The post One person dead after crash in downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Police: Video of party being broken up is being investigated; witnesses sought
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say they are aware of a series of viral videos initially shared on FitFam showing police breaking up a house party in the 3100 block of Blue Dirt Circle Saturday night. The photos show at least two teenage boys being detained by police. In the video provided […]
1 person killed in car crash in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was killed in a crash in downtown El Paso Sunday morning, the El Paso Police Department confirmed. Special Traffic Investigators were called to a crash Sunday morning on Stanton Street and Missouri Avenue. A video sent in by a view showed a...
Things That Only Make Sense To People From The El Paso Area
No matter where you live, there are certain words and phrases that only you and your homies understand. Here are a few El Paso-isms. There are some words, phrases, nicknames, etc that everyone gets, whether they're from a certain area or not. For example, "Mickey Dees" is a pretty well known way of referring to McDonalds.
El Paso: Bologna Seizure Capitol of the World
The Border Patrol takes A LOT of bolognas away from people. We all know this. I’ve already written about it in an article with all the crude, 8th-grade-level humor you’ve come to expect. But, if the one official is to be believed, El Paso is kind of FAMOUS for its bologna-snatching ways.
'Secure mode' at Franklin High School lifted after authorities apprehend person
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parents of students at Franklin High School waited outside concerned while the west El Paso school was on lockdown Monday. "My fear is that, today would become another Uvalde situation. We're standing out here talking and we're not acting," Andre Jackson, a parent who is also retired from the military, said.
Train hits car south of Las Cruces; woman airlifted to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was trapped inside a vehicle after it was hit by a train Saturday morning in Southern Dona Ana County and had to be airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, according to Sheriff Kim Stewart. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. along Sequoia Drive in Mesquite, New Mexico, […]
Otero County Prison staff donate 20 units of blood
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Staff at the Otero County Prison Facility located in Chaparral partnered up with Vitalant, rolling up their sleeves and donating blood on Tuesday, Jan 31. The facility’s Warden Rios, Deputy Warden Simmons, Chief of Security Ochoa, as well as other administrative staff and security staff, participated in the blood drive […]
Lockdown lifted at Franklin High School; individual apprehended off campus
UPDATE from EPISD: The secure at Franklin High School was lifted before 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6. Out of an abundance of caution, the secure began at approximately 11:25 a.m. due to an incident in the surrounding area. El Paso ISD Police officers worked with local law enforcement to investigate...
Fire on Doniphan sends plumes of smoke into the air on westside of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — West Valley Fire Department and Dona Ana emergency services responded to a fire at a recycling yard fire in Canutillo, Texas, Saturday morning. The recycling yard was located at the 6700 block of Doniphan near HD Road. The fire according to the WVFD, was...
El Paso County hosts events for Valentine's Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department has multiple events planned throughout Feb. to celebrate Valentine's Day. A heart-shaped structure will be lit nightly at 6:00 p.m. at Ascarate Park for the entire month. Couples can place locks on the metal hearts to seal...
Police say motorcyclist hit center median in deadly east El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say a 24-year-old motorcyclist died after being thrown from his bike when he hit the center median while driving southbound on Hawkins. The crash happened Wednesday just before 10 p.m. near the Phoenix intersection. The rider was identified as Seville Gaines of...
Road closures happening the week of Feb. 5th through Feb. 11th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Bridge Joint Cleaning. US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Trowbridge alternate lane closures. US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Trowbridge alternate lane closures. Tuesday, February 7. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Trowbridge alternate lane closures. Wednesday, February 8. 9 a.m. to...
