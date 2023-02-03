Read full article on original website
Related
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
maritime-executive.com
Fourth Dogger Bank Wind Farm Section Could Power Hydrogen Production
With construction nearing completion on the first of three phases for the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm, partners Equinor and SSE Renewables report they are being to explore a fourth phase that might be used to power the production of hydrogen. SSE is leading the construction of the wind farm which is called the world’s largest and Equinor is scheduled to begin operations at Phase A in the summer of 2023.
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
maritime-executive.com
China is Putting New Energy and Investment Into Tidal Power
The ebb and flow of the tide powers a turbine while the sun shines on solar panels. In May 2022, China’s first combined tidal and solar power station started feeding electricity to the grid, and the media waxed lyrical: “The sun and moon work together to generate power both above and below the waves.” This is a new model for power generation in China and marks an important step forward for integrated ocean energy. It is expected the electricity generated will power 30,000 homes.
maritime-executive.com
Seaports Are the Key to Making Green Hydrogen Cost Competitive
As the world strives for a net zero emissions future by 2050, hydrogen has attracted considerable attention in the decarbonization debate. In Europe in particular, hydrogen is receiving strong political and regulatory support. The European Union is leading in the new momentum, launching a separate hydrogen strategy in 2020. The...
maritime-executive.com
Earthquake Disrupts Oil Exports From Turkey's Ceyhan Terminal
After the devastating quake that struck southern Turkey on Monday, the port of Ceyhan has suspended operations at its crude oil terminal as a precautionary measure. The magnitude 7.8 quake struck Turkey's southern Kahramanmaras province and parts of neighboring Syria, wrecking thousands of buildings and damaging infrastructure. As of Monday night, the death toll stood at 3,800, and thousands more were injured. Rescue operations are ongoing to save more victims from the rubble of collapsed apartment blocks and houses. Dozens of aftershocks have been recorded, including a major magnitude 7.5 tremor.
maritime-executive.com
Video: Bulker Driven Ashore in Winter Storm in Black Sea
Winter weather has been hampering the efforts to continue the grain shipments from Ukraine. Today, a video appeared showing just how harsh the winter storms have been and their impact on some of the ships. The TQ Ordu, a 46,500 dwt bulk carrier registered in Turkey, was driven ashore in...
maritime-executive.com
Opinion: A Chinese Invasion of Taiwan Isn't Inevitable
The logistics pose a momentous challenge, and Xi Jinping knows a war will entail enormous costs. On 1 February, the People’s Liberation Army sent 20 aircraft across the median line dividing Taiwan from the Chinese mainland. Taiwan’s Defence Ministry responded to the incursion by putting its own forces on a heightened state of alert, scrambling its own fighter jets and activating air defence systems.
maritime-executive.com
Ship Repair Company Titan Sold to Texas Private Equity Firm
Three and a half years after investing in the ship repair industry and moving to consolidate the industry, famed Wall Street investment firm Carlyle Group and its partner Stellex Capital Management have agreed to sell the company they formed, Titan Acquisition Holdings, to an affiliate of Texas-based Lone Star Funds. Bloomberg is speculating that the transaction is valued at around $2 billion and continues the trend of private equity acquisitions of defense-related companies.
Comments / 0