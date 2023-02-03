Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ paints a portrait of Joel’s brutality without turning him into John Wick
WARNING: The following article contains some spoilers for HBO’s The Last of Us, Episode 4: “Please Hold My Hand.”. We’re officially four episodes in, and HBO’s The Last of Us is proving to be a thoroughly enjoyable and extremely faithful adaptation of Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed video game franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 8th installment in a horror franchise that’s fast running out of gas sucks the soul from its streaming host
There isn’t a high-profile horror franchise on the planet that hasn’t suffered from the law of diminishing returns at least once, with The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It stating an oxymoronic case for the James Wan-backed monolith falling into an all-too-familiar trap. The series is now...
wegotthiscovered.com
The remake of a classic that led to sequels, spinoffs, and prequels rolls the dice to win big on streaming
When the Rat Pack first gathered together for the star-studded original all the way back in 1960, they couldn’t have imagined that the brand would still be widely-recognized and hugely popular to this day, with Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven the catalyst. Even though it’s been over 20...
wegotthiscovered.com
Yet another intensely atmospheric Netflix mystery thriller unravels a Top 10 conspiracy in 54 countries
Even though the company seems more determined than ever to funnel hundreds of millions of dollars into star-studded blockbusters, Netflix is onto a real winner when it comes to in-house exclusives revolving around supernatural fantasy and mystery thrillers. Viking Wolf instantly became the platform’s second Norwegian fantasy smash hit in...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest smash hit supernatural sensation draws blood on the Top 10 in 85 countries
Netflix’s roster of fantasy shows might be in danger of being canceled at any second, but the streaming service continues to go all-in when it comes to original content that leans heavily into the mythological for inspiration. Chalk up another winner for cinema’s most underrated subgenre, then, because Viking Wolf is a certifiable smash hit.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'
Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson sat next to Ben Affleck at the Grammys with a DCU-shaped elephant in the room
Ben Affleck was transformed into yet another meme last night at the Grammy Awards, with the two-time Academy Award winning actor and producer looking so displeased to be there that many fans were convinced he actually went in character as Bruce Wayne, and not Jennifer Lopez’s husband. Even more...
wegotthiscovered.com
The ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ reviews are in and gamers are struggling to process the sky-high scores
The review embargo on Hogwarts Legacy just lifted and it’s safe to say Warner Bros Interactive and Avalanche Software will be in the mood to celebrate. The game has had a long shadow cast over it by J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments, which have resulted in a wide call to boycott the title.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: The world collectively gasps in disgust after some folks ship Joel and Ellie from ‘The Last of Us’
There’s ought to be some rule somewhere on the internet that says if it exists, there are going to be shippers of it. But even the most ardent practitioners of this strange art should draw the line at some point. Alas, now that The Last of Us protagonists Joel and Ellie are receiving this foul treatment, we’ve come to realize maybe the internet wasn’t such a great idea after all.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
wegotthiscovered.com
First ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ reactions say Kang makes Thanos look like anything but an Avengers-level threat
Early reviews of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are out, and Jonathan Majors‘ performance as Kang The Conqueror is being hailed as a tour de force. Critics and fans flocked to social media to unpack how Kang has transcended Thanos as the ultimate MCU villain. AtabeyTV tweeted that Majors’ rendition of Kang is above and beyond what they anticipated.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ fans roast Ryan Coogler for ripping off ‘Power Rangers’
You know what, maybe Black Panther: Wakanda Forever landing on Disney Plus wasn’t the best thing for it. Thanks to fans rose-colored memories of seeing it in the theater, the film was enjoying its reputation as comfortably the most popular MCU movie of 2022 for a few months there… until everyone watched it again on streaming and a large chunk of the fandom immediately seemed to turn against it.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jennifer Lopez makes her best attempt at damage control following Ben Affleck’s viral Grammys misery
There were plenty of recording artists who didn’t win awards at Sunday night’s Grammys. However, the big loser of the night appeared to have been Ben Affleck — or at least that’s what the consensus was online, anyway — after viral photos and video showed the actor in full-on “hello darkness my old friend” mode while sitting next to his absolute knockout of a wife, Jennifer Lopez.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Exorcist’ sequel casts ‘Matilda’ star, giving us the crossover we never knew we needed
One of the biggest talks exploding within the shadows of the horror community has to do with filmmaker David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist sequel — which is already slated for an October release later this year. So far, the much-anticipated sequel has enlisted the acting prowess of Glass Onion star Leslie Odom Jr. and the directing expertise of Green, who recently helmed the rebooted Halloween trilogy. And now, the upcoming horror extravaganza has recruited another unexpected star to join the fearful fun — and that would be actress Olivia Marcum.
wegotthiscovered.com
It’s time to shut up and just look at Lizzo serving glam queen vibes at Grammys 2023
Lizzo continues to serve some of the strongest looks at every awards ceremony she goes to, and the 2023 Grammys are no exception. The artist has made a knack for dressing up for every occasion, as well as sporting some truly unreal looks for Halloween as well. Currently halfway to the elusive EGOT, she can afford to relax at this year’s Grammys after already copping several wins in the last few years. She’s more than just kept up appearances this year, with her giving an astonishing look that you’ve probably never anything like before.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Last of Us’ fans can’t unsee Melanie Lynskey in her ‘Two and a Half Men’ role
This Sunday’s episode of HBO’s The Last of Us saw character actress Melanie Lynskey show off her chops as Kathleen, a brutal rebel leader who Joel and Ellie come across while making their way through a post-apocalyptic U.S. However, despite Lynskey’s engaging (and terrifying) portrayal of the character, many fans are finding themselves unable to look past her iconic role as Rose in Two and a Half Men.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn’s DCU has the perfect Harry Potter replacement for WB amid ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ controversy
It might be time for Warner Bros. Discovery, and the millions of wannabe Hogwarts students out there, to face up to an uncomfortable truth: the Harry Potter franchise is tainted. Thanks to creator J.K. Rowling’s outspoken transphobia, it’s impossible for any Wizarding World project to enjoy a stress-free release and reception. Just look at the Hogwarts Legacy debacle, with even highly positive reviews being drowned out by ongoing controversy surrounding the game.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn drops another visual clue for the inspirations behind ‘Superman: Legacy’
Having confirmed the first of the many stories that won’t have any sort of bearing whatsoever on Superman: Legacy, James Gunn may have offered a hint as to some of the tales that will. A lifelong fan of the character, the filmmaker has walked back fairly spectacularly on his...
Comments / 0