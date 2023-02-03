ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

Alleged robber shot by clerk at Northeast El Paso convenience store

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police say a man was shot at a Northeast El Paso convenience store by a clerk after he allegedly tried to rob it Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 12:38 p.m. at a DK store, formerly a 7-Eleven, at 5201 Fairbanks. Police say a 32-year-old Hispanic man entered […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 person killed in car crash in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was killed in a crash in downtown El Paso Sunday morning, the El Paso Police Department confirmed. Special Traffic Investigators were called to a crash Sunday morning on Stanton Street and Missouri Avenue. A video sent in by a view showed a...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Concern over Las Cruces car thefts

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Law enforcement officials in Las Cruces say they are concerned about a rising trend of vehicle thefts in the city. The Dona Ana Sheriffs Office said in 2022, 353 vehicles were reported stolen from the county's unincorporated areas, more than double the year prior. Officials said thieves are stealing vehicles The post Concern over Las Cruces car thefts appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

1 person dead after vehicle crash in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — STI responded to a single vehicle collision early Sunday morning on the intersection of Stanton and Missouri. According to officials, one person is dead. No further information has been reported. This story will be updated once we learn more.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Police say motorcyclist hit center median in deadly east El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say a 24-year-old motorcyclist died after being thrown from his bike when he hit the center median while driving southbound on Hawkins. The crash happened Wednesday just before 10 p.m. near the Phoenix intersection. The rider was identified as Seville Gaines of...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Lost dog returns to shelter in Canutillo from El Paso's Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A husky-mix dog managed to return to her temporary home, which was nearly 10 miles away. Bailey, who had been at Animal Rescue League and was adopted to her new owner, got lost. Bailey's owner notified the shelter about her disappearance. Once Bailey's disappearance...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Train hits car south of Las Cruces; woman airlifted to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was trapped inside a vehicle after it was hit by a train Saturday morning in Southern Dona Ana County and had to be airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, according to Sheriff Kim Stewart. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. along Sequoia Drive in Mesquite, New Mexico, […]
MESQUITE, NM
KTSM

El Paso police respond to fatal stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crimes Against Persons is responding to Las Palmas Medical Center in reference to a fatal stabbing Thursday night. The location of where the stabbing occurred is unknown. No further information has been released.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Car catches fire after rollover crash on Spur 601

El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — El Paso Police and fire crews were on the scene of a rollover crash in East El Paso. This happened at 5:01 a.m. on Monday on Spur 601 by Global Reach. Fire dispatchers confirm only one vehicle was was involved in the rollover...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Police investigate discovery of body in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police have responded to the discovery of a body in central El Paso. The body was found at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Hueco Ave. According to the police, they do not yet know the circumstances surrounding the discovery. This is a...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Feb. 5th through Feb. 11th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Bridge Joint Cleaning. US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Trowbridge alternate lane closures. US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Trowbridge alternate lane closures. Tuesday, February 7. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. US-54 southbound between Cassidy and Trowbridge alternate lane closures. Wednesday, February 8. 9 a.m. to...
EL PASO, TX

