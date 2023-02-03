ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Lost dog returns to shelter in Canutillo from El Paso's Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A husky-mix dog managed to return to her temporary home, which was nearly 10 miles away. Bailey, who had been at Animal Rescue League and was adopted to her new owner, got lost. Bailey's owner notified the shelter about her disappearance. Once Bailey's disappearance...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

West El Paso to get a McAlister’s Deli restaurant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – West El Paso will soon be getting a McAlister’s Deli. According to the company’s Instagram account, the popular and growing restaurant chain will open a location at 7040 N. Mesa where Schlotzsky’s and Cinnabon used to be located.  The Westside location is slated to open sometime in the spring and […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Concern over Las Cruces car thefts

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Law enforcement officials in Las Cruces say they are concerned about a rising trend of vehicle thefts in the city. The Dona Ana Sheriffs Office said in 2022, 353 vehicles were reported stolen from the county's unincorporated areas, more than double the year prior. Officials said thieves are stealing vehicles The post Concern over Las Cruces car thefts appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

One person dead after crash in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died after a car crash in downtown El Paso, according to police. The crash happened at the intersection of Stanton St. and Missouri Ave. The call for the crash came in at 1:22 a.m. Sunday morning. According to emergency preliminary reports, a car crashed into a parking The post One person dead after crash in downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Things That Only Make Sense To People From The El Paso Area

No matter where you live, there are certain words and phrases that only you and your homies understand. Here are a few El Paso-isms. There are some words, phrases, nicknames, etc that everyone gets, whether they're from a certain area or not. For example, "Mickey Dees" is a pretty well known way of referring to McDonalds.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

'Secure mode' at Franklin High School lifted after authorities apprehend person

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parents of students at Franklin High School waited outside concerned while the west El Paso school was on lockdown Monday. "My fear is that, today would become another Uvalde situation. We're standing out here talking and we're not acting," Andre Jackson, a parent who is also retired from the military, said.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Train hits car south of Las Cruces; woman airlifted to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was trapped inside a vehicle after it was hit by a train Saturday morning in Southern Dona Ana County and had to be airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, according to Sheriff Kim Stewart. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. along Sequoia Drive in Mesquite, New Mexico, […]
MESQUITE, NM
KTSM

Otero County Prison staff donate 20 units of blood

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Staff at the Otero County Prison Facility located in Chaparral partnered up with Vitalant, rolling up their sleeves and donating blood on Tuesday, Jan 31. The facility’s Warden Rios, Deputy Warden Simmons, Chief of Security Ochoa, as well as other administrative staff and security staff, participated in the blood drive […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County hosts events for Valentine's Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department has multiple events planned throughout Feb. to celebrate Valentine's Day. A heart-shaped structure will be lit nightly at 6:00 p.m. at Ascarate Park for the entire month. Couples can place locks on the metal hearts to seal...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA

Police say motorcyclist hit center median in deadly east El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say a 24-year-old motorcyclist died after being thrown from his bike when he hit the center median while driving southbound on Hawkins. The crash happened Wednesday just before 10 p.m. near the Phoenix intersection. The rider was identified as Seville Gaines of...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Feb. 5th through Feb. 11th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Bridge Joint Cleaning. US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Trowbridge alternate lane closures. US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Trowbridge alternate lane closures. Tuesday, February 7. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Trowbridge alternate lane closures. Wednesday, February 8. 9 a.m. to...
EL PASO, TX

